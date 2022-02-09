The 59th Design Automation Conference Opens Call for Nominations for the Prestigious Marie R. Pistilli Award

Nominees are individuals who help advance the profile of women in the electronic design industry

The Design Automation Conference (DAC) is recognized globally as the most important annual event to attend for electronic design and systems professionals. Over the past 59 years, DAC has encouraged and fostered diversity among the electronic design community, as well as the event attendees. For more than two decades, the Marie R. Pistilli Award, named for the former organizer of DAC who passed away in 2015, has been honoring those individuals who have helped advance the profile of women in the electronics industry and made significant overall contributions. Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Marie R. Pistilli Electronic Design Award.

The Marie R. Pistilli Award honors a woman or man in semiconductor-related industry or academia. Nominees may hail from technical or non-technical backgrounds and must be individuals who have made notable contributions to advancing the profile of women in EDA. Past recipients have played key roles in creating, launching, or managing products that involved contributions from women or created opportunities for women in the industry. Some have been leaders within a company or organization helping to raise the awareness of women, while others have been mentors or role models for successful women in technology.

This year's honoree (to be announced prior to DAC) will be presented with the award at the 59th DAC General/Opening Session, being held at Moscone West Center in San Francisco, CA from July 10-14, 2022. DAC will co-locate with SEMICON West 2022, which is being held at the Moscone Center, North and South Halls, July 12-15, 2022.

"The Marie Pistilli award is a coveted honor in the electronics industry, it celebrates the tremendous contributions and efforts made to make our industry a place where diversity and innovation thrives," said Rob Oshana, 59th DAC General Chair and Vice President, Software Engineering, R&D NXP Edge Processing. "Marie had a passion for diversity and inclusion in the electronics industry and DAC is pleased to continue her vision."

