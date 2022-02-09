Frog Street Names Lee Ramsayer as CEO

Frog Street, a leading provider of comprehensive early childhood education solutions, has named Lee Ramsayer, formerly EVP Global Sales at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, as Chief Executive Officer. Ramsayer will succeed Ron Chase, who will be retiring and will remain actively involved with the business as a member of the Board of Directors.
"With the completion of our most successful year in the company's history and achieving sales growth of over 120%, we are excited to enter our next phase of growth," Eric Reiter, Chairman of Frog Street said. "Recognizing the potential for Frog Street curriculum, professional development and assessment products to further penetrate new markets across the nation and internationally, we are excited to have such high caliber talent join the company with the addition of Lee. Ron has built an incredibly strong organization with an unwavering focus on creating the highest quality curriculum to serve our nation's young learners."
Discussing his new role, Ramsayer said, "I am incredibly energized to be partnering with Brentwood Associates and the team at Frog Street to lead the next stage of growth. Early childhood education paves a pathway to a brighter future through improved school completion rates, nutrition & health, social & emotional behavior, and increased earning potential as an adult. The Company's recent success in Texas with its new Pre-K curriculum, garnering over 43% market share in the state, serves as strong validation of Frog Street's position as the nation's leading early childhood curriculum provider. We have a big opportunity ahead of us to impact the lives of early learners on a nationwide basis."
Speaking to his legacy with the company, Ron added, "The past 15 years have been an incredible run as the Frog Street team transitioned the company from a classroom decorative and supplemental curriculum provider to a leading publisher of comprehensive early childhood curriculum. I'm proud of the winning culture that has been created and am excited that Lee Ramsayer is joining as my successor. I look forward to supporting Lee during the transition and remaining actively involved as a board member."
Ramsayer joins Frog Street after spending the past two years as Executive Vice President, Enterprise Sales at Everly Health. Prior to his experience at Everly Health, Ramsayer spent eight years at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH), a global provider of curriculum, educational solutions, and professional learning services, as Executive Vice President, Global Sales. He has a B.S. in Mathematics and Computer Science from Muskingum University.
About Frog Street
Frog Street is a leading provider of comprehensive early childhood education solutions to public schools, Head Start programs and child care centers, with a focus on children from birth to age 5. Frog Street's curriculum programs are based on early brain research and provide intentional age-appropriate instruction that is aligned to both federal and state standards. The company also develops engaging and interactive professional development programs, including product training, conferences, continuing education, and quality assessment tools to measure students' progress.
