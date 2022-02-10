ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

See Ad Disclosure

Pernod Ricard: Record breaking H1 FY22 Sales and PRO1 at c. €6bn and c. €2bn

by Business Wire
February 10, 2022 1:30 AM | 148 min read

+17% organic Sales Growth (+20% reported) and +13% vs. pre-covid2

+22% organic growth in PRO1 (+25% reported) and +20% vs. pre-covid2

Regulatory News:

Pernod Ricard RI:

Press release - Paris, 10 February 2022

SALES

Sales for H1 FY22 totalled €5,959m, with an organic growth of +17% (+20% reported), with a favourable FX impact linked mainly to strength of US Dollar and Chinese Yuan vs. Euro.

H1 FY22 Sales grew in all regions:

  • Americas +14%: very dynamic growth in the region, notably USA, Brazil and Travel Retail
  • Asia-RoW +16%: excellent growth driven by China, India and Turkey
  • Europe +21%: outstanding growth across the region, with rebound in Spain, France, Travel Retail and continued dynamism in Eastern Europe.

Strategic International Brands and Specialty portfolio are driving strong price/mix with:

  • Strategic International Brands +19%: broad-based rebound with all brands growing, notably Jameson, Martell, Ballantine's, Absolut and Chivas Regal, all double-digit
  • Strategic Local Brands +14%: driven by recovery of Seagram's Indian whiskies
  • Specialty Brands +21%: continued very dynamic momentum of American whiskeys, Malfy, Monkey 47, Redbreast, Lillet and agave portfolio
  • Strategic Wines -6%: soft first half, due in particular to New Zealand lower harvest.

Price/mix on Strategic Brands was strong at +6%.

Innovations are in strong growth +43%.

Q2 Sales were €3,242m, with +14% organic growth, slowing vs. Q1 Organic Sales (+20%), cycling higher comparison basis in some markets.

RESULTS

H1 FY22 PRO was €1,998m, an organic growth of +22%, with a strong organic operating margin improvement of +147bps:

  • Gross margin expanding +39bps:
    • Strong pricing across regions and operational excellence savings
    • more than compensating inflation in Costs of Goods, notably from logistics and commodities
  • Phasing in A&P with acceleration expected in H2 with ratio of c. 16% for FY22
  • Structure costs reinforcement to support Sales growth and transformation momentum
  • Positive FX impact on PRO +€39m with US Dollar and Chinese Yuan appreciation vs. Euro offsetting significant Turkish Lira depreciation.

Group share of Net PRO was €1,438m, +32% reported vs. H1 FY21 and the Group share of Net Profit was €1,390m, +44% reported, reflecting increase in Profit from Recurring Operations, lower non-recurring operating items, lower financial expenses and increase in Corporate Income Tax.

Excellent Earnings Per Share +33%, reflecting growth in PRO and positive impact of FY22 Share buy-back.

FREE CASH FLOW AND DEBT

Very strong H1 cash conversion with Recurring Free Cash Flow at €1,383m, +39%. Cash generation supported by strong growth in Profit from Recurring Operations. Seasonal Working Capital requirements in line with business growth.

The average Cost of debt stood at 2.2% vs. 3.2% in H1 FY21 following successful bond refinancings.

Net debt increased by €471m vs. 30 June 2021 to €7,923m. The Net Debt/EBITDA ratio at average rate2 was 2.4x at 31 December 2021.

OUTLOOK

In an ongoing volatile environment with potential disruptions of Covid-19, Pernod Ricard expects for FY22:

Continued On-Trade rebound, Off-trade resilience and Travel Retail gradual recovery driving strong diversified Sales momentum across regions

Dynamic topline driving operating margin expansion albeit moderating vs. H1, with increased investments to fuel growth momentum

Continued implementation of Transform & Accelerate, including digital transformation to develop Pernod Ricard into a Conviviality Platform

Strong cash generation while upweighting investments behind key Capex and Strategic inventories

Acceleration of share buy-back programme with additional c. €250m (total of c. €750m for FY22)

Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated,

"The execution of our Transform & Accelerate strategy is delivering an excellent and broad-based performance in the first half, with brand share gains in most countries and with all our Must-Win Markets showing very strong growth. I take the opportunity to praise the engagement and performance of our teams throughout the world, who have relentlessly accomplished outstanding work, in an environment still largely disrupted on many fronts by the Covid crisis.

