Global Oral Hygiene Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Oral Hygiene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oral hygiene market reached a value of $46.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach $58.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive

Dabur India Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline

Henkel

The Himalaya Drug Company

Johnson & Johnson

Philips (Koninklijke Philips)

Lion Corporation

Procter & Gamble

Sunstar Suisse SA

Unilever

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Oral hygiene refers to the practice of maintaining a clean and healthy mouth that is free from diseases and other oral problems. It is extremely important for all individuals to practice oral hygiene regularly to prevent dental issues, including tooth decay, gingivitis and periodontitis. It includes personal dental care routines with products, such as dental floss, breath fresheners, toothbrush, toothpaste and mouthwash. In addition to this, oral hygiene also refers to the services offered by dentists, such as the treatment of cavities, fluoride treatments, sealant application and scaling of hardened plaque

Owing to the changing lifestyles and shifting dietary patterns of the consumers, there has been a significant increase in the consumption of processed foods that are rich in sugar and other sticky compounds. Sugar combines with the plaque and weakens the enamel, thereby making the tooth vulnerable to decay. Consequently, there is a rising prevalence of dental caries and periodontal diseases, which is significantly driving the growth of the market. The increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of maintaining appropriate oral hygiene is also acting as a growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, there is a growing inclination toward purchasing premium oral care products, owing to the confluence of several factors, including the rising disposable incomes and dental healthcare expenditure by consumers. As a result, technologically advanced and innovative products, such as electric and battery-powered toothbrushes and toothpaste with teeth-whitening properties, are gaining widespread popularity across the globe. Other factors, including rapid urbanization and the increasing demand for organic and natural oral hygiene products, are projected to drive the market further

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global oral hygiene market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global oral hygiene market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global oral hygiene market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Oral Hygiene Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product

7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8 Market Breakup by Application

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Indicators

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w3q6oq

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005535/en/