CyberSaint Finds Local Government and Utilities Overwhelming Most Likely to Pay Ransoms in "State of Ransomware Attacks Report"

CyberSaint, the developer of the leading platform delivering cyber risk automation, announced today the release of the firm's "State of Ransomware Attacks Report," which identifies which sectors pay the most in ransom, have the propensity to pay, and delves into the future of ransomware.
Ransomware attacks have targeted and inflicted damage at all levels of the government and across varying industries. Local government, healthcare, energy, and financial services are just a few examples of the many sectors hit with ransomware attacks. Cybercriminals target valuable industries like critical infrastructure organizations. Since these sectors provide vital services, organizations are more likely to pay the ransom to protect the stolen data and restore provided services.
"Organizations across all industries are dealing with the ransomware epidemic, which is dramatically increasing their risk of exposure to operational downtime, inability to deliver patient care and deliver utilities, like gas," said Padraic O'Reilly, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer of CyberSaint. "As the government calls for more attention to cyber risk and reporting on those risk postures, there is an urgent need for every company and entity to fully understand their cyber exposure and how to mitigate it from exploitation."
Key Findings:
- 44% of respondents in the education industry reported a ransomware event. 34% of respondents in the financial services sector and local governments reported a ransomware attack.
- Local government was the worst industry in terms of recovering from ransomware with backups.
- Across all industries, ransom payments in Q1 of 2019 averaged out to $12,762, but in just two years, in Q1 of 2021, ransom demands grew to $220,298.
- Specific industries tend to pay out the ransom more than others, such as the energy, oil, and utility sector - 43% of those respondents tend to pay the ransom. While energy and utilities led with their inclination to pay, other industries did not lag too far behind. Over a third of respondents in IT, retail, and business and professional services tended to pay out a ransom.
Organizations looking for a preventative approach can align with the NIST Framework Profile for Ransomware Risk Management to keep track of potential areas of compromise. This gold-standard framework helps organizations identify security objectives that support ransomware prevention, response, and recovery. Managing their unique Ransomware Profile allows organizations to gauge their readiness and program maturity. CyberSaint offers SMBs and start-ups the ability to align with the NIST Framework Profile for Ransomware Risk Management while getting an additional view into the NIST Cybersecurity Framework.
For more information on the report, please visit: https://www.cybersaint.io/resources/state-of-ransomware
About CyberSaint
CyberSaint's mission is to empower today's organizations to build a cybersecurity program that is as clear, actionable, and measurable as any other business function. CyberSaint's solutions empower teams, CISOs, and Boards to measure, mitigate, and communicate risk with agility and alignment.
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cybersaint/
Twitter: @CyberSaintHQ
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005145/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.