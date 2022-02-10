Global $5.45 Bn In Silico Clinical Trials Markets, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global In Silico Clinical Trials Market, By Industry (Medical Devices v/s Pharmaceuticals), By Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiology, Infectious Diseases, Orthopedic, Dermatology, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global in Silico Clinical Trials Market was valued to be USD2743.64 million in the year 2021 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.28% in the forecast period, 2023-2027 to reach a market value of USD5451.19 million by 2027F.

The market is anticipated to grow on the account of growing demand for clinical trials that are cost-effective, time-efficient, and avoids animal cruelty. In-silico clinical trials satisfy these demands.

Moreover, Increasing instances of communicable and non-communicable diseases like cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, SARS-CoV-2, among others are further driving the growth of the Global in Silico Clinical Trials Market in the upcoming five years.

Also, growing pharma industry and increased development of the innovative pharmaceutical products as treatment for the growing instances of the diseases is also supporting the growth of the Global in Silico Clinical Trials Market in the next five years.

Technological advancements to enhance the rate of successful clinical trials by using computational tools, software and platforms that would support the drug discoveries and latest medical equipment and tools launch is expected to further substantiate the growth of the Global in Silico Clinical Trials Market in the future five years.

SARS-CoV-2 virus spread during the year 2020 continued its effect in 2021 and is still spreading. The pandemic has affected the healthcare industry on multiple sections. During the crisis, Universal Immune System Simulator (UISS) which is an in-silico clinical trials platform, was utilized to understand the functions, spread, and lifecycle of the virus. The platform also aided the process of design effective vaccines based on monoclonal antibodies and for predicting the outcome of vaccination strategy against SARS-CoV-2.

The Global in Silico Clinical Trials Market segmentation is based on industry, therapeutic area, regional distribution and competitional landscape. Based on industry, the market is further bifurcated into medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

Medical devices are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the account of increasing technological advancement and demands for the more effective and efficient medical devices for the early diagnostics and effective treatments for the growing instances of diseases. Increasing investment in the manufacturing of these devices and designing is also supporting the growth of the sub-segment.

Pharmaceuticals are expected to register fastest growing CAGR value in the next five years on the grounds of increasing drug discoveries, expanding pharma industry, and growing governmental financial supports.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the market size of the Global in Silico Clinical Trials Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global in Silico Clinical Trials Market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast the Global in Silico Clinical Trials Market based on industry, therapeutic area, regional distribution and competitional landscape.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global in Silico Clinical Trials Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global in Silico Clinical Trials Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global in Silico Clinical Trials Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global in Silico Clinical Trials Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by the market players in the Global in Silico Clinical Trials Market.

Some of the major players are

Dassault Systemes SE

Certara Inc.

Insilico Medicine

GNS Healthcare Inc.

The AnyLogic Company

Novadiscovery SAS

InSilicoTrials Technologies SpA

Immunetrics Inc

CATO SMS

Evotec SE

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

In Silico Clinical Trials Market, By Industry

Medical Devices

Pharmaceuticals

In Silico Clinical Trials Market, By Therapeutic Area

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Infectious Diseases

Orthopedic

Dermatology

Others

In Silico Clinical Trials Market, By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qrilpo

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005503/en/