Despite the ongoing volatile environment, we expect for FY22 strong Sales growth across regions, with continued On-Trade rebound, Off-trade resilience and a gradual Travel Retail recovery. We will increase investments to fuel growth momentum.

We remain focused on executing our strategy, progressing on our Sustainability and Responsibility journey and accelerating our digital transformation. A successful mix of robust fundamentals, the dedication of our teams and our portfolio of brands, has yielded a very strong set of results and seen us through this crisis, emerging even stronger."

All growth data specified in this press release refers to organic growth (at constant FX and Group structure), unless otherwise stated. Data may be subject to rounding.

A detailed presentation of H1 FY22 Sales and Results can be downloaded from our website: www.pernod-ricard.com

Limited review procedures have been carried out by the Statutory Auditors on the condensed half-yearly consolidated financial statements. The Statutory Auditors' Review Report on the Half-yearly Financial Information is being issued.

Definitions and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures

Pernod Ricard's management process is based on the following non-IFRS measures which are chosen for planning and reporting. The Group's management believes these measures provide valuable additional information for users of the financial statements in understanding the Group's performance. These non-IFRS measures should be considered as complementary to the comparable IFRS measures and reported movements therein.

Organic growth

Organic growth is calculated after excluding the impacts of exchange rate movements and acquisitions and disposals.

Exchange rates impact is calculated by translating the current year results at the prior year's exchange rates.

For acquisitions in the current year, the post-acquisition results are excluded from the organic movement calculations. For acquisitions in the prior year, post-acquisition results are included in the prior year but are included in the organic movement calculation from the anniversary of the acquisition date in the current year.

Where a business, brand, brand distribution right or agency agreement was disposed of, or terminated, in the prior year, the Group, in the organic movement calculations, excludes the results for that business from the prior year. For disposals or terminations in the current year, the Group excludes the results for that business from the prior year from the date of the disposal or termination.

This measure enables to focus on the performance of the business which is common to both years and which represents those measures that local managers are most directly able to influence.

Profit from recurring operations

Profit from recurring operations corresponds to the operating profit excluding other non-current operating income and expenses.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales amounting to €8,824 million in fiscal year FY21. The Group, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive portfolios in the industry with over 240 premium brands distributed across more than 160 markets. Pernod Ricard's portfolio includes Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, New Zealand Wines, Campo Viejo, Mumm Sparkling and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term and sustainable growth for all its stakeholders, remaining true to its founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and strong sense of ethics. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 18,500 employees to be on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité". Pernod Ricard 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap "Good Times from a Good Place" is integrated into all its activities from grain to glass, and Pernod Ricard is recognised as a UN Global Compact LEAD participant for its contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext RI and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

Appendices

Emerging Markets

Asia-Rest of World

Americas

Europe

Algeria

 

Malaysia

 

Argentina

 

Albania

Angola

 

Mongolia

 

Bolivia

 

Armenia

Cambodia

 

Morocco

 

Brazil

 

Azerbaijan

Cameroon

 

Mozambique

 

Caribbean

 

Belarus

China

 

Namibia

 

Chile

 

Bosnia

Congo

 

Nigeria

 

Colombia

 

Bulgaria

Egypt

 

Persian Gulf

 

Costa Rica

 

Croatia

Ethiopia

 

Philippines

 

Cuba

 

Georgia

Gabon

 

Senegal

 

Dominican Republic

 

Hungary

Ghana

 

South Africa

 

Ecuador

 

Kazakhstan

India

 

Sri Lanka

 

Guatemala

 

Kosovo

Indonesia

 

Syria

 

Honduras

 

Latvia

Iraq

 

Tanzania

 

Mexico

 

Lithuania

Ivory Coast

 

Thailand

 

Panama

 

Macedonia

Jordan

 

Tunisia

 

Paraguay

 

Moldova

Kenya

 

Turkey

 

Peru

 

Montenegro

Laos

 

Uganda

 

Puerto Rico

 

Poland

Lebanon

 

Vietnam

 

Uruguay

 

Romania

Madagascar

 

Zambia

 

Venezuela

 

Russia

 

 

 

 

 

 

Serbia

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ukraine

Strategic International Brands' organic Sales growth

Volumes
H1 FY22

Organic Net Sales
growth
H1 FY22

of which Volume

of which Price/mix

(in 9Lcs millions)

 
Absolut

6.9

 

+23%

 

+22%

 

