Options Achieves VMware Cloud Verified Status in LD4

Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider, backed by Abry Partners, today announced that the firm has been awarded VMware Cloud Verified status in London's LD4 data center.

In 2021, Options was awarded VMware Cloud Provider Principal Partner status and Cloud Verified status in NY5.

VMware Cloud Verified partner services enable customers to achieve unmatched levels of consistency, performance, and interoperability for traditional and containerised enterprise applications. The status signifies VMware partners who provide services based on the most advanced VMware cloud technologies. They also provide a complete VMware-based, software-defined data center infrastructure delivered as a service.

Options' President and CEO, Danny Moore, said, "VMware Cloud Verified status in LD4 extends Options' best-in-class multi-Cloud platform to a second data center in Europe, in addition to the verified status previously awarded in NY5. This accolade demonstrates Options' ability to deliver a robust and resilient technology foundation for solution architecture, global deployment, and operational scalability. We look forward to growing our multi-Cloud hubs across the globe in 2022."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of strategic announcements for Options, including the appointment of Ted Sturiale as VP of Sales in Chicago, a Fourth Microsoft Gold Partner Status, and an industry-first partnership with Code Willing.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its global reach in key financial centres.

About Options:

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.

About Abry Partners

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

