Pernod Ricard: Record breaking H1 FY22 Sales and PRO1 at c. €6bn and c. €2bn

+17% organic Sales Growth (+20% reported) and +13% vs. pre-covid2

+22% organic growth in PRO1 (+25% reported) and +20% vs. pre-covid2

Press release - Paris, 10 February 2022

SALES

Sales for H1 FY22 totalled €5,959m, with an organic growth of +17% (+20% reported), with a favourable FX impact linked mainly to strength of US Dollar and Chinese Yuan vs. Euro.

H1 FY22 Sales grew in all regions:

Americas +14%: very dynamic growth in the region, notably USA, Brazil and Travel Retail

very dynamic growth in the region, notably USA, Brazil and Travel Retail Asia-RoW +16%: excellent growth driven by China, India and Turkey

excellent growth driven by China, India and Turkey Europe +21%: outstanding growth across the region, with rebound in Spain, France, Travel Retail and continued dynamism in Eastern Europe.

Strategic International Brands and Specialty portfolio are driving strong price/mix with:

Strategic International Brands +19%: broad-based rebound with all brands growing, notably Jameson, Martell, Ballantine's, Absolut and Chivas Regal, all double-digit

with all brands growing, notably Jameson, Martell, Ballantine's, Absolut and Chivas Regal, all double-digit Strategic Local Brands +14%: driven by recovery of Seagram's Indian whiskies

driven by recovery of Seagram's Indian whiskies Specialty Brands +21%: continued very dynamic momentum of American whiskeys, Malfy, Monkey 47, Redbreast, Lillet and agave portfolio

of American whiskeys, Malfy, Monkey 47, Redbreast, Lillet and agave portfolio Strategic Wines -6%: soft first half, due in particular to New Zealand lower harvest.

Price/mix on Strategic Brands was strong at +6%.

Innovations are in strong growth +43%.

Q2 Sales were €3,242m, with +14% organic growth, slowing vs. Q1 Organic Sales (+20%), cycling higher comparison basis in some markets.

RESULTS

H1 FY22 PRO was €1,998m, an organic growth of +22%, with a strong organic operating margin improvement of +147bps:

Gross margin expanding +39bps : Strong pricing across regions and operational excellence savings more than compensating inflation in Costs of Goods, notably from logistics and commodities

: Phasing in A&P with acceleration expected in H2 with ratio of c. 16% for FY22

with acceleration expected in H2 with ratio of c. 16% for FY22 Structure costs reinforcement to support Sales growth and transformation momentum

to support Sales growth and transformation momentum Positive FX impact on PRO +€39m with US Dollar and Chinese Yuan appreciation vs. Euro offsetting significant Turkish Lira depreciation.

Group share of Net PRO was €1,438m, +32% reported vs. H1 FY21 and the Group share of Net Profit was €1,390m, +44% reported, reflecting increase in Profit from Recurring Operations, lower non-recurring operating items, lower financial expenses and increase in Corporate Income Tax.

Excellent Earnings Per Share +33%, reflecting growth in PRO and positive impact of FY22 Share buy-back.

FREE CASH FLOW AND DEBT

Very strong H1 cash conversion with Recurring Free Cash Flow at €1,383m, +39%. Cash generation supported by strong growth in Profit from Recurring Operations. Seasonal Working Capital requirements in line with business growth.

The average Cost of debt stood at 2.2% vs. 3.2% in H1 FY21 following successful bond refinancings.

Net debt increased by €471m vs. 30 June 2021 to €7,923m. The Net Debt/EBITDA ratio at average rate2 was 2.4x at 31 December 2021.

