The 59th Design Automation Conference Opens Call for Nominations for the Prestigious Marie R. Pistilli Award

Nominees are individuals who help advance the profile of women in the electronic design industry
The Design Automation Conference (DAC) is recognized globally as the most important annual event to attend for electronic design and systems professionals. Over the past 59 years, DAC has encouraged and fostered diversity among the electronic design community, as well as the event attendees. For more than two decades, the Marie R. Pistilli Award, named for the former organizer of DAC who passed away in 2015, has been honoring those individuals who have helped advance the profile of women in the electronics industry and made significant overall contributions. Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Marie R. Pistilli Electronic Design Award.
The Marie R. Pistilli Award honors a woman or man in semiconductor-related industry or academia. Nominees may hail from technical or non-technical backgrounds and must be individuals who have made notable contributions to advancing the profile of women in EDA. Past recipients have played key roles in creating, launching, or managing products that involved contributions from women or created opportunities for women in the industry. Some have been leaders within a company or organization helping to raise the awareness of women, while others have been mentors or role models for successful women in technology.
This year's honoree (to be announced prior to DAC) will be presented with the award at the 59th DAC General/Opening Session, being held at Moscone West Center in San Francisco, CA from July 10-14, 2022. DAC will co-locate with SEMICON West 2022, which is being held at the Moscone Center, North and South Halls, July 12-15, 2022.
"The Marie Pistilli award is a coveted honor in the electronics industry, it celebrates the tremendous contributions and efforts made to make our industry a place where diversity and innovation thrives," said Rob Oshana, 59th DAC General Chair and Vice President, Software Engineering, R&D NXP Edge Processing. "Marie had a passion for diversity and inclusion in the electronics industry and DAC is pleased to continue her vision."
For more information and to submit your nomination, visit the Worldwide Women in Electronic Design webpage.
About DAC
The Design Automation Conference (DAC) is recognized as the premier event for the design of electronic circuits and systems, and for electronic design automation (EDA) and silicon solutions. A diverse worldwide community representing more than 1,000 organizations attends each year, represented by system designers and architects, logic and circuit designers, validation engineers, CAD managers, senior managers and executives to researchers and academicians from leading universities. Close to 60 technical sessions selected by a committee of electronic design experts offer information on recent developments and trends, management practices and new products, methodologies and technologies. A highlight of DAC is its exhibition and suite area with approximately 200 of the leading and emerging EDA, silicon, intellectual property (IP) and design services providers. The conference is sponsored by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and is supported by ACM's Special Interest Group on Design Automation (ACM SIGDA).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209006137/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.