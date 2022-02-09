Chemours Appoints Guillaume Pepy to Board of Directors

The Chemours Company ("Chemours") CC, a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions, announces the appointment of Guillaume Pepy to its board of directors.

"Guillaume's background and experience are impressive, especially his deep understanding of the European market and direct work in using technology as a catalyst for strengthening customer relationships and keeping their needs at the center of critical decisions," said Dawn Farrell, chair of the board of directors at Chemours. "We look forward to his contributions to our board as Chemours works to realize the full potential of its business."

Guillaume Pepy, 63, is the former chairman and chief executive officer of SNCF Group, a state-owned French railway and logistics solutions company where he spent nearly 26 years of his career. In 2019, after more than ten years as chairman and CEO, Mr. Pepy stepped down from SNCF to pursue new endeavors, focusing on various board and advisory roles. Before joining SNCF, Mr. Pepy held high-ranking civil service positions in several French ministries.

Mr. Pepy is a graduate of Sciences Po and École Nationale d'Administration in France. He served as Chairman of Eurostar and as a director of the mobility and logistics services operator Keolis Group. He currently chairs the board of Lydec S.A., the Moroccan subsidiary of Suez, a global environmental services and utility provider. Mr. Pepy serves as a Senior Advisor to the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), Salesforce in EMEA, and The Boston Consulting Group. Mr. Pepy also chairs Initiative France – a nonprofit that helps aspiring entrepreneurs create businesses.

"Guillaume brings a wealth of public and government sector experience in addition to expert perspective and insights into the regulatory and environmental landscapes in Europe," said Mark Newman, president and chief executive officer of Chemours. "Combined with his history of leading successful business transformations, I am confident that Guillaume will make many meaningful contributions to Chemours' sustainable growth in this next chapter of our company."

Mr. Pepy's appointment to the board of directors went into effect on February 8, 2022.

