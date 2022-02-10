Life-Annuity Forecast and Analysis 2022: Forecast by Business-Individual Life, Business-Individual Annuities, Business-Group Life, Business-Group Annuities and Business-Group Accident & Health - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Life-Annuity Forecast and Analysis Semi-Annual" newsletter from Conning & Company has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The semi-annual Life-Annuity Forecast & Analysis by Line of Business offers the most comprehensive and up-to-date industry forecast and commentary available for the six key lines of business and the life-annuity industry as a whole. Key metrics for prior reported periods are included along with an expectation for the following three years.
The rolling forecast and commentary offered in Life-Annuity Forecast & Analysis by Line of Business is widely utilized by industry stakeholders in their product planning and performance review processes.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overall Industry Forecast
a. Changes from the Prior Edition
b. Macro Environment Drivers and Trends
c. Key Financial Items
d. Comparison of the Lines of Business
e. Historical and Projected Financial Statement
f. Data and Methodology
2. Forecast by Line of Business-Individual Life
a. Historical Results and Projections: Individual Life
b. Forecast Overview
c. Changes from the Prior Edition
d. Macro Environment Drivers
e. Product Level Sales and Premium Forecast
f. Other Key Financial Items Forecast
g. Historical and Projected Financial Statement
3. Forecast by Line of Business-Individual Annuities
a. Historical Results and Projections: Individual Annuities
b. Forecast Overview
c. Changes from the Prior Edition
d. Macro Environment Drivers
e. Product Level Sales Forecast
f. Other Key Financial Items Forecast
g. Historical and Projected Financial Statement
4. Forecast by Line of Business-Group Life
a. Historical Results and Projections: Group Life
b. Forecast Overview
c. Changes from the Prior Edition
d. Macro Environment Drivers
e. Product Level Sales and Premium Forecast
f. Other Key Financial Items Forecast
g. Historical and Projected Financial Statement
5. Forecast by Line of Business-Group Annuities
a. Historical Results and
b. Projections: Group Annuities
c. Forecast Overview
d. Changes from the Prior Edition
e. Macro Environment Drivers
f. Product Level Sales Forecast
g. Other Key Financial Items Forecast
h. Historical and Projected Financial Statement
6. Forecast by Line of Business-Individual Accident & Health
a. Historical Results and Projections: Individual Accident & Health
b. Changes from the Prior Edition
c. Products
7. Forecast by Line of Business-Group Accident & Health
a. Historical Results and Projections: Group Accident & Health
b. Changes from the Prior Edition
c. Products
8. All Other Statutory Lines of Business
a. Credit Life
b. Credit Accident & Health
c. Industrial Life
d. Aggregate of All Other Lines of Business
