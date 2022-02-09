NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

NGL Energy Partners LP NGL ("NGL," "our," "we," or the "Partnership") today reported its third quarter Fiscal 2022 results. Highlights for the quarter include:

Loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 of $19.0 million, compared to a loss from continuing operations of $380.4 million for the third quarter of Fiscal 2021, primarily a result of a $383.6 million write down of goodwill and certain intangibles related to the impact of the bankruptcy rejection of transportation contracts with Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. ("Extraction"). Excluding losses on the disposal or impairment of assets, loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 was $6.7 million, compared to a loss from continuing operations of $6.6 million for the third quarter of Fiscal 2021

Adjusted EBITDA 1 from continuing operations for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 of $147.7 million, compared to $125.0 million for the third quarter of Fiscal 2021

from continuing operations for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 of $147.7 million, compared to $125.0 million for the third quarter of Fiscal 2021 Produced water volumes processed increased approximately 30% versus the same period in the prior year, with volumes growing 4.5% versus the preceding quarter

Announced collaboration with XRI Holdings, LLC ("XRI") to advance full cycle produced water management across operations in the Delaware Basin and to support increasing demand for sustainable use of produced water in completion activities

Updated guidance for Fiscal 2022 Adjusted EBITDA to $550 million - $560 million and expected full year capital expenditures to $125 million -$130 million, net of anticipated reimbursements from insurance claims2

"We continue to see growth in our Water Solutions segment due to increased customer activities as well as additional agreements negotiated with producer customers. Additionally, the collaboration we previously announced with XRI will allow us to service produced water reuse and recycle demand in the Delaware Basin while focusing on environmentally-friendly solutions for our customers" stated Mike Krimbill, NGL's CEO. "While warmer than normal weather and commodity price movements affected our wholesale propane and crude oil logistics businesses, our butane and refined products businesses performed quite well. Looking towards our fourth fiscal quarter, we continue to see produced water volumes increasing, winter weather has finally arrived and crude oil prices have increased, which will benefit us going forward" Krimbill concluded.

See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA (as used herein) and a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

See the "Forward-Looking Statements" section of this release for more information.

Quarterly Results of Operations

The following table summarizes operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations by reportable segment for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Operating

Income (Loss) Adjusted

EBITDA Operating

Income (Loss) Adjusted

EBITDA (in thousands) Water Solutions $ 19,851 $ 82,744 $ 15,821 $ 65,554 Crude Oil Logistics 21,291 29,764 (382,192 ) 26,332 Liquids Logistics 23,158 47,979 32,438 41,824 Corporate and Other (15,190 ) (12,747 ) (12,374 ) (8,670 ) Total $ 49,110 $ 147,740 $ (346,307 ) $ 125,040

Water Solutions

Operating income for the Water Solutions segment increased $4.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The Partnership processed approximately 1.84 million barrels of water per day during the quarter ended December 31, 2021, a 30.3% increase when compared to approximately 1.41 million barrels of water per day processed during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, due to higher production volumes primarily in the Delaware Basin driven by the recovery in crude oil prices from the prior year.

Revenues from recovered crude oil, including the impact from realized skim oil hedges, totaled $19.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $8.2 million from the prior year period. This increase was due to increased skim oil barrels sold due to higher produced water volumes processed and higher realized crude oil prices.

Operating expenses in the Water Solutions segment decreased to $0.26 per barrel compared to $0.27 per barrel in the comparative quarter last year primarily due to continued efforts to reduce operating costs per barrel along with higher produced water volumes processed.

Crude Oil Logistics

Operating income for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 increased compared to the third quarter of Fiscal 2021 primarily due to an impairment charge of $383.6 million in the prior year related to the write down of goodwill of the Extraction transportation agreement (as part of its bankruptcy). Excluding impairments, operating income increased $22.5 million due primarily to increased margins, excluding the impact of derivatives. Our margins continue to benefit from high crude oil prices, which increase the contracted rates with certain producers.

During the three months ended December 31, 2021, financial volumes on the Grand Mesa Pipeline averaged approximately 83,000 barrels per day, compared to approximately 69,000 barrels per day for the three months ended December 31, 2020. This increase was due primarily to the new supply agreement signed with Extraction (now known as Civitas Resources, Inc.) after they exited bankruptcy.

