Thoughtworks Selected by Standard Chartered to Expand and Transform Digital Banking Services for Customers Globally

A multi-year program to develop a new cloud-based strategy and build future ready infrastructure for retail and wealth customers worldwide

Thoughtworks TWKS, a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, today announced that it has been selected by international banking group Standard Chartered as the partner to develop its strategic next generation program – a cloud-based digital banking proposition for its retail and wealth customers.

The collaboration brings Thoughtworks' extensive experience in driving industry leading digital innovation together with Standard Chartered's proven banking expertise.

The increased digitalization of everyday transactions has driven banks to provide even more digitally-driven services that are seamlessly woven into platforms and applications that are widely used by consumers for greater ease of use and simplicity. Standard Chartered has continued to pave the way with innovative strategies and initiatives to bring enhanced and value-added experiences to delight their customers.

"We are thrilled to be embarking on this journey with Standard Chartered to build a future ready platform that unlocks new digital services and banking experiences for their clients globally," said Hormese Tharakan, commercial director, Thoughtworks Southeast Asia. "Standard Chartered, with its long-standing commitment to innovation, has pioneered many digital-first initiatives within the industry. We look forward to playing a key role in this new chapter of Standard Chartered's digital evolution."

"Providing cutting-edge, relevant and easy to access services that add value to our customers' banking experience has always been a top priority for us. We are delighted to partner with Thoughtworks for this program given their proven record in solving complex challenges and delivering strong business outcomes. We believe this strategic collaboration will support our ambition to expand the reach and scale of our digital-first strategy that elevates banking experiences for our Retail and Wealth customers," said Anshu Sharma, Standard Chartered's Chief Information Officer for Consumer, Private & Business Banking.

Supporting resources:

Learn more about Thoughtworks digital transformations and operations

Keep up with Thoughtworks news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

- ### - <TWKS915>

About Thoughtworks

We are a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are 10,000+ people strong across 49 offices in 17 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we've delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005026/en/