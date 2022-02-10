Brown Hydrogen Market by Technology, and End-Use Industry - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030: Increasing Demand for Hydrogen Through Coal Gasification with CCS Technology - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Brown Hydrogen Market by Technology, and End-Use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The brown hydrogen market was valued at $30.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $48.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.
Hydrogen produced from coal is called as brown hydrogen. Coal gasification process is used for production of brown hydrogen. The majority of hydrogen produced in the world is from fossil fuels.
The market is driven by factors such as cheap prices of raw materials i.e., coal and the availability of well-established technology for production of brown hydrogen.
However, the market is hindered by the factors such as availability of other types of hydrogen i.e., blue hydrogen and green hydrogen, and high carbon emissions while production of coal gasification. On the contrary, the increased demand for hydrogen produced from coal gasification with carbon capture storage technology.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
- The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2021 to 2030 to determine the prevailing opportunities.
- The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market.
- Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.
- Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the competitive scenario.
- The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable growth.
MARKET DYNAMICS
Drivers
- Raw material is cheap
- Abundant reserves are available
Restraint
- High carbon emission through coal gasification
Opportunity
- Increasing demand for hydrogen through coal gasification with carbon capture storage (CCS) technology
Value Chain
Pricing Analysis, By Region
Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the market
KEY MARKET PLAYERS
- Air Products
- Air Liquide
- Sasol
- Sinopec
- Iwatani Corp
- J-Power.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Technology
- Coal gasification with carbon capture storage
- Coal gasification without carbon capture storage
By End-use industry
- Refining
- Chemicals
- Iron and steel
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Russia
- UK
- Poland
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of LAMEA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rbp105
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005528/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.