Liquids Logistics

Operating income for the Liquids Logistics segment decreased $9.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020. This decrease is mainly related to lower product margins on propane due to reduced demand and falling prices during the last two months of the current quarter, lower service revenues and higher compensation expenses. The decrease was offset by higher product margins for butane and refined products as a result of tighter supply markets for butane, extended refinery downtime in certain refined products markets and favorable supply contracts.

Propane volumes decreased by approximately 87.3 million gallons, or 22.9%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as demand decreased due to the unseasonably warm weather. Butane volumes decreased by approximately 32.5 million gallons, or 15.3%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020, due to the tight supply market and an increase in demand for exports.

Corporate and Other

Corporate and Other expenses increased from the comparable prior year period primarily due to increased incentive compensation and outside consulting fees, which were offset by lower legal expenses.

Capitalization and Liquidity

Total liquidity (cash plus available capacity on our asset-based revolving credit facility) was approximately $182.5 million as of December 31, 2021. Borrowings on the Partnership's revolving credit facility totaled approximately $156.0 million. The balance increase from March 31, 2021 was primarily due to increases in working capital balances driven by increased inventory volumes and higher commodity prices.

The Partnership is in compliance with all of its debt covenants and has no significant debt maturities before November 2023. The Partnership expects to generate operational free cash flow in Fiscal Year 2022, which will be utilized to repay outstanding indebtedness and improve leverage.

Third Quarter Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss NGL's results of operations is scheduled for 4:00 pm Central Time on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Analysts, investors, and other interested parties may join the webcast via the event link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2808/44432 or by dialing (888) 506-0062 and providing access code: 294091. An archived audio replay of the call will be available for 14 days, which can be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010 and providing replay passcode 44432.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

NGL defines EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP, plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense. NGL defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition expense, revaluation of liabilities, certain legal settlements and other. NGL also includes in Adjusted EBITDA certain inventory valuation adjustments related to TransMontaigne Product Services, LLC ("TPSL"), our refined products business in the mid-continent region of the United States ("Mid-Con") and our gas blending business in the southeastern and eastern regions of the United States ("Gas Blending"), which are included in discontinued operations, and certain refined products businesses within NGL's Liquids Logistics segment, as discussed below. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net loss, loss from continuing operations before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, as those items are used to measure operating performance, liquidity or the ability to service debt obligations. NGL believes that EBITDA provides additional information to investors for evaluating NGL's ability to make quarterly distributions to NGL's unitholders and is presented solely as a supplemental measure. NGL believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information to investors for evaluating NGL's financial performance without regard to NGL's financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis. Further, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as NGL defines them, may not be comparable to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, or similarly titled measures used by other entities.

Other than for certain businesses within NGL's Liquids Logistics segment, for purposes of the Adjusted EBITDA calculation, NGL makes a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is open, NGL records changes in the fair value of the derivative as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, NGL reverses the previously recorded unrealized gain or loss and records a realized gain or loss. NGL does not draw such a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives of certain businesses within NGL's Liquids Logistics segment. The primary hedging strategy of these businesses is to hedge against the risk of declines in the value of inventory over the course of the contract cycle, and many of the hedges cover extended periods of time. The "inventory valuation adjustment" row in the reconciliation table reflects the difference between the market value of the inventory of these businesses at the balance sheet date and its cost, adjusted for the impact of seasonal market movements related to our base inventory and the related hedge. NGL includes this in Adjusted EBITDA because the unrealized gains and losses associated with derivative contracts associated with the inventory of this segment, which are intended primarily to hedge inventory holding risk and are included in net income, also affect Adjusted EBITDA. In NGL's Crude Oil Logistics segment, they purchase certain crude oil barrels using the West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") calendar month average ("CMA") price and sell the crude oil barrels using the WTI CMA price plus the Argus CMA Differential Roll Component ("CMA Differential Roll") per NGL's contracts. To eliminate the volatility of the CMA Differential Roll, NGL entered into derivative instrument positions in January 2021 to secure a margin of approximately $0.20 per barrel on 1.5 million barrels per month from May 2021 through December 2023. Due to the nature of these positions, the cash flow and earnings recognized on a GAAP basis will differ from period to period depending on the current crude oil price and future estimated crude oil price which are valued utilizing third-party market quoted prices. NGL is recognizing in Adjusted EBITDA the gains and losses from the derivative instrument positions entered into in January 2021 to properly align with the physical margin NGL is hedging each month through the term of this transaction. This representation aligns with management's evaluation of the transaction.

