Regions Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

Dividends on preferred stock to be payable March 15; dividends on common stock to be payable April 1.
The Regions Financial Corporation RF Board of Directors today declared the following cash dividends on its common shares, Series B preferred shares, Series D preferred shares and Series E preferred shares:
- A cash dividend of $0.17 on each share of outstanding common stock of the Company, payable on April 1, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 11, 2022.
- A cash dividend of $15.9375 per share of Series B Preferred Stock (equivalent to approximately $0.398438 per depositary share), payable on March 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022.
- A cash dividend of $1,437.50 per share of Series D Preferred Stock (equivalent to approximately $14.375 per depositary share), payable on March 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022.
- A cash dividend of $11.125 per share of Series E Preferred Stock (equivalent to approximately $0.278125 per depositary share), payable on March 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022.
About Regions Financial Corporation
Regions Financial Corporation RF, with $163 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.
