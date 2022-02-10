Global Aluminum Cans Market (2022 to 2026) - Featuring Amcor, COFCO and Nampak Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Aluminum Cans Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the aluminum cans market and it is poised to grow by $8.85 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period.

The report on the aluminum cans market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high recycling rate and lightweight.

The aluminum cans market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the greater shelf life of food products as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum cans market growth during the next few years.

Companies Mentioned

Amcor Plc

Ardagh Group SA

Ball Corp.

BangkokCan Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

CANPACK SA

COFCO Corp.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Nampak Ltd.

Norsk Hydro ASA

Orora Ltd.

The report on aluminum cans market covers the following areas:

Aluminum cans market sizing

Aluminum cans market forecast

Aluminum cans market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

10. Appendix

