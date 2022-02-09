Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) Investors of Investigation

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Fennec" or the "Company") FENC. Investors who purchased Fennec shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fenc.
The investigation concerns whether Fennec and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.
On November 29, 2021, Fennec issued a press release "announc[ing] that it expects to receive a Complete Response Letter (CRL) after the PDUFA target action date of November 27, 2021 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for PEDMARK™ (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate), for intravenous administration for the prevention of ototoxicity associated with cisplatin chemotherapy in pediatric patients ≥1 month to 18 years of age with localized, non-metastatic, solid tumors." Fennec advised investors that "[t]he FDA has indicated that, following a recent completion of a pre-approval inspection of the manufacturing facility of our drug product manufacturer, deficiencies have been identified. Once the official CRL is received, the Company plans to request a Type A meeting to discuss the deficiencies and steps required for the resubmission of the NDA for PEDMARK™." On this news, Fennec's stock price fell $4.86 per share, or 50.41%, to close at $4.78 per share on November 29, 2021.
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Fennec shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fenc. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209006121/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