Distributable Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus maintenance capital expenditures, income tax expense, cash interest expense, preferred unit distributions and other. Maintenance capital expenditures represent capital expenditures necessary to maintain the Partnership's operating capacity. For the CMA Differential Roll transaction, as discussed above, we have included an adjustment to Distributable Cash Flow to reflect, in the period for which they relate, the actual cash flows for the positions that settled that are not being recognized in Adjusted EBITDA. Distributable Cash Flow is a performance metric used by senior management to compare cash flows generated by the Partnership (excluding growth capital expenditures and prior to the establishment of any retained cash reserves by the Board of Directors) to the cash distributions expected to be paid to unitholders. Using this metric, management can quickly compute the coverage ratio of estimated cash flows to planned cash distributions. This financial measure also is important to investors as an indicator of whether the Partnership is generating cash flow at a level that can sustain, or support an increase in, quarterly distribution rates. Actual distribution amounts are set by the Board of Directors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary significantly from those expressed or implied in such statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. While NGL believes such forward-looking statements are reasonable, NGL cannot assure they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that affect operations, financial performance, and other factors as discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other factors that could impact any forward-looking statements are those risks described in NGL's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other public filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings, specifically those under the heading "Risk Factors." NGL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NGL provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance that does not include certain charges and costs, which in future periods are generally expected to be similar to the kinds of charges and costs excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in prior periods, such as income taxes, interest and other non-operating items, depreciation and amortization, net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition expense, revaluation of liabilities and items that are unusual in nature or infrequently occurring. The exclusion of these charges and costs in future periods will have a significant impact on the Partnership's Adjusted EBITDA, and the Partnership is not able to provide a reconciliation of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income (loss) without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs and the Partnership believes that such reconciliation, if possible, would imply a degree of precision that would be potentially confusing or misleading to investors.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware limited partnership, is a diversified midstream energy company that transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids and other products and transports, treats and disposes of produced water generated as part of the oil and natural gas production process.

For further information, visit the Partnership's website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in Thousands, except unit amounts) December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,456 $ 4,829 Accounts receivable-trade, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $2,227 and $2,192, respectively 1,042,641 725,943 Accounts receivable-affiliates 8,824 9,435 Inventories 333,923 158,467 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 131,696 109,164 Total current assets 1,522,540 1,007,838 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $887,840 and $776,279, respectively 2,483,876 2,706,853 GOODWILL 744,439 744,439 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $546,221 and $517,518, respectively 1,152,198 1,262,613 INVESTMENTS IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES 21,263 22,719 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 122,976 152,146 OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS 47,479 50,733 Total assets $ 6,094,771 $ 5,947,341 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable-trade $ 973,471 $ 679,868 Accounts payable-affiliates 260 119 Accrued expenses and other payables 165,031 170,400 Advance payments received from customers 16,240 11,163 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,328 2,183 Operating lease obligations 43,822 47,070 Total current liabilities 1,201,152 910,803 LONG-TERM DEBT, net of debt issuance costs of $46,156 and $55,555, respectively, and current maturities 3,411,757 3,319,030 OPERATING LEASE OBLIGATIONS 78,628 103,637 OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES 108,422 114,615 CLASS D 9.00% PREFERRED UNITS, 600,000 and 600,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively 551,097 551,097 EQUITY: General partner, representing a 0.1% interest, 130,114 and 129,724 notional units, respectively (52,422 ) (52,189 ) Limited partners, representing a 99.9% interest, 129,984,138 and 129,593,939 common units issued and outstanding, respectively 430,358 582,784 Class B preferred limited partners, 12,585,642 and 12,585,642 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively 305,468 305,468 Class C preferred limited partners, 1,800,000 and 1,800,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively 42,891 42,891 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (314 ) (266 ) Noncontrolling interests 17,734 69,471 Total equity 743,715 948,159 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,094,771 $ 5,947,341

