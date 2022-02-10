Global Oral Hygiene Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Oral Hygiene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global oral hygiene market reached a value of $46.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach $58.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027.
Oral hygiene refers to the practice of maintaining a clean and healthy mouth that is free from diseases and other oral problems. It is extremely important for all individuals to practice oral hygiene regularly to prevent dental issues, including tooth decay, gingivitis and periodontitis. It includes personal dental care routines with products, such as dental floss, breath fresheners, toothbrush, toothpaste and mouthwash. In addition to this, oral hygiene also refers to the services offered by dentists, such as the treatment of cavities, fluoride treatments, sealant application and scaling of hardened plaque
Owing to the changing lifestyles and shifting dietary patterns of the consumers, there has been a significant increase in the consumption of processed foods that are rich in sugar and other sticky compounds. Sugar combines with the plaque and weakens the enamel, thereby making the tooth vulnerable to decay. Consequently, there is a rising prevalence of dental caries and periodontal diseases, which is significantly driving the growth of the market. The increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of maintaining appropriate oral hygiene is also acting as a growth-inducing factor.
Additionally, there is a growing inclination toward purchasing premium oral care products, owing to the confluence of several factors, including the rising disposable incomes and dental healthcare expenditure by consumers. As a result, technologically advanced and innovative products, such as electric and battery-powered toothbrushes and toothpaste with teeth-whitening properties, are gaining widespread popularity across the globe. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and the increasing demand for organic and natural oral hygiene products, are projected to drive the market further
