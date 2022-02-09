Two Harbors Investment Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Overall Performance Driven by Spread Widening

Two Harbors Investment Corp. TWO, an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT), today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Quarterly Summary

Reported book value of $5.87 per common share, representing a (5.6)% quarterly return on book value (1)

Generated Comprehensive Loss of $128.6 million, representing an annualized return on average common equity of (24.7)%

Reported Earnings Available for Distribution (EAD) of $73.3 million, or $0.22 per weighted average basic common share (2)

Declared a fourth quarter common stock dividend of $0.17 per share

Continued strength in mortgage servicing rights (MSR) flow sale program, which offset impact of fast prepayment speeds

Annual Summary

Returned total dividends of $0.68 per common share, equivalent to an average dividend yield of 10% (3)

Reported book value of $5.87 per common share compared to $7.63 at December 31, 2020, representing a (14.2)% return on book value

Acquired $88.3 billion unpaid principal balance (UPB) of MSR through flow and bulk channels

Optimized liability and capital structure Issued $287.5 million principal amount of 5-year convertible senior notes due 2026. Repurchased and retired $144 million principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022 Redeemed $75 million Series D and $200 million Series E preferred shares Issued 70 million of common shares for net proceeds of approximately $450 million



Post-Quarter End Update

Settled on $17 billion UPB of MSR through bulk channel

Expect to settle on additional commitments of $22 billion UPB of MSR through bulk transactions in the first quarter of 2022

Redeemed $144 million of convertible notes that matured in January 2022

"Our portfolio performance was impacted by spread widening and higher volatility during the fourth quarter. While the investment environment for RMBS was challenging, we capitalized on opportunities to purchase MSR at attractive levels." stated Bill Greenberg, Two Harbors' President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. "With the Federal Reserve firmly on the path of quantitative tightening, we are well-positioned to deploy capital into a more constructive investing environment and are optimistic about the forward outlook for Two Harbors and our paired Agency + MSR strategy."

(1) Return on book value is defined as the increase (decrease) in book value per common share from the beginning to the end of the given period, plus dividends declared in the period, divided by book value as of the beginning of the period. (2) Earnings Available for Distribution is a non-GAAP measure. Please see page 11 for a definition of Earnings Available for Distribution and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. (3) Average dividend yield is calculated based on the dividends declared in the given period, divided by the average daily closing share price during the given period.

Operating Performance

The following table summarizes the company's GAAP and non-GAAP earnings measurements and key metrics for the fourth quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2021:

Two Harbors Investment Corp. Operating Performance (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per common share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Earnings attributable to common stockholders Earnings Per weighted average basic common share Annualized return on average common equity Earnings Per weighted average basic common share Annualized return on average common equity Comprehensive (Loss) Income $ (128,594 ) $ (0.38 ) (24.7 )% $ 45,226 $ 0.15 9.1 % GAAP Net (Loss) Income $ (15,041 ) $ (0.05 ) (2.9 )% $ 52,576 $ 0.17 10.5 % Earnings Available for Distribution(1) $ 73,276 $ 0.22 14.1 % $ 73,607 $ 0.24 14.7 % Operating Metrics Dividend per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Annualized dividend yield(2) 11.8 % 10.7 % Book value per common share at period end $ 5.87 $ 6.40 Return on book value(3) (5.6 )% 2.3 % Operating expenses, excluding non-cash LTIP amortization and nonrecurring expenses(4) $ 9,854 $ 12,858 Operating expenses, excluding non-cash LTIP amortization and nonrecurring expenses, as a percentage of average equity(4) 1.4 % 1.9 %

________________

(1) Earnings Available for Distribution, or EAD, is a non-GAAP measure. Please see page 11 for a definition of Earnings Available for Distribution and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. (2) Dividend yield is calculated based on annualizing the dividends declared in the given period, divided by the closing share price as of the end of the period. (3) Return on book value is defined as the increase (decrease) in book value per common share from the beginning to the end of the given period, plus dividends declared in the period, divided by the book value as of the beginning of the period. (4) Excludes non-cash equity compensation expense of $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $2.6 million for the third quarter of 2021 and nonrecurring expenses of $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Portfolio Summary

As of December 31, 2021, the company's portfolio was comprised of $9.4 billion of Agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), Agency Derivatives and MSR as well as their associated notional hedges. Additionally, the company held $4.2 billion bond equivalent value of net long to-be-announced securities (TBAs).