OUTLOOK

In an ongoing volatile environment with potential disruptions of Covid-19, Pernod Ricard expects for FY22:

Continued On-Trade rebound, Off-trade resilience and Travel Retail gradual recovery driving strong diversified Sales momentum across regions

Dynamic topline driving operating margin expansion albeit moderating vs. H1, with increased investments to fuel growth momentum

Continued implementation of Transform & Accelerate, including digital transformation to develop Pernod Ricard into a Conviviality Platform

Strong cash generation while upweighting investments behind key Capex and Strategic inventories

Acceleration of share buy-back programme with additional c. €250m (total of c. €750m for FY22)

Alexandre Ricard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated,

"The execution of our Transform & Accelerate strategy is delivering an excellent and broad-based performance in the first half, with brand share gains in most countries and with all our Must-Win Markets showing very strong growth. I take the opportunity to praise the engagement and performance of our teams throughout the world, who have relentlessly accomplished outstanding work, in an environment still largely disrupted on many fronts by the Covid crisis.

Despite the ongoing volatile environment, we expect for FY22 strong Sales growth across regions, with continued On-Trade rebound, Off-trade resilience and a gradual Travel Retail recovery. We will increase investments to fuel growth momentum.

We remain focused on executing our strategy, progressing on our Sustainability and Responsibility journey and accelerating our digital transformation. A successful mix of robust fundamentals, the dedication of our teams and our portfolio of brands, has yielded a very strong set of results and seen us through this crisis, emerging even stronger."

All growth data specified in this press release refers to organic growth (at constant FX and Group structure), unless otherwise stated. Data may be subject to rounding.

A detailed presentation of H1 FY22 Sales and Results can be downloaded from our website: www.pernod-ricard.com

Limited review procedures have been carried out by the Statutory Auditors on the condensed half-yearly consolidated financial statements. The Statutory Auditors' Review Report on the Half-yearly Financial Information is being issued.

Definitions and reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to IFRS measures

Pernod Ricard's management process is based on the following non-IFRS measures which are chosen for planning and reporting. The Group's management believes these measures provide valuable additional information for users of the financial statements in understanding the Group's performance. These non-IFRS measures should be considered as complementary to the comparable IFRS measures and reported movements therein.

Organic growth

Organic growth is calculated after excluding the impacts of exchange rate movements and acquisitions and disposals.

Exchange rates impact is calculated by translating the current year results at the prior year's exchange rates.

For acquisitions in the current year, the post-acquisition results are excluded from the organic movement calculations. For acquisitions in the prior year, post-acquisition results are included in the prior year but are included in the organic movement calculation from the anniversary of the acquisition date in the current year.

Where a business, brand, brand distribution right or agency agreement was disposed of, or terminated, in the prior year, the Group, in the organic movement calculations, excludes the results for that business from the prior year. For disposals or terminations in the current year, the Group excludes the results for that business from the prior year from the date of the disposal or termination.

This measure enables to focus on the performance of the business which is common to both years and which represents those measures that local managers are most directly able to influence.

Profit from recurring operations

Profit from recurring operations corresponds to the operating profit excluding other non-current operating income and expenses.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the No.2 worldwide producer of wines and spirits with consolidated sales amounting to €8,824 million in fiscal year FY21. The Group, which owns 16 of the Top 100 Spirits Brands, holds one of the most prestigious and comprehensive portfolios in the industry with over 240 premium brands distributed across more than 160 markets. Pernod Ricard's portfolio includes Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, New Zealand Wines, Campo Viejo, Mumm Sparkling and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard's strategy focuses on investing in long-term and sustainable growth for all its stakeholders, remaining true to its founding values: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust, and strong sense of ethics. The Group's decentralised organisation empowers its 18,500 employees to be on-the-ground ambassadors of its vision of "Créateurs de Convivialité". Pernod Ricard 2030 Sustainability and Responsibility roadmap "Good Times from a Good Place" is integrated into all its activities from grain to glass, and Pernod Ricard is recognised as a UN Global Compact LEAD participant for its contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext RI and is part of the CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 indices.