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in Thousands, except unit and per unit amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES: Water Solutions $ 130,653 $ 98,925 $ 397,089 $ 275,668 Crude Oil Logistics 607,203 485,289 1,715,657 1,228,169 Liquids Logistics 1,434,020 877,491 3,301,922 1,969,813 Other — 314 — 942 Total Revenues 2,171,876 1,462,019 5,414,668 3,474,592 COST OF SALES: Water Solutions 5,030 3,280 21,791 8,559 Crude Oil Logistics 556,531 448,933 1,591,877 1,053,261 Liquids Logistics 1,388,760 826,211 3,187,039 1,857,633 Other — 455 — 1,363 Total Cost of Sales 1,950,321 1,278,879 4,800,707 2,920,816 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Operating 72,807 61,427 207,610 182,468 General and administrative 18,925 16,044 46,149 50,677 Depreciation and amortization 68,480 78,200 222,145 249,655 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net 12,233 373,776 93,463 391,752 Operating Income (Loss) 49,110 (346,307 ) 44,594 (320,776 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 119 344 765 1,134 Interest expense (68,379 ) (47,252 ) (204,004 ) (138,148 ) Gain on early extinguishment of liabilities, net 9 11,190 1,131 44,292 Other income, net 24 440 2,003 3,060 Loss From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes (19,117 ) (381,585 ) (155,511 ) (410,438 ) INCOME TAX BENEFIT 135 1,162 820 2,237 Loss From Continuing Operations (18,982 ) (380,423 ) (154,691 ) (408,201 ) Loss From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax — (107 ) — (1,746 ) Net Loss (18,982 ) (380,530 ) (154,691 ) (409,947 ) LESS: NET LOSS (INCOME) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 63 34 (705 ) (185 ) NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP $ (18,919 ) $ (380,496 ) $ (155,396 ) $ (410,132 ) NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS $ (45,233 ) $ (403,755 ) $ (232,361 ) $ (477,503 ) NET LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS $ — $ (107 ) $ — $ (1,744 ) NET LOSS ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS $ (45,233 ) $ (403,862 ) $ (232,361 ) $ (479,247 ) BASIC LOSS PER COMMON UNIT Loss From Continuing Operations $ (0.35 ) $ (3.13 ) $ (1.79 ) $ (3.71 ) Loss From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax $ — $ — $ — $ (0.01 ) Net Loss $ (0.35 ) $ (3.13 ) $ (1.79 ) $ (3.72 ) DILUTED LOSS PER COMMON UNIT Loss From Continuing Operations $ (0.35 ) $ (3.13 ) $ (1.79 ) $ (3.71 ) Loss From Discontinued Operations, net of Tax $ — $ — $ — $ (0.01 ) Net Loss $ (0.35 ) $ (3.13 ) $ (1.79 ) $ (3.72 ) BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING 129,810,245 128,991,414 129,666,303 128,845,214 DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING 129,810,245 128,991,414 129,666,303 128,845,214

EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) The following table reconciles NGL's net loss to NGL's EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow: Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands) Net loss $ (18,982 ) $ (380,530 ) $ (154,691 ) $ (409,947 ) Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests 63 34 (705 ) (185 ) Net loss attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP (18,919 ) (380,496 ) (155,396 ) (410,132 ) Interest expense 68,395 47,253 204,037 138,159 Income tax benefit (135 ) (1,163 ) (820 ) (2,291 ) Depreciation and amortization 68,452 77,531 221,352 247,555 EBITDA 117,793 (256,875 ) 269,173 (26,709 ) Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives (13,500 ) 16,529 (48,254 ) 47,657 CMA Differential Roll net losses (gains) (1) 23,872 — 60,987 — Inventory valuation adjustment (2) 1,145 (786 ) 1,912 1,393 Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments 2,921 321 2,636 (33,213 ) Loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net 12,035 373,777 93,268 392,924 Gain on early extinguishment of liabilities, net (9 ) (11,190 ) (1,168 ) (44,292 ) Equity-based compensation expense (3) 749 1,120 (1,044 ) 5,678 Acquisition expense (4) (36 ) 589 67 915 Other (5) 2,770 1,448 7,525 9,049 Adjusted EBITDA $ 147,740 $ 124,933 $ 385,102 $ 353,402 Adjusted EBITDA - Discontinued Operations (6) $ — $ (107 ) $ — $ (591 ) Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations $ 147,740 $ 125,040 $ 385,102 $ 353,993 Less: Cash interest expense (7) 64,049 43,993 191,137 127,960 Less: Income tax benefit (135 ) (1,162 ) (820 ) (2,237 ) Less: Maintenance capital expenditures 13,330 6,269 38,054 22,267 Less: CMA Differential Roll (8) 15,354 — 49,254 — Less: Preferred unit distributions paid — 23,770 — 53,908 Less: Other (9) — 9 — 9 Distributable Cash Flow - Continuing Operations $ 55,142 $ 52,161 $ 107,477 $ 152,086

