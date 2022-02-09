WestRock Announces Bob McIntosh, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary to Retire; Denise Cade to Become General Counsel

WestRock Company WRK today announced Robert (Bob) B. McIntosh, executive vice president, general counsel and secretary, will retire from the Company, effective March 4, 2022. Denise Cade will be named executive vice president, general counsel and secretary upon McIntosh's retirement.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209006138/en/
WestRock today announced Robert (Bob) B. McIntosh, executive vice president, general counsel and secretary, will retire from the Company, effective March 4, 2022. Denise Cade (pictured) will be named executive vice president, general counsel and secretary upon McIntosh's retirement. (Photo: Business Wire)
During McIntosh's 27-year career with Rock-Tenn and then WestRock, he has overseen the Company's legal strategy and corporate governance as it grew from approximately $900 million in revenue when he joined to approximately $19 billion today.
"Throughout his career, Bob has played an instrumental leadership role at WestRock," said David B. Sewell, WestRock chief executive officer. "He has provided sound legal counsel and led our efforts on many mergers and acquisitions, contributing to the growth of the company during his tenure. The team at WestRock wishes Bob the very best in retirement."
Cade joins WestRock from IDEX Corporation, where she was senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary and was responsible for all legal, regulatory, compliance and corporate governance matters. Previously, she was senior vice president, general counsel, corporate secretary and chief compliance officer for SunCoke Energy, Inc. and its controlled company, SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. From 2005 to 2011, Cade held several positions with PPG Industries, Inc., including assistant general counsel, securities and finance, and corporate secretary. Prior to her time with PPG, Cade was a partner at Shaw Pittman LLP in Washington, D.C. She holds a bachelor's degree from Marquette University and a J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.
"Denise's extensive experience with global businesses will provide valuable perspective to WestRock," said Sewell. "I am excited to have her join our team and look forward to her leadership and guidance as the company's general counsel."
About WestRock
WestRock WRK partners with our customers to provide differentiated, sustainable paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock's team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209006138/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.