Appendices

Emerging Markets

Asia-Rest of World Americas Europe Algeria Malaysia Argentina Albania Angola Mongolia Bolivia Armenia Cambodia Morocco Brazil Azerbaijan Cameroon Mozambique Caribbean Belarus China Namibia Chile Bosnia Congo Nigeria Colombia Bulgaria Egypt Persian Gulf Costa Rica Croatia Ethiopia Philippines Cuba Georgia Gabon Senegal Dominican Republic Hungary Ghana South Africa Ecuador Kazakhstan India Sri Lanka Guatemala Kosovo Indonesia Syria Honduras Latvia Iraq Tanzania Mexico Lithuania Ivory Coast Thailand Panama Macedonia Jordan Tunisia Paraguay Moldova Kenya Turkey Peru Montenegro Laos Uganda Puerto Rico Poland Lebanon Vietnam Uruguay Romania Madagascar Zambia Venezuela Russia Serbia Ukraine

Strategic International Brands' organic Sales growth

Volumes

H1 FY22 Organic Net Sales

growth

H1 FY22 of which Volume of which Price/mix (in 9Lcs millions) Absolut 6.9 +23% +22% +1% Chivas Regal 2.6 +23% +25% (2)% Ballantine's 5.3 +29% +25% +4% Ricard 2.4 +2% +5% (3)% Jameson 5.8 +22% +22% +0% Havana Club 2.4 +12% (1)% +12% Malibu 2.6 +9% +5% +4% Beefeater 2.0 +31% +27% +4% Martell 1.7 +11% +14% (3)% The Glenlivet 0.9 +21% +16% +5% Royal Salute 0.1 +41% +40% +1% Mumm 0.6 +24% +18% +6% Perrier-Jouët 0.2 +51% +38% +13% Strategic International Brands 33.3 +19% +18% +2%

Sales Analysis by Period and Region

Net Sales

(€ millions) H1 FY21 H1 FY22 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Europe 1,456 29.2% 1,797 30.2% +341 +23% +300 +21% +19 +1% +22 +2% Americas 1,402 28.1% 1,638 27.5% +235 +17% +196 +14% +17 +1% +22 +2% Asia / Rest of World 2,127 42.7% 2,524 42.4% +397 +19% +338 +16% +0 +0% +60 +3% World 4,985 100.0% 5,959 100.0% +974 +20% +834 +17% +36 +1% +104 +2% Net Sales

(€ millions) Q2 FY21 Q2 FY22 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Europe 811 29.5% 1,005 31.0% +193 +24% +156 +19% +19 +2% +19 +2% Americas 729 26.5% 864 26.7% +135 +19% +107 +15% +0 +0% +28 +4% Asia / Rest of World 1,209 44.0% 1,373 42.3% +163 +13% +122 +10% +0 +0% +41 +3% World 2,750 100.0% 3,242 100.0% +492 +18% +386 +14% +19 +1% +87 +3% Net Sales

(€ millions) Q1 FY21 Q1 FY22 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Europe 645 28.8% 793 29.2% +148 +23% +144 +22% +0 +0% +4 +1% Americas 673 30.1% 773 28.5% +100 +15% +89 +13% +17 +3% (6) (1)% Asia / Rest of World 918 41.0% 1,152 42.4% +234 +26% +215 +23% +0 +0% +19 +2% World 2,236 100.0% 2,718 100.0% +482 +22% +448 +20% +17 +1% +17 +1% Note: Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group

Summary Consolidated Income Statement

(€ millions) H1 FY21 H1 FY22 Change Net sales 4,985 5,959 20% Gross Margin after logistics costs 3,021 3,640 20% Advertising and promotion expenses (706) (840) 19% Contribution after A&P expenditure 2,315 2,801 21% Structure costs (721) (803) 11% Profit from recurring operations 1,595 1,998 25% Financial income/(expense) from recurring operations (151) (102) -32% Corporate income tax on items from recurring operations (337) (436) 29% Net profit from discontinued operations, non-controlling interests and share of net income from associates (20) (21) 8% Group share of net profit from recurring operations 1,087 1,438 32% Other operating income & expenses (61) (2) NA Financial income/(expense) from non-recurring operations (103) (32) NA Corporate income tax on items from non recurring operations 44 (16) NA Non controlling interests (non-recurring) 3 Group share of net profit 966 1,390 44% Non-controlling interests 18 21 17% Net profit 984 1,411 43%