(1) Adjustment to align, within Adjusted EBITDA, the net gains and losses of the Partnership's CMA Differential Roll derivative instruments positions with the physical margin being hedged. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above for a further discussion. (2) Amount reflects the difference between the market value of the inventory at the balance sheet date and its cost, adjusted for the impact of seasonal market movements related to our base inventory and the related hedge. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above for a further discussion. (3) Equity-based compensation expense in the table above may differ from equity-based compensation expense reported in the footnotes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Partnership's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Amounts reported in the table above include expense accruals for bonuses expected to be paid in common units, whereas the amounts reported in the footnotes to our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements only include expenses associated with equity-based awards that have been formally granted. (4) Amounts represent expenses we incurred related to legal and advisory costs associated with acquisitions. (5) Amounts for the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 represent non-cash operating expenses related to our Grand Mesa Pipeline, unrealized losses on marketable securities and accretion expense for asset retirement obligations. (6) Amounts include the operations of TPSL, Gas Blending and Mid-Con. (7) Amounts represent interest expense payable in cash for the period presented, excluding changes in the accrued interest balance. (8) Amount represents the cash portion of the adjustments of the Partnership's CMA Differential Roll derivative instrument positions, as discussed above, that settled during the period. (9) Amounts represents cash paid to settle asset retirement obligations.

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION BY SEGMENT Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Water

Solutions Crude Oil

Logistics Liquids

Logistics Corporate

and Other Consolidated (in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ 19,851 $ 21,291 $ 23,158 $ (15,190 ) $ 49,110 Depreciation and amortization 50,815 12,166 3,756 1,743 68,480 Amortization recorded to cost of sales — — 69 — 69 Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives 1,758 (32,201 ) 16,943 — (13,500 ) CMA Differential Roll net losses (gains) — 23,872 — — 23,872 Inventory valuation adjustment — — 1,145 — 1,145 Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments — — 2,921 — 2,921 Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net 9,997 2,262 (26 ) — 12,233 Equity-based compensation expense — — — 749 749 Acquisition expense 4 — — (40 ) (36 ) Other (expense) income, net (6 ) — (31 ) 61 24 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities 384 — 10 (70 ) 324 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (419 ) — (3 ) — (422 ) Other 360 2,374 37 — 2,771 Adjusted EBITDA $ 82,744 $ 29,764 $ 47,979 $ (12,747 ) $ 147,740

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Water

Solutions Crude Oil

Logistics Liquids

Logistics Corporate

and Other Continuing

Operations Discontinued

Operations

(TPSL, Mid-Con,

Gas Blending) Consolidated (in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ 15,821 $ (382,192 ) $ 32,438 $ (12,374 ) $ (346,307 ) $ — $ (346,307 ) Depreciation and amortization 53,327 16,513 6,976 1,384 78,200 — 78,200 Amortization recorded to cost of sales — — 77 — 77 — 77 Net unrealized losses on derivatives 5,800 7,878 2,851 — 16,529 — 16,529 Inventory valuation adjustment — — (802 ) — (802 ) — (802 ) Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments — (166 ) 502 — 336 — 336 (Gain) loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net (9,967 ) 383,251 (43 ) 535 373,776 — 373,776 Equity-based compensation expense — — — 1,120 1,120 — 1,120 Acquisition expense 4 — — 585 589 — 589 Other income, net 1 2 341 96 440 — 440 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities 573 — 3 (16 ) 560 — 560 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (389 ) — (544 ) — (933 ) — (933 ) Other 384 1,046 25 — 1,455 — 1,455 Discontinued operations — — — — — (107 ) (107 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,554 $ 26,332 $ 41,824 $ (8,670 ) $ 125,040 $ (107 ) $ 124,933

