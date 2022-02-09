C&S Group Enterprises LLC Announces Conference Call to Review the First-Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results for the Period Ended December 25, 2021

C&S Group Enterprises LLC (the "Company") announced today that a teleconference will be held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET, during which the Company's management will discuss the Quarterly Report for the period ended December 25, 2021. A question and answer period will follow management's presentation of the operating results. A recording of the conference call will be available until midnight on Tuesday, March 1. 2022.
Pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the Company's Senior Unsecured Notes due 2028, access to the call and the recording will be limited to current holders of the Senior Unsecured Notes, prospective investors, analysts and market makers in the Senior Unsecured Notes. Instructions for participation in the call and the recording will be made available to permitted participants by logging on to www.IntraLinks.com and accessing the Company's secure web page. Login information for the Company's IntraLinks page will be made available to participants who have requested such information via e-mail through our Investor Relations page at www.cswg.com. The Quarterlyl Report will be made available on our secure IntraLinks page on Monday, February 14, 2022.
About C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc.
C&S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. is an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 100,000 different products. We are an engaged corporate citizen, supporting causes that positively impact our communities. To learn more, please visit www.cswg.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005929/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.