Profit from Recurring Operations by Region

World (€ millions) H1 FY21 H1 FY22 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales 4,985 100.0% 5,959 100.0% +974 +20% +834 +17% +36 +1% +104 +2% Gross margin 3,021 60.6% 3,640 61.1% +619 +20% +532 +18% +17 +1% +69 +2% Advertising & promotional spend (706) 14.2% (840) 14.1% (134) +19% (111) +16% (4) +1% (19) +3% Contribution after A&P spend 2,315 46.4% 2,801 47.0% +485 +21% +422 +18% +13 +1% +51 +2% Profit from recurring operations 1,595 32.0% 1,998 33.5% +403 +25% +355 +22% +8 +1% +39 +2% Americas (€ millions) H1 FY21 H1 FY22 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales 1,402 100.0% 1,638 100.0% +235 +17% +196 +14% +17 +1% +22 +2% Gross margin 909 64.8% 1,070 65.3% +161 +18% +123 +14% +11 +1% +27 +3% Advertising & promotional spend (250) 17.8% (264) 16.1% (14) +6% (7) +3% (3) +1% (5) +2% Contribution after A&P spend 659 47.0% 806 49.2% +147 +22% +117 +18% +8 +1% +23 +3% Profit from recurring operations 459 32.7% 595 36.3% +136 +30% +110 +24% +6 +1% +20 +4% Asia / Rest of the World (€ millions) H1 FY21 H1 FY22 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales 2,127 100.0% 2,524 100.0% +397 +19% +338 +16% +0 +0% +60 +3% Gross margin 1,232 57.9% 1,458 57.8% +226 +18% +198 +16% +0 +0% +29 +2% Advertising & promotional spend (291) 13.7% (361) 14.3% (70) +24% (58) +20% (0) +0% (12) +4% Contribution after A&P spend 940 44.2% 1,097 43.5% +157 +17% +140 +15% (0) (0)% +17 +2% Profit from recurring operations 674 31.7% 814 32.3% +140 +21% +128 +19% +0 +0% +12 +2% Europe (€ millions) H1 FY21 H1 FY22 Change Organic Growth Group Structure Forex impact Net sales 1,456 100.0% 1,797 100.0% +341 +23% +300 +21% +19 +1% +22 +2% Gross margin 881 60.5% 1,112 61.9% +231 +26% +211 +24% +7 +1% +14 +2% Advertising & promotional spend (164) 11.3% (214) 11.9% (50) +30% (46) +28% (1) +1% (2) +1% Contribution after A&P spend 717 49.2% 898 50.0% +181 +25% +165 +23% +5 +1% +11 +2% Profit from recurring operations 461 31.7% 589 32.7% +127 +28% +117 +25% +3 +1% +8 +2% Note: Bulk Spirits are allocated by Region according to the Regions' weight in the Group

Foreign Exchange Impact

Forex impact H1 FY22

(€ millions) Average rates evolution On Net Sales On Profit from

Recurring

Operations H1 FY21 H1 FY22 % US dollar USD 1.18 1.16 (1.7)% +23 +17 Chinese yuan CNY 7.99 7.47 (6.6)% +56 +33 Indian rupee INR 87.48 86.52 (1.1)% +7 +2 Russian rouble RUB 88.61 84.86 (4.2)% +8 +6 Argentinian peso ARS 90.61 114.76 +26.7% (10) (4) Turkish Lira TRL 8.94 11.42 +27.8% (19) (19) Pound sterling GBP 0.90 0.85 (5.8)% +14 (15) Other +25 +19 Total +104 +39

Sensitivity of profit and debt to EUR/USD exchange rate

Estimated impact of a 1% appreciation of the USD Impact on the income statement(1) (€ millions) Profit from recurring operations +15 Financial expenses (1) Pre-tax profit from recurring operations +14 Impact on the balance sheet (€ millions) Increase/(decrease) in net debt +37 (1) Full-year effect