The following tables summarize the company's investment portfolio as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021:

Two Harbors Investment Corp. Portfolio (dollars in thousands) Portfolio Composition As of December 31, 2021 As of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Agency Fixed Rate $ 7,140,913 76.0 % $ 6,647,517 74.5 % Other Agency(1) 49,397 0.6 % 54,291 0.6 % Total Agency 7,190,310 76.6 % 6,701,808 75.1 % Mortgage servicing rights(2) 2,191,578 23.3 % 2,213,312 24.8 % Other 12,304 0.1 % 8,173 0.1 % Aggregate Portfolio 9,394,192 8,923,293 Net TBA position(3) 4,240,371 8,973,364 Total Portfolio $ 13,634,563 $ 17,896,657

Portfolio Metrics Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Annualized portfolio yield during the quarter(4) 3.72 % 3.33 % Annualized cost of funds on average borrowing balance during the quarter(5) 0.73 % 0.78 % Annualized net yield for aggregate portfolio during the quarter 2.99 % 2.55 %

________________

(1) Other Agency includes hybrid ARMs and Agency derivatives. (2) Based on the loans underlying the MSR reported by subservicers on a month lag, adjusted for current month purchases. (3) Represents bond equivalent value of TBA position. Bond equivalent value is defined as notional amount multiplied by market price. Accounted for as derivative instruments in accordance with GAAP. (4) Includes interest income on RMBS and servicing income, net of servicing expenses and amortization on MSR. (5) Cost of funds includes interest spread income/expense associated with the portfolio's interest rate swaps.

Portfolio Metrics Specific to RMBS and Agency Derivatives As of December 31, 2021 As of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Weighted average cost basis of Agency principal and interest securities(1) $ 104.66 $ 104.86 Weighted average three month CPR on Agency RMBS 27.7 % 30.1 % Fixed-rate investments as a percentage of aggregate RMBS and Agency Derivatives portfolio 99.1 % 99.1 % Adjustable-rate investments as a percentage of aggregate RMBS and Agency Derivatives portfolio 0.9 % 0.9 %

______________

(1) Weighted average cost basis includes RMBS principal and interest securities only. Average purchase price utilized carrying value for weighting purposes.

Portfolio Metrics Specific to MSR(1) As of December 31, 2021 As of September 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) (unaudited) Unpaid principal balance $ 193,770,566 $ 194,393,942 Weighted average gross coupon 3.3 % 3.4 % Weighted average current loan size $ 322 $ 321 Weighted average original FICO score(2) 758 758 Weighted average original LTV 72 % 72 % 60+ day delinquencies 1.3 % 1.7 % Net servicing fee 26.3 basis points 26.4 basis points Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Fair value losses $ (131,828 ) $ (42,500 ) Servicing income $ 125,511 $ 122,960 Servicing expenses $ 21,605 $ 21,401 Change in servicing reserves $ (23 ) $ (378 )

________________

Note: The company does not directly service mortgage loans, but instead contracts with appropriately licensed subservicers to handle substantially all servicing functions in the name of the subservicer for the loans underlying the company's MSR. (1) Metrics exclude residential mortgage loans in securitization trusts for which the company is the named servicing administrator. (2) FICO represents a mortgage industry accepted credit score of a borrower

Other Investments and Risk Management Metrics As of December 31, 2021 As of September 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net long TBA notional amount(3) $ 4,116,000 $ 8,742,000 Interest rate swaps notional, utilized to economically hedge interest rate exposure (or duration) $ 20,387,300 $ 17,036,595 Swaptions net notional, utilized as macroeconomic hedges (1,761,000 ) (941,000 ) Total interest rate swaps and swaptions notional $ 18,626,300 $ 16,095,595

________________

(3) Accounted for as derivative instruments in accordance with GAAP.

Financing Summary

The following tables summarize the company's financing metrics and outstanding repurchase agreements, revolving credit facilities, term notes and convertible senior notes as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021:

December 31, 2021 Balance Weighted Average Borrowing Rate Weighted Average Months to Maturity Number of Distinct Counterparties (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Repurchase agreements collateralized by RMBS $ 7,531,445 0.17 % 2.15 19 Repurchase agreements collateralized by MSR 125,000 4.00 % 5.95 1 Total repurchase agreements 7,656,445 0.24 % 2.21 20 Revolving credit facilities collateralized by MSR and related servicing advance obligations 420,761 3.46 % 14.50 4 Term notes payable collateralized by MSR 396,776 2.90 % 29.82 n/a Unsecured convertible senior notes 424,827 6.25 % 32.34 n/a Total borrowings $ 8,898,809

