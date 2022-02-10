Sustainable Lab and SAP Japan Begin Collaboration to Visualize "True Corporate Value"

Japanese fintech start-up Sustainable Lab Inc., a pioneer in data science for sustainability, and SAP Japan have begun a collaborative development of a service to visualize "true corporate value" including non-financial values (ESG/SDGs). The company had joined SAP Japan's "SAP.iO Foundry Tokyo" Fall 2021 cohort program in October 2021 and the parties have laid the groundwork for the collaboration of service.
Aims of the collaboration
Through this collaboration, they will be able to provide our customers with more comprehensive data and multiple scenarios. It will also enable to assess, manage, share, and improve non-financial values such as corporate value enhancement and ESG/SDGs initiatives. They will support and accelerate more comprehensive and accurate ESG investment decisions for institutional investors and more data-driven SDGs management for corporate clients, thereby raising the level of sustainability in society and promoting sustainability transformation.
Overview of the service
They will be able to perform data analysis based on more data by linking TERRAST β, a non-financial big data platform specialized in ESG/SDGs provided by Sustainable Lab with various ERP solutions of SAP Japan (SAP® Sustainability Control Tower, SAP® Product Footprint Management, SAP® Responsible Design and Production, etc.).
Video about the service (YouTube)
About Sustainable Lab Inc.
Sustainable Lab, founded in 2019, is a big data professional team using AI to analyze non-financial and SDGs big data for illuminating social-good companies while creating solutions for Sustainability Transformation (SX). By using internationally recognized indicators as well as reported data, we can quantify the non-financial data (ESG/SDGs). This data is often discussed in qualitative terms; thus, we can make an integrated judgment of the corporation's environmental and social values with our work.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209006222/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.