Visa Appoints Jennifer Como as Head of Investor Relations

Visa Inc. V today announced the appointment of Jennifer Como as Head of Investor Relations. Ms. Como succeeds Mike Milotich who will depart Visa later this month to become chief financial officer of a publicly traded company.
Ms. Como currently serves as the senior vice president of investor relations at Visa. She joined the company in 2019 after a nearly 20-year career across financial services in the payments, banking, insurance and brokerage sectors, holding roles in corporate finance, communications, strategy and investor relations.
"Jennifer is a proven leader with deep knowledge of Visa's model and the trends driving our business," said Vasant Prabhu, vice chair and chief financial officer of Visa Inc. "She will continue to be a valuable partner to our analysts and investors."
Ms. Como has an MBA in Finance from Yale University and a BA in International Studies from The Johns Hopkins University.
About Visa Inc.
Visa V is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating payments transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209006109/en/