+1%

Chivas Regal

2.6

 

+23%

 

+25%

 

(2)%

Ballantine's

5.3

 

+29%

 

+25%

 

+4%

Ricard

2.4

 

+2%

 

+5%

 

(3)%

Jameson

5.8

 

+22%

 

+22%

 

+0%

Havana Club

2.4

 

+12%

 

(1)%

 

+12%

Malibu

2.6

 

+9%

 

+5%

 

+4%

Beefeater

2.0

 

+31%

 

+27%

 

+4%

Martell

1.7

 

+11%

 

+14%

 

(3)%

The Glenlivet

0.9

 

+21%

 

+16%

 

+5%

Royal Salute

0.1

 

+41%

 

+40%

 

+1%

Mumm

0.6

 

+24%

 

+18%

 

+6%

Perrier-Jouët

0.2

 

+51%

 

+38%

 

+13%

Strategic International Brands

33.3

 

+19%

 

+18%

 

+2%

Sales Analysis by Period and Region

Net Sales
(€ millions)

H1 FY21

H1 FY22

Change

Organic Growth

Group Structure

Forex impact

 
Europe

1,456

29.2%

1,797

30.2%

+341 +23% +300 +21% +19 +1% +22 +2%
Americas

1,402

28.1%

1,638

27.5%

+235 +17% +196 +14% +17 +1% +22 +2%
Asia / Rest of World

2,127

42.7%

2,524

42.4%

+397 +19% +338 +16% +0 +0% +60 +3%
World

4,985

100.0%

5,959

100.0%

+974 +20% +834 +17% +36 +1% +104 +2%
 

Net Sales
(€ millions)

Q2 FY21

Q2 FY22

Change

Organic Growth

Group Structure

Forex impact

 
Europe

811

29.5%

1,005

31.0%

+193 +24% +156 +19% +19 +2% +19 +2%
Americas

729

26.5%

864

26.7%

+135 +19% +107 +15% +0 +0% +28 +4%
Asia / Rest of World

1,209

44.0%

1,373

42.3%

+163 +13% +122 +10% +0 +0% +41 +3%
World

2,750

100.0%

3,242

100.0%

+492 +18% +386 +14% +19 +1% +87 +3%
 

Net Sales
(€ millions)

Q1 FY21

Q1 FY22

Change

Organic Growth

Group Structure

Forex impact

 
Europe

645

28.8%

793

29.2%

+148 +23% +144 +22% +0 +0% +4 +1%
Americas

673

30.1%

773

28.5%

+100 +15% +89 +13% +17 +3%

(6)

(1)%

Asia / Rest of World

918

41.0%

1,152

42.4%

+234 +26% +215 +23% +0 +0% +19 +2%
World

2,236

100.0%

2,718

100.0%

+482 +22% +448 +20% +17 +1% +17 +1%

Note: Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group

Summary Consolidated Income Statement

(€ millions)

H1 FY21

H1 FY22

Change

 
Net sales

4,985

5,959

20%

Gross Margin after logistics costs

3,021

3,640

20%

Advertising and promotion expenses

(706)

(840)

19%

Contribution after A&P expenditure

2,315

2,801

21%

Structure costs

(721)

(803)

11%

Profit from recurring operations

1,595

1,998

25%

Financial income/(expense) from recurring operations

(151)

(102)

-32%

Corporate income tax on items from recurring operations

(337)

(436)

29%

Net profit from discontinued operations, non-controlling interests and share of net income from associates

(20)

(21)

8%

Group share of net profit from recurring operations

1,087

1,438

32%

 
Other operating income & expenses

(61)

(2)

NA
Financial income/(expense) from non-recurring operations

(103)

(32)

NA
Corporate income tax on items from non recurring operations

44

(16)

NA
Non controlling interests (non-recurring)

3

 
Group share of net profit

966

1,390

44%

Non-controlling interests

18

21

17%

Net profit

984

1,411

43%

Profit from Recurring Operations by Region

World
 

(€ millions)

H1 FY21

H1 FY22

Change

Organic Growth

Group Structure

Forex impact

 
Net sales

4,985

100.0%

5,959

100.0%

+974 +20% +834 +17% +36 +1% +104 +2%
Gross margin

3,021

60.6%

3,640

61.1%

+619 +20% +532 +18% +17 +1% +69 +2%
Advertising & promotional spend

(706)

14.2%

(840)

14.1%

(134)

