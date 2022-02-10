United States Forging Billets Market Report 2022: Market is Forecast to Reach $303.24 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.74% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Forging Billets Market Research Report by Product, by Type, by Application, by State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Forging Billets Market size was estimated at USD 179.91 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 190.49 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.74% to reach USD 303.24 million by 2027.
In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.
It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Forging Billets Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others.
Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles
- Alcoa Corporation
- AMETEK Land
- Arconic, Inc
- Chw Forge Pvt. Ltd
- Deutsche Nickel GmbH
- Ellwood City Forge
- Emirates Global Aluminium
- Forging Machinery Manufacturing Company
- H.C. Starck Solutions.
- Hi-Tech forgings (Bangalore) Pvt.Ltd.
- Hindalco Industries Ltd.
- IAS GmbH
- Inductotherm Group
- Matalco Inc.
- Sandvik AB
- Scot Forge Company
- Service Center Metals, Inc.
- UBE STEEL CO., LTD.
- United Company RUSAL
- Vista Metals Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Limitations
1.7. Assumptions
1.8. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Define: Research Objective
2.3. Determine: Research Design
2.4. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.5. Collect: Data Source
2.6. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.7. Formulate: Data Verification
2.8. Publish: Research Report
2.9. Repeat: Report Update
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.4. Challenges
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Forging Billets Market, by Product
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Axles
6.3. Discs
6.4. Flanges
6.5. Forged Parts
6.6. Rings
6.7. Valves
7. Forging Billets Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Round Billets
7.3. Square Billets
8. Forging Billets Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Automotive & Transportation
8.3. Building, Construction & Real Estate
8.4. Chemicals & Advanced Material
8.5. Energy & Utilities
8.6. Packaging
8.7. Semiconductor & Electronics
9. California Forging Billets Market
10. Florida Forging Billets Market
11. Illinois Forging Billets Market
12. New York Forging Billets Market
13. Ohio Forging Billets Market
14. Pennsylvania Forging Billets Market
15. Texas Forging Billets Market
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
16.1.1. Quadrants
16.1.2. Business Strategy
16.1.3. Product Satisfaction
16.2. Market Ranking Analysis
16.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
16.4. Competitive Scenario
16.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
16.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
16.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
16.4.4. Investment & Funding
16.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
17. Company Usability Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pqcn3y
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005526/en/