Balance Sheet

Assets

(€ millions) 30/06/2021 12/31/2021 (Net book value) Non-current assets Intangible assets and goodwill 16,230 16,857 Tangible assets and other assets 3,963 4,146 Deferred tax assets 1,623 1,687 Total non-current assets 21,816 22,690 Current assets Inventories 6,555 6,694 aged work-in-progress 5,373 5,446 non-aged work-in-progress 84 82 other inventories 1,098 1,166 Receivables (*) 1,126 2,233 Trade receivables 1,080 2,165 Other trade receivables 46 67 Other current assets 413 353 Other operating current assets 408 345 Tangible/intangible current assets 6 8 Tax receivable 141 77 Cash and cash equivalents and current derivatives 2,086 2,023 Total current assets 10,321 11,380 Assets held for sale 11 0 Total assets 32,147 34,070 - (*) after disposals of receivables of: 592 919 Liabilities and shareholders' equity 30/06/2021 12/31/2021 (€ millions) Group Shareholders' equity 14,829 15,757 Non-controlling interests 246 265 of which profit attributable to non-controlling interests 13 21 Total Shareholders' equity 15,075 16,022 Non-current provisions and deferred tax liabilities 3,555 3,650 Bonds non-current 8,787 8,236 Lease liabilities - non current 405 402 Non-current financial liabilities and derivative instruments 108 97 Total non-current liabilities 12,854 12,385 Current provisions 163 151 Operating payables 2,337 2,976 Other operating payables 1,134 886 of which other operating payables 724 828 of which tangible/intangible current payables 410 58 Tax payable 282 423 Bonds - current 70 785 Lease liabilities - current 103 105 Current financial liabilities and derivatives 128 337 Total current liabilities 4,218 5,663 Liabilities held for sale 0 0 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 32,147 34,070

Analysis of Working Capital Requirement

(€ millions) June

2020 December

2020 June

2021 December

2021 H1 FY21 WC

change* H1 FY22 WC

change* Aged work in progress 5,084 5,135 5,373 5,446 67 21 Advances to suppliers for wine and ageing spirits 19 10 9 14 (8) 5 Payables on wine and ageing spirits (108) (161) (93) (147) (47) (53) Net aged work in progress 4,995 4,984 5,289 5,313 11 (28) Trade receivables before factoring/securitization 1,375 2,508 1,672 3,085 1,173 1,360 Advances from customers (38) (18) (21) (31) 19 (8) Other receivables 343 354 445 399 27 (40) Other inventories 1,006 932 1,098 1,166 (62) 10 Non-aged work in progress 76 72 84 82 (2) (3) Trade payables and other (2,364) (2,870) (2,946) (3,626) (554) (593) Gross operating working capital 398 978 331 1,075 601 725 Factoring/Securitization impact (513) (750) (592) (919) (246) (315) Net Operating Working Capital (115) 227 (261) 155 355 410 Net Working Capital 4,879 5,211 5,028 5,468 366 382 * at average rates Of which recurring variation 350 374 Of which non recurring variation 16 8

Net Debt

(€ millions) 30/06/2021 12/31/2021 Current Non-current Total Current Non-current Total Bonds 70 8,787 8,857 785 8,236 9,021 Syndicated loan - - - - - - Commercial paper 7 - 7 170 - 170 Other loans and long-term debts 115 108 222 163 94 258 Other financial liabilities 122 108 229 333 94 428 Gross Financial debt 192 8,894 9,086 1,118 8,330 9,448 Fair value hedge derivatives – assets - (22) (22) (10) (4) (14) Fair value hedge derivatives – liabilities - - - - - - Fair value hedge derivatives - (22) (22) (10) (4) (14) Net investment hedge derivatives – assets - (43) (43) - (22) (22) Net investment hedge derivatives – liabilities - - - - - - Net investment hedge derivatives - (43) (43) - (22) (22) FINANCIAL DEBT AFTER HEDGING 192 8,830 9,022 1,108 8,305 9,413 Cash and cash equivalents (2,078) - (2,078) (1,997) - (1,997) NET FINANCIAL DEBT EXCLUDING LEASE DEBT (1,886) 8,830 6,944 (889) 8,305 7,416 Lease Debt 103 405 508 105 402 507 NET FINANCIAL DEBT (1,783) 9,235 7,452 (784) 8,707 7,923