+19%

(111)

+16%

(4)

+1%

(19)

+3%
Contribution after A&P spend

2,315

46.4%

2,801

47.0%

+485 +21% +422 +18% +13 +1% +51 +2%
Profit from recurring operations

1,595

32.0%

1,998

33.5%

+403 +25% +355 +22% +8 +1% +39 +2%
 
Americas
 

(€ millions)

H1 FY21

H1 FY22

Change

Organic Growth

Group Structure

Forex impact

 
Net sales

1,402

100.0%

1,638

100.0%

+235 +17% +196 +14% +17 +1% +22 +2%
Gross margin

909

64.8%

1,070

65.3%

+161 +18% +123 +14% +11 +1% +27 +3%
Advertising & promotional spend

(250)

17.8%

(264)

16.1%

(14)

+6%

(7)

+3%

(3)

+1%

(5)

+2%
Contribution after A&P spend

659

47.0%

806

49.2%

+147 +22% +117 +18% +8 +1% +23 +3%
Profit from recurring operations

459

32.7%

595

36.3%

+136 +30% +110 +24% +6 +1% +20 +4%
 
Asia / Rest of the World
 

(€ millions)

H1 FY21

H1 FY22

Change

Organic Growth

Group Structure

Forex impact

 
Net sales

2,127

100.0%

2,524

100.0%

+397 +19% +338 +16% +0 +0% +60 +3%
Gross margin

1,232

57.9%

1,458

57.8%

+226 +18% +198 +16% +0 +0% +29 +2%
Advertising & promotional spend

(291)

13.7%

(361)

14.3%

(70)

+24%

(58)

+20%

(0)

+0%

(12)

+4%
Contribution after A&P spend

940

44.2%

1,097

43.5%

+157 +17% +140 +15%

(0)

(0)%

+17 +2%
Profit from recurring operations

674

31.7%

814

32.3%

+140 +21% +128 +19% +0 +0% +12 +2%
 
Europe
 

(€ millions)

H1 FY21

H1 FY22

Change

Organic Growth

Group Structure

Forex impact

 
Net sales

1,456

100.0%

1,797

100.0%

+341 +23% +300 +21% +19 +1% +22 +2%
Gross margin

881

60.5%

1,112

61.9%

+231 +26% +211 +24% +7 +1% +14 +2%
Advertising & promotional spend

(164)

11.3%

(214)

11.9%

(50)

+30%

(46)

+28%

(1)

+1%

(2)

+1%
Contribution after A&P spend

717

49.2%

898

50.0%

+181 +25% +165 +23% +5 +1% +11 +2%
Profit from recurring operations

461

31.7%

589

32.7%

+127 +28% +117 +25% +3 +1% +8 +2%

Note: Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group

Foreign Exchange Impact

Forex impact H1 FY22
(€ millions)		 Average rates evolution On Net Sales On Profit from
Recurring
Operations
H1 FY21 H1 FY22 %
 
US dollar USD

1.18

1.16

(1.7)%

+23 +17
Chinese yuan CNY

7.99

7.47

(6.6)%

+56 +33
Indian rupee INR

87.48

86.52

(1.1)%

+7 +2
Russian rouble RUB

88.61

84.86

(4.2)%

+8 +6
Argentinian peso ARS

90.61

114.76

+26.7%

(10)

(4)

Turkish Lira TRL

8.94

11.42

+27.8%

(19)

(19)

Pound sterling GBP

0.90

0.85

(5.8)%

+14

(15)

Other +25 +19
Total +104 +39

Sensitivity of profit and debt to EUR/USD exchange rate

Estimated impact of a 1% appreciation of the USD

 

Impact on the income statement(1)

(€ millions)

Profit from recurring operations

+15

Financial expenses

(1)

Pre-tax profit from recurring operations

+14

 
 
 

Impact on the balance sheet

(€ millions)

Increase/(decrease) in net debt

+37

 

(1) Full-year effect

 

Balance Sheet

Assets
(€ millions)		 30/06/2021 12/31/2021
(Net book value)
Non-current assets
Intangible assets and goodwill

16,230

16,857

Tangible assets and other assets

3,963

4,146

Deferred tax assets

1,623

1,687

Total non-current assets

21,816

22,690

 
Current assets
Inventories

6,555

6,694

aged work-in-progress

5,373

5,446

non-aged work-in-progress

84

82

other inventories

1,098

1,166

Receivables (*)

