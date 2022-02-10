Global Bottled Water Market Report 2022: Key Trends, Major Developments, COVID-19 Impacts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "The Global Bottled Water Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive global bottled water study from Beverage Marketing Corporation looks at worldwide, continent and country bottled water trends. It includes five-year projections for the global water market. An executive summary highlights key developments including discussion of the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the global bottled water and beverage markets.
The answers you need
- The Global Bottled Water Topline report provides country-by-country data to shed light on various aspects of the industry.
- What country leads the world in overall bottled water consumption? Which one leads in per capita consumption? How have various countries' market share rankings shifted in recent years?
- Which countries' bottled water markets are continuing to see substantial volume growth? Which have slowed in recent years?
- What are the growth prospects for the market over the next five years through 2025?
This global bottled water industry report features
- This comprehensive report offers an in-depth look at the current international market for packaged water and anticipated growth through 2026.
- The research offers a well-rounded perspective on the market, providing volume and per capita consumption statistics.
Reliable global data facilitates a thorough understanding of all facets of the market including:
- Consumption volume, share, growth and per capita intake for more than 70 countries.
- Statistics on regional and national consumption volume, share and growth.
- A brief overview discussing significant developments in the category.
- BMC's exclusive projections for the market, including consumption estimates for the entire world as well as its principal regions through 2026.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
I. Global Bottled Water Market
- Global Bottled Water Headlines
- Global Bottled Water Market Consumption Millions of Hectoliters 2014 - 2021
- Global Bottled Water Market Consumption Liters Per Person 2001 - 2021
- Global Bottled Water Market Share of Consumption Volume by Region 2016 and 2021
- Leading Bottled Water Consuming Countries Share 2016 - 2021
II. Leading Companies
- Global Bottled Water Market Leading Companies Share 2016 and 2021
III. Europe
- Leading European Bottled Water Consuming Countries Share 2016 - 2021
- European Bottled Water Market Leading Countries' Consumption, Compound Annual Growth Rate & Share 2016 - 2021
- European Bottled Water Market Leading Per Capita Consumption Countries 2016 - 2021
IV. North America
- Leading North American Bottled Water Consuming Countries Share 2016 - 2021
- North American Bottled Water Market Leading Countries' Consumption, Compound Annual Growth Rate & Share 2016 - 2021
- North American Bottled Water Market Leading Per Capita Consumption Countries 2016 - 2021
V. Asia
- Leading Asian Bottled Water Consuming Countries Share 2016 - 2021
- Asian Bottled Water Market Leading Countries' Consumption, Compound Annual Growth Rate & Share 2016 - 2021
- Asian Bottled Water Market Leading Per Capita Consumption Countries 2016 - 2021
VI. South America
- Leading South American Bottled Water Consuming Countries Share 2016 - 2021
- South American Bottled Water Market Leading Countries' Consumption, Compound Annual Growth Rate & Share 2016 - 2021
- South American Bottled Water Market Leading Per Capita Consumption Countries 2016 - 2021
VII. Africa, Middle East and Oceania
- Leading African, Middle Eastern and Oceanian Bottled Water Consuming Countries Share 2016 - 2021
- African, Middle Eastern and Oceanian Bottled Water Market Leading Countries' Consumption, Compound Annual Growth Rate & Share 2016 - 2021
- African, Middle Eastern and Oceanian Bottled Water Market Leading Per Capita Consumption Countries 2016 - 2021
VIII. Projections
- Global Bottled Water Market Volume and Share of Consumption by Region 2021 and 2026
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uidssj
Source: Beverage Marketing
