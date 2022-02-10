United States Forging Billets Market Report 2022: Market is Forecast to Reach $303.24 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.74% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Forging Billets Market Research Report by Product, by Type, by Application, by State - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Forging Billets Market size was estimated at USD 179.91 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 190.49 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.74% to reach USD 303.24 million by 2027.

In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects.

It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Forging Billets Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others.

Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles

Alcoa Corporation

AMETEK Land

Arconic, Inc

Chw Forge Pvt. Ltd

Deutsche Nickel GmbH

Ellwood City Forge

Emirates Global Aluminium

Forging Machinery Manufacturing Company

H.C. Starck Solutions.

Hi-Tech forgings (Bangalore) Pvt.Ltd.

Hindalco Industries Ltd.

IAS GmbH

Inductotherm Group

Matalco Inc.

Sandvik AB

Scot Forge Company

Service Center Metals, Inc.

UBE STEEL CO., LTD.

United Company RUSAL

Vista Metals Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.3. Years Considered for the Study

1.4. Currency & Pricing

1.5. Language

1.6. Limitations

1.7. Assumptions

1.8. Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Define: Research Objective

2.3. Determine: Research Design

2.4. Prepare: Research Instrument

2.5. Collect: Data Source

2.6. Analyze: Data Interpretation

2.7. Formulate: Data Verification

2.8. Publish: Research Report

2.9. Repeat: Report Update

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Forging Billets Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Axles

6.3. Discs

6.4. Flanges

6.5. Forged Parts

6.6. Rings

6.7. Valves

7. Forging Billets Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Round Billets

7.3. Square Billets

8. Forging Billets Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Automotive & Transportation

8.3. Building, Construction & Real Estate

8.4. Chemicals & Advanced Material

8.5. Energy & Utilities

8.6. Packaging

8.7. Semiconductor & Electronics

9. California Forging Billets Market

10. Florida Forging Billets Market

11. Illinois Forging Billets Market

12. New York Forging Billets Market

13. Ohio Forging Billets Market

14. Pennsylvania Forging Billets Market

15. Texas Forging Billets Market

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

16.1.1. Quadrants

16.1.2. Business Strategy

16.1.3. Product Satisfaction

16.2. Market Ranking Analysis

16.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

16.4. Competitive Scenario

16.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

16.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

16.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

16.4.4. Investment & Funding

16.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

17. Company Usability Profiles