1,126

2,233

Trade receivables

1,080

2,165

Other trade receivables

46

67

Other current assets

413

353

Other operating current assets

408

345

Tangible/intangible current assets

6

8

Tax receivable

141

77

Cash and cash equivalents and current derivatives

2,086

2,023

Total current assets

10,321

11,380

 
Assets held for sale

11

0

 
Total assets

32,147

34,070

-

(*) after disposals of receivables of:

592

919

 
 
Liabilities and shareholders' equity 30/06/2021 12/31/2021
(€ millions)
 
Group Shareholders' equity

14,829

15,757

Non-controlling interests

246

265

of which profit attributable to non-controlling interests

13

21

Total Shareholders' equity

15,075

16,022

 
Non-current provisions and deferred tax liabilities

3,555

3,650

Bonds non-current

8,787

8,236

Lease liabilities - non current

405

402

Non-current financial liabilities and derivative instruments

108

97

Total non-current liabilities

12,854

12,385

 
Current provisions

163

151

Operating payables

2,337

2,976

Other operating payables

1,134

886

of which other operating payables

724

828

of which tangible/intangible current payables

410

58

Tax payable

282

423

Bonds - current

70

785

Lease liabilities - current

103

105

Current financial liabilities and derivatives

128

337

Total current liabilities

4,218

5,663

 
Liabilities held for sale

0

0

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

32,147

34,070

Analysis of Working Capital Requirement

(€ millions)

June
2020

December
2020

June
2021

December
2021

H1 FY21 WC
change*

H1 FY22 WC
change*

 
Aged work in progress

5,084

5,135

5,373

5,446

67

21

Advances to suppliers for wine and ageing spirits

19

10

9

14

(8)

5

Payables on wine and ageing spirits

(108)

(161)

(93)

(147)

(47)

(53)

Net aged work in progress

4,995

4,984

5,289

5,313

11

(28)

 
Trade receivables before factoring/securitization

1,375

2,508

1,672

3,085

1,173

1,360

Advances from customers

(38)

(18)

(21)

(31)

19

(8)

Other receivables

343

354

445

399

27

(40)

Other inventories

1,006

932

1,098

1,166

(62)

10

Non-aged work in progress

76

72

84

82

(2)

(3)

Trade payables and other

(2,364)

(2,870)

(2,946)

(3,626)

(554)

(593)

Gross operating working capital

398

978

331

1,075

601

725

 
Factoring/Securitization impact

(513)

(750)

(592)

(919)

(246)

(315)

Net Operating Working Capital

(115)

227

(261)

155

355

410

 
Net Working Capital

4,879

5,211

5,028

5,468

366

382

 
* at average rates Of which recurring variation

350

374

Of which non recurring variation

16

8

Net Debt

(€ millions)

30/06/2021

12/31/2021

Current

Non-current

Total

Current

Non-current

Total

Bonds

70

8,787

8,857

785

8,236

9,021

Syndicated loan

-

-

-

-

-

-

Commercial paper

7

-

7

170

-

170

Other loans and long-term debts

115

108

222

163

94

258

Other financial liabilities

122

108

229

333

94

428

Gross Financial debt

192

8,894

9,086

1,118

8,330

9,448

Fair value hedge derivatives – assets

-

(22)

(22)

(10)

(4)

(14)

Fair value hedge derivatives – liabilities

-

-

-

-

-

-

Fair value hedge derivatives

-

(22)

(22)

(10)

(4)

(14)

Net investment hedge derivatives – assets

-

(43)

(43)

-

(22)

(22)

Net investment hedge derivatives – liabilities

-

-

-

-

-

-

Net investment hedge derivatives

-

(43)

(43)

-

(22)

(22)

FINANCIAL DEBT AFTER HEDGING

192

8,830

9,022

1,108

8,305

9,413

Cash and cash equivalents

(2,078)

-

(2,078)

(1,997)

-

(1,997)

NET FINANCIAL DEBT EXCLUDING LEASE DEBT

(1,886)

8,830

6,944

(889)

8,305

7,416

Lease Debt

103

405

508

105

402

507

NET FINANCIAL DEBT

(1,783)

9,235

7,452

(784)

8,707

7,923

Change in Net Debt

(€ millions)

12/31/2020

12/31/2021

Operating profit

1,534

1,995

Depreciation and amortisation

179

189

Net change in impairment of goodwill, PPE and intangible assets

6

Net change in provisions

(31)