Change in Net Debt

(€ millions) 12/31/2020 12/31/2021 Operating profit 1,534 1,995 Depreciation and amortisation 179 189 Net change in impairment of goodwill, PPE and intangible assets 6 Net change in provisions (31) (22) Retreatment of contributions to pension plans acquired from Allied Domecq and others Changes in fair value on commercial derivatives and biological assets (5) (3) Net (gain)/loss on disposal of assets 2 (3) Share-based payments 15 17 Self-financing capacity before interest and tax 1,699 2,173 Decrease / (increase) in working capital requirements (364) (382) Net interest and tax payments (347) (313) Net acquisitions of non financial assets and others (153) (157) Free Cash Flow 835 1,320 of which recurring Free Cash Flow 995 1,383 Net acquisitions of financial assets and activities, contributions to pension plans acquired from Allied Domecq and others (33) (464) Dividends paid (699) (820) (Acquisition) / Disposal of treasury shares and others (25) (292) Decrease / (increase) in net debt (before currency translation adjustments) 78 (256) Foreign currency translation adjustment 406 (168) Non cash impact on lease liabilities (40) (47) Decrease / (increase) in net debt (after currency translation adjustments and IFRS 16 non cash impacts) 443 (471) Initial net debt (8,424) (7,452) Final net debt (7,980) (7,923)

Net Debt Maturity at 31 December 2021

€ billions

[Missing charts are available on the original document and on www.pernod-ricard.com]

Strong liquidity position at €5.4bn as of 31st December 2021, of which €3.4bn credit lines undrawn

Gross debt after hedging at 31st December 2021 (excluding lease liabilities):

9% floating rate and 91% fixed rate

60% in EUR and 40% in USD

Bond details at 31 December 2021

Currency Par value Coupon Issue date Maturity date EUR € 1,500 m o/w: 10/24/2019 € 500 m 0.000% 10/24/2023 € 500 m 0.500% 10/24/2027 € 500 m 0.875% 10/24/2031 € 650 m 2.125% 9/29/2014 9/27/2024 € 1,500 m o/w: 4/1/2020 € 750 m 1.125% 4/7/2025 € 750 m 1.750% 4/8/2030 € 500 m o/w: 4/27/2020 € 250 m 1.125% 4/7/2025 € 250 m 1.750% 4/8/2030 € 600 m 1.500% 5/17/2016 5/18/2026 € 500 m 0.125% 10/4/2021 10/4/2029 USD $ 1,650 m o/w: 1/12/2012 $ 800 m 4.250% 7/15/2022 $ 850 m 5.500% 1/15/2042 $ 600 m 3.250% 6/8/2016 6/8/2026 $ 2,000 m o/w: $ 600 m 1.250% 10/1/2020 4/1/2028 $ 900 m 1.625% 4/1/2031 $ 500 m 2.750% 10/1/2050

Net Debt / EBITDA ratio evolution

Closing rate Average rate(1) EUR/USD rate 30/06/2021 -> 31/12/2021 1.19 -> 1.13 1.19 -> 1.18 Ratio at 30/06/2021 2.6 2.6 EBITDA & cash generation excl. Group structure effect and forex impacts -0.4 -0.4 Group structure and forex impacts 0.2 0.1 Ratio at 31/12/2021 2.4 2.4 (1) Last-twelve-month rate

Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) calculation

(x 1,000) HY FY21 HY FY22 Number of shares in issue at end of period 261,877 261,877 Weighted average number of shares in issue (pro rata temporis) 262,315 261,877 Weighted average number of treasury shares (pro rata temporis) (1,654) (1,656) Dilutive impact of stock options and performance shares 816 609 Number of shares used in diluted EPS calculation 261,478 260,829 (€ millions and €/share) HY FY21 HY FY22 reported

△ Group share of net profit from recurring operations 1,087 1,438 32.3% Diluted net earnings per share from recurring operations 4.16 5.51 32.6%

Upcoming Communications

Date1 Event 28 April 2022 Q3 FY22 Sales conference call 10 May 2022 North America conference call 8 June 2022 Capital Market Day in Paris 24 June 2022 Asia conference call 1 The above dates are indicative and are liable to change

