Intellectual Property in the Digital Millennium: Digital Millennium Copyright Act Provisions for Protecting Copyright Management Information - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cyberlaw: Intellectual Property in the Digital Millennium" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
For nearly three hundred years, copyright laws have targeted those who illegally copy protected works. Today the legal framework also takes aim at those who defeat protective technologies.
'Cyberlaw: Intellectual Property in the Digital Millennium' is the definitive guide to the revolution in copyright law brought about by the need to protect against piracy and unauthorized copying on the Internet.
This newly updated law book explains the anti-circumvention and anti-trafficking rules of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), the Act's provisions for protecting copyright management information (CMI), and its attempts to reduce Internet service providers' exposure to primary and secondary liability for copyright infringement. It parses the anti-trafficking rules and discusses in detail how several courts have failed to apply the rules correctly to complex technologies. It also explains how these rules derived from the emerging "federal common law" of copyright and how the still-developing federal common law may make resort to these rules unnecessary.
The book analyzes how the common-law rules of secondary liability for copyright infringement, as affected by the Supreme Court's Grokster decision, work in the context of the Internet, and how statutory overlays have complicated their operation. Finally, the book discusses the background and origins of - and the treaties underlying - the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, and its substantive provisions, including the special subpoena power, the special cause of action for fraud relating to infringement notification, and their relationship to state and other federal law.
It explores not only the rules, but also their intricate exceptions and the distinct civil causes of action and criminal sanctions for violating them. It clarifies the complex rules governing copy-control technologies, including the gray areas, and explores possible challenges to the law under the First Amendment, the Due Process Clause, and the Patent and Copyright Clause. Emerging case law in the field of copyright and Internet law is incorporated throughout.
For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jcz3j6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005518/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.