Natural Resource Partners Announces Redemption of Paid-in-Kind Preferred Units and Declares Fourth Quarter 2021 Distributions

Natural Resource Partners L.P. NRP today announced that it has redeemed at par all 19,321 of its paid-in-kind 12.0% Class A Convertible Preferred Units for $19.6 million in cash in accordance with their terms and including accrued interest. Following the redemption, no paid-in-kind preferred units remain outstanding and $250 million of 12.0% Class A Convertible Preferred Units remains outstanding.
Additionally, the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a fourth quarter 2021 distribution of $0.45 per common unit for NRP. The distribution will be paid on February 28, 2022 to common unitholders of record on February 22, 2022.
The Board also declared a fourth quarter cash distribution on NRP's 12.0% Class A Convertible Preferred Units totaling $7.5 million.
Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of properties in the United States including coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, as well as rights to conduct carbon sequestration and renewable energy activities. NRP also owns an equity investment in Ciner Wyoming LLC, one of the world's lowest-cost producers of soda ash.
Withholding Information for Foreign Investors
This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of NRP's distributions to foreign investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, NRP's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable rate.
For additional information please contact Tiffany Sammis at 713-751-7515 or tsammis@nrplp.com. Further information about NRP is available on the partnership's website at http://www.nrplp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005959/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.