X12 Announces Board of Directors Election Results

X12, an ANSI-accredited standards development organization, announced today the re-election of Stephanie Fetzer along with election of Byron Hall and Nicole Tremblett to X12's Board of Directors through January 2024. Fetzer serves her fifth consecutive term, and Hall and Tremblett serve their first terms.

"I'm honored to continue serving the X12 member representatives and our talented board as we advance X12's initiatives to new levels of success," said Fetzer of HCL Software. "I look forward to collaborating with Byron and Nicole whose expertise will be invaluable. Together, we will assist the board to oversee X12's goals, milestones and programs for the benefit of X12 members and the diverse industries we serve."

Hall of Boomi LP is pleased to expand his X12 participation by serving on the board. "I appreciate the members' support and the prominent role that X12 has played in my career," he said. "I'm excited about the opportunity to become even more engaged in helping the organization produce lasting results."

"I look forward to advocating for X12's interests while supporting the development of a strategic vision for X12's future," said Tremblett of HCA Healthcare. "Being responsive to the needs of our dedicated members and industry stakeholders is critical to building sustainable value."

"It's incredibly encouraging to see these election results reaffirm member support for the quality work Steph does on X12's behalf and reflect member enthusiasm for new leaders who bring executive experience and fresh perspectives. We expect Byron and Nicole to contribute to X12's bright future," said Cathy Sheppard, X12's Executive Director. "A more diversified board greatly helps the organization achieve its goals."

X12, chartered by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) for more than 40 years, develops and maintains EDI standards and XML schemas to drive business processes globally. X12's diverse membership includes dedicated technologists and business process experts in health care, insurance, transportation, finance, government, supply chain, and other industries. X12's consensus-building forum enables members to meet regularly to develop syntax-neutral data exchange standards collaboratively. With more than 320 published transaction sets, 1,400 data elements, and more than 40,000 codes available for use, the body of X12's work can be used to conduct nearly every facet of business-to-business operations. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

