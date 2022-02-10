AppDirect Acquires Leading Canadian Cloud Technology Provider, ITCloud.ca

Acquisition expands geographical reach in Canada, and deepens solutions portfolio with end-to-end Microsoft Cloud capabilities

AppDirect®, the leading subscription commerce platform company, today announced that it has acquired ITCloud.ca, one of Canada's preeminent cloud technology providers. With this acquisition, AppDirect expands the geographical footprint in Canada of its AppSmart business, which is focused on helping simplify how channel partners and businesses find, buy and manage technology, and gains full end-to-end Microsoft capabilities. By joining AppDirect, ITCloud.ca will be able to significantly scale its existing business and expand the portfolio of solutions it offers by accessing more than 600 leading SaaS technology and telecommunications vendors in the AppSmart catalog.

Founded in 2005 as an online backup and recovery company, ITCloud.ca today provides a broad portfolio of cloud solutions for more than 1,200 technology partners that serve thousands of leading business customers across Canada. ITCloud.ca will now be able to complement and augment its popular digital partner portal with new industry-first capabilities powered by the AppSmart Marketplace. The AppSmart Marketplace provides partners access to a broad portfolio of technology and business solutions, as well as a set of powerful management tools to help them manage and grow their business. Additionally, partners can extend AppSmart's identity management, application management and data visualization tools directly to their business customers to help them find and manage all of their technology in one place.

AppDirect has a long-standing commitment and presence in Canada and the addition of ITCloud.ca represents an important step to bring even more capabilities to its partners. Over the course of its history, ITCloud.ca has earned recognition as a top Microsoft Partner and brings that deep knowledge to AppSmart advisors and end-users. Combining ITCloud.ca's Microsoft Azure and Business 365 experience with AppSmart's Dynamics 365 capabilities will give ITCloud.ca and AppSmart Advisors access to end-to-end Microsoft Cloud capabilities.

"I'm thrilled to welcome ITCloud.ca to the AppDirect family, which will enable us to jointly enhance the opportunities and services ITCloud.ca delivers to its technology partners in Canada," said Renée Bergeron, senior vice-president and general manager AppSmart. "I'm also thrilled that as part of the acquisition, we will be onboarding the phenomenal team that built ITCloud.ca into what it is today."

"We believe our partners will greatly benefit from this new relationship by combining AppDirect's strong global industry depth and leadership with our relationships and expertise in helping our partners digitally transform their customers," said Mirco Cristoni, president, ITCloud.ca. "Our partners will have access to more services, solutions and tools to grow their business, while enjoying the same relationships at ITCloud.ca that they have had for the past 17 years."

As part of the acquisition, AppDirect will onboard the existing leadership team of ITCloud.ca and enable the teams to offer additional solutions with over 1,000 products currently available from AppSmart.

ABOUT APPDIRECT

AppDirect offers a subscription commerce platform that removes the complexity of building a recurring business model. Sell any product, through any channel, on any device—as a service. Our platform opens up endless opportunities for commerce innovation, giving businesses the freedom to grow. AppDirect also powers AppSmart, a B2B technology marketplace and ecosystem connecting technology buyers with expert advisors to make it easier to sell, buy and manage telecommunications, cloud and business services.

Headquartered in San Francisco, AppDirect is trusted by brands such as Microsoft, Google, Deutsche Telekom, Jaguar Land Rover, ADP, and many more.

ABOUT ITCLOUD.CA

Born in the cloud, ITCloud.ca was established in 2005 to offer supervised and managed cloud backup services for Canadian IT professionals. As of today, we are partnered with over 1200 IT companies across Canada, trusting us for our Excellent Service and our Easy-to-use Provisioning & Management Portal. On top of our flagship solutions SBackup and MedicBackup, ITCloud.ca is now an Authorized Canadian Distributor for Microsoft, Bitdefender, Avepoint, Acronis, BitTitan, Letsignit, Hornet Security, MOOC Office 365 and NinjaOne.

©2021 AppDirect, Inc. AppDirect and AppSmart are registered trademarks of AppDirect, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005257/en/