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 Water

Solutions Crude Oil

Logistics Liquids

Logistics Corporate

and Other Consolidated (in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ 60,206 $ 37,941 $ (18,790 ) $ (34,763 ) $ 44,594 Depreciation and amortization 164,466 37,029 15,409 5,241 222,145 Amortization recorded to cost of sales — — 213 — 213 Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives 6,845 (53,808 ) (1,291 ) — (48,254 ) CMA Differential Roll net losses (gains) — 60,987 — — 60,987 Inventory valuation adjustment — — 1,912 — 1,912 Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments — (11 ) 2,647 — 2,636 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net 19,450 2,206 71,807 — 93,463 Equity-based compensation expense — — — (1,044 ) (1,044 ) Acquisition expense 4 — — 63 67 Other income, net 616 350 627 410 2,003 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities 1,559 — (9 ) (190 ) 1,360 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,987 ) — (529 ) — (2,516 ) Other 520 6,994 22 — 7,536 Adjusted EBITDA $ 251,679 $ 91,688 $ 72,018 $ (30,283 ) $ 385,102

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 Water

Solutions Crude Oil

Logistics Liquids

Logistics Corporate

and Other Continuing

Operations Discontinued

Operations

(TPSL, Mid-Con,

Gas Blending) Consolidated (in thousands) Operating (loss) income $ (13,503 ) $ (310,633 ) $ 51,338 $ (47,978 ) $ (320,776 ) $ — $ (320,776 ) Depreciation and amortization 173,680 50,540 22,158 3,277 249,655 — 249,655 Amortization recorded to cost of sales — — 230 — 230 — 230 Net unrealized losses on derivatives 23,525 19,199 4,933 — 47,657 — 47,657 Inventory valuation adjustment — — 1,399 — 1,399 — 1,399 Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments — (29,245 ) (3,974 ) — (33,219 ) — (33,219 ) (Gain) loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net (3,415 ) 384,391 4 10,772 391,752 — 391,752 Equity-based compensation expense — — — 5,678 5,678 — 5,678 Acquisition expense 17 — — 898 915 — 915 Other income, net 259 1,515 1,004 282 3,060 — 3,060 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities 1,883 — (11 ) (143 ) 1,729 — 1,729 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,317 ) — (1,816 ) — (3,133 ) — (3,133 ) Intersegment transactions (1) — — (27 ) — (27 ) — (27 ) Other 2,398 6,600 75 — 9,073 — 9,073 Discontinued operations — — — — — (591 ) (591 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 183,527 $ 122,367 $ 75,313 $ (27,214 ) $ 353,993 $ (591 ) $ 353,402

(1) Amount reflects the transactions with TPSL, Mid-Con and Gas Blending that are eliminated in consolidation.

OPERATIONAL DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands, except per day amounts) Water Solutions: Produced water processed (barrels per day) Delaware Basin 1,551,621 1,216,096 1,488,529 1,127,679 Eagle Ford Basin 110,243 72,951 99,298 83,151 DJ Basin 159,332 96,383 142,606 114,256 Other Basins 18,351 26,532 25,516 28,359 Total 1,839,547 1,411,962 1,755,949 1,353,445 Recycled water (barrels per day) 52,854 95,903 76,319 43,008 Total Produced Water Processed and/or Sold (barrels per day) 1,892,401 1,507,865 1,832,268 1,396,453 Skim oil sold (barrels per day) 2,678 2,004 2,667 1,771 Crude Oil Logistics: Crude oil sold (barrels) 7,515 10,733 23,027 30,203 Crude oil transported on owned pipelines (barrels) 7,590 6,368 21,961 26,836 Crude oil storage capacity - owned and leased (barrels) (1) 5,232 5,239 Crude oil inventory (barrels) (1) 1,295 1,019 Liquids Logistics: Refined products sold (gallons) 203,898 214,132 586,136 646,349 Propane sold (gallons) 294,282 381,590 644,883 886,572 Butane sold (gallons) 180,191 212,697 427,646 475,655 Other products sold (gallons) 99,915 122,645 290,078 351,591 Natural gas liquids and refined products storage capacity - owned and leased (gallons) (1) 168,189 426,962 Refined products inventory (gallons) (1) 1,314 1,190 Propane inventory (gallons) (1) 125,235 128,568 Butane inventory (gallons) (1) 45,129 31,847 Other products inventory (gallons) (1) 23,491 21,326

(1) Information is presented as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