(22)

Retreatment of contributions to pension plans acquired from Allied Domecq and others
Changes in fair value on commercial derivatives and biological assets

(5)

(3)

Net (gain)/loss on disposal of assets

2

(3)

Share-based payments

15

17

Self-financing capacity before interest and tax

1,699

2,173

Decrease / (increase) in working capital requirements

(364)

(382)

Net interest and tax payments

(347)

(313)

Net acquisitions of non financial assets and others

(153)

(157)

Free Cash Flow

835

1,320

of which recurring Free Cash Flow

995

1,383

Net acquisitions of financial assets and activities, contributions to pension plans acquired from Allied Domecq and others

(33)

(464)

Dividends paid

(699)

(820)

(Acquisition) / Disposal of treasury shares and others

(25)

(292)

Decrease / (increase) in net debt (before currency translation adjustments)

78

(256)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

406

(168)

Non cash impact on lease liabilities

(40)

(47)

Decrease / (increase) in net debt (after currency translation adjustments and IFRS 16 non cash impacts)

443

(471)

Initial net debt

(8,424)

(7,452)

Final net debt

(7,980)

(7,923)

Net Debt Maturity at 31 December 2021

€ billions

[Missing charts are available on the original document and on www.pernod-ricard.com]

Strong liquidity position at €5.4bn as of 31st December 2021, of which €3.4bn credit lines undrawn

Gross debt after hedging at 31st December 2021 (excluding lease liabilities):

  • 9% floating rate and 91% fixed rate
  • 60% in EUR and 40% in USD

Bond details at 31 December 2021

Currency

Par value

Coupon

Issue date

Maturity date

 

EUR

€ 1,500 m o/w:

 

10/24/2019

 

€ 500 m

0.000%

10/24/2023

€ 500 m

0.500%

10/24/2027

€ 500 m

0.875%

10/24/2031

€ 650 m

2.125%

9/29/2014

9/27/2024

€ 1,500 m o/w:

 

4/1/2020

 

€ 750 m

1.125%

4/7/2025

€ 750 m

1.750%

4/8/2030

€ 500 m o/w:

 

4/27/2020

 

€ 250 m

1.125%

4/7/2025

€ 250 m

1.750%

4/8/2030

€ 600 m

1.500%

5/17/2016

5/18/2026

€ 500 m

0.125%

10/4/2021

10/4/2029

 

USD

$ 1,650 m o/w:

 

1/12/2012

 

$ 800 m

4.250%

7/15/2022

$ 850 m

5.500%

1/15/2042

$ 600 m

3.250%

6/8/2016

6/8/2026

$ 2,000 m o/w:

 

 

 

$ 600 m

1.250%

10/1/2020

4/1/2028

$ 900 m

1.625%

4/1/2031

$ 500 m

2.750%

10/1/2050

Net Debt / EBITDA ratio evolution

Closing rate

Average rate(1)

EUR/USD rate 30/06/2021 -> 31/12/2021

1.19 -> 1.13

1.19 -> 1.18

Ratio at 30/06/2021

2.6

2.6

EBITDA & cash generation excl. Group structure effect and forex impacts

-0.4

-0.4

Group structure and forex impacts

0.2

0.1

Ratio at 31/12/2021

2.4

2.4

 
(1) Last-twelve-month rate

Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) calculation

(x 1,000)

HY FY21

HY FY22

Number of shares in issue at end of period

261,877

261,877

Weighted average number of shares in issue (pro rata temporis)

262,315

261,877

Weighted average number of treasury shares (pro rata temporis)

(1,654)

(1,656)

Dilutive impact of stock options and performance shares

816

609

Number of shares used in diluted EPS calculation

261,478

260,829

 

(€ millions and €/share)

HY FY21

HY FY22

reported

Group share of net profit from recurring operations

1,087

1,438

32.3%

Diluted net earnings per share from recurring operations

4.16

5.51

32.6%

 

Upcoming Communications

Date1

Event

28 April 2022

Q3 FY22 Sales conference call

10 May 2022

North America conference call

8 June 2022

Capital Market Day in Paris

24 June 2022

Asia conference call

 

1 The above dates are indicative and are liable to change

1 PRO: Profit from Recurring Operations
2 vs. H1 FY20 at constant FX
3 Based on average EUR/USD rate: 1.18 in calendar year 2021

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.

All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.

Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.

Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.