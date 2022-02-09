TOKEN2049 Returns to Asia, Announces New Dates in Conjunction with Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix

Held for the first time in Singapore, the conference will bring together industry champions such as Axie Infinity, BitMEX, and Crypto.com

TOKEN2049, the premier crypto conference, announced today the return of its Asia edition. Making its debut in Singapore at Marina Bay Sands, TOKEN2049 is returning on 28-29 September 2022 in conjunction with the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022, ahead of the race weekend. As the flagship event of Asia Crypto Week, a week of independently organised events around TOKEN2049, the conference will bring together key decision-makers and thought leaders within the crypto and blockchain space.

Connecting crypto experts and enthusiasts, TOKEN2049 is expected to welcome over 3,000 attendees. The Asia edition of TOKEN2049 takes attendees to the forefront of the industry, discussing a variety of topics from Web3, the future of DeFi, NFTs and the metaverse, crypto regulation and the institutional landscape, among others. Keeping pace with the rapidly evolving crypto space, TOKEN2049 Singapore features in-depth presentations, panel discussions and networking opportunities charting the latest milestones in digital assets and the future of the crypto industry at large.

Celebrating the event's return to Asia, Raphael Strauch, Founder of TOKEN2049 said, "From a renowned financial hub, Singapore has rapidly evolved to a leader in emerging technologies, making it a fitting destination for TOKEN2049. Throughout the event, we look forward to spotlighting influential entrepreneurs and impactful projects across the ecosystem."

TOKEN2049 Singapore boasts an impressive speaker lineup including Three Arrows Capital CEO Su Zhu, BitMEX CEO Alexander Höptner, Ava Labs Founder and CEO Emin Gün Sirer, Web3 Investor Santiago R Santos, Axie Infinity Co-founder and COO Aleksander Leonard Larsen, and Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek, with more to come.

Further commenting on the upcoming conference, Raphael Strauch added, "After an incredible event in London, we're looking forward to returning to Asia—the first home of TOKEN2049. Returning to our roots alongside the F1 Singapore Grand Prix, there's a huge cause for celebration. The countdown to September 2022 is on."

For more information on TOKEN2049, visit: https://www.asia.token2049.com/.

About TOKEN2049:

TOKEN2049 is a premier crypto event, organised annually in Singapore and London, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is a global meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and blockchain industry.

