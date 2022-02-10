Brown Hydrogen Market by Technology, and End-Use Industry - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030: Increasing Demand for Hydrogen Through Coal Gasification with CCS Technology - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Brown Hydrogen Market by Technology, and End-Use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The brown hydrogen market was valued at $30.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $48.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Hydrogen produced from coal is called as brown hydrogen. Coal gasification process is used for production of brown hydrogen. The majority of hydrogen produced in the world is from fossil fuels.

The market is driven by factors such as cheap prices of raw materials i.e., coal and the availability of well-established technology for production of brown hydrogen.

However, the market is hindered by the factors such as availability of other types of hydrogen i.e., blue hydrogen and green hydrogen, and high carbon emissions while production of coal gasification. On the contrary, the increased demand for hydrogen produced from coal gasification with carbon capture storage technology.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers

Raw material is cheap

Abundant reserves are available

Restraint

High carbon emission through coal gasification

Opportunity

Increasing demand for hydrogen through coal gasification with carbon capture storage (CCS) technology

Value Chain

Pricing Analysis, By Region

Impact of COVID-19 outbreak on the market

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Air Products

Air Liquide

Sasol

Sinopec

Iwatani Corp

J-Power.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

Coal gasification with carbon capture storage

Coal gasification without carbon capture storage

By End-use industry

Refining

Chemicals

Iron and steel

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Russia

UK

Poland

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