September 30, 2021 Balance Weighted Average Borrowing Rate Weighted Average Months to Maturity Number of Distinct Counterparties (dollars in thousands, unaudited) Repurchase agreements collateralized by RMBS $ 6,998,701 0.18 % 3.61 16 Repurchase agreements collateralized by MSR 125,000 4.00 % 5.98 1 Total repurchase agreements 7,123,701 0.25 % 3.65 17 Revolving credit facilities collateralized by MSR and related servicing advance obligations 420,761 3.42 % 17.52 4 Term notes payable collateralized by MSR 396,479 2.89 % 32.84 n/a Unsecured convertible senior notes 424,270 6.25 % 35.33 n/a Total borrowings $ 8,365,211

Borrowings by Collateral Type As of December 31, 2021 As of September 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) (unaudited) Collateral type: Agency RMBS and Agency Derivatives $ 7,531,274 $ 6,997,972 Mortgage servicing rights and related servicing advance obligations 942,537 942,240 Other - secured 171 729 Other - unsecured(1) 424,827 424,270 Total $ 8,898,809 $ 8,365,211 Debt-to-equity ratio at period-end(2) 3.2 :1.0 3.1 :1.0 Economic debt-to-equity ratio at period-end(3) 4.7 :1.0 6.1 :1.0 Cost of Funds Metrics Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Annualized cost of funds on average borrowings during the quarter: 1.0 % 1.0 % Agency RMBS and Agency Derivatives 0.2 % 0.2 % Mortgage servicing rights and related servicing advance obligations(4) 4.2 % 4.4 % Other - secured 1.8 % 1.8 % Other - unsecured(1)(4) 6.9 % 6.9 %

____________________

(1) Unsecured convertible senior notes. (2) Defined as total borrowings to fund RMBS, MSR and Agency Derivatives, divided by total equity. (3) Defined as total borrowings to fund RMBS, MSR and Agency Derivatives, plus the implied debt on net TBA positions, divided by total equity. (4) Includes amortization of debt issuance costs.

Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Two Harbors Investment Corp., a Maryland corporation, is an internally managed real estate investment trust that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights and other financial assets. Two Harbors is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN. Additional information is available at www.twoharborsinvestment.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "target," "assume," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believe," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including, among other things, those described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, under the caption "Risk Factors." Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: the state of credit markets and general economic conditions; the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the actions taken by federal and state governmental authorities and GSEs in response, on the U.S. economy, financial markets and our target assets; changes in interest rates and the market value of our assets; changes in prepayment rates of mortgages underlying our target assets; the rates of default or decreased recovery on the mortgages underlying our target assets; declines in home prices; our ability to establish, adjust and maintain appropriate hedges for the risks in our portfolio; the availability and cost of our target assets; the availability and cost of financing; changes in the competitive landscape within our industry; our ability to effectively execute and to realize the benefits of strategic transactions and initiatives we have pursued or may in the future pursue; our decision to terminate our management agreement with PRCM Advisers LLC and the ongoing litigation with PRCM Advisers related to such termination; our ability to manage various operational risks and costs associated with our business; interruptions in or impairments to our communications and information technology systems; our ability to acquire MSR and successfully operate our seller-servicer subsidiary and oversee our subservicers; the impact of any deficiencies in the servicing or foreclosure practices of third parties and related delays in the foreclosure process; our exposure to legal and regulatory claims; legislative and regulatory actions affecting our business; the impact of new or modified government mortgage refinance or principal reduction programs; our ability to maintain our REIT qualification; and limitations imposed on our business due to our REIT status and our exempt status under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Two Harbors does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in Two Harbors' most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning Two Harbors or matters attributable to Two Harbors or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying investor presentation present non-GAAP financial measures, such as earnings available for distribution and earnings available for distribution per basic common share that exclude certain items. The non-GAAP financial measures presented by the company provide supplemental information to assist investors in analyzing the company's results of operations and help facilitate comparisons to industry peers. However, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The company's GAAP financial results and the reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. See the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation table on page 11 of this release.

Additional Information

Stockholders of Two Harbors and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the company at the SEC's Internet site at www.sec.gov

TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands, except share data) December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Available-for-sale securities, at fair value (amortized cost $7,005,013 and $14,043,175, respectively; allowance for credit losses $14,238 and $22,528, respectively) $ 7,161,703 $ 14,650,922 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 2,191,578 1,596,153 Cash and cash equivalents 1,153,856 1,384,764 Restricted cash 934,814 1,261,667 Accrued interest receivable 26,266 47,174 Due from counterparties 168,449 146,433 Derivative assets, at fair value 80,134 95,937 Reverse repurchase agreements 134,682 91,525 Other assets 262,823 241,346 Total Assets $ 12,114,305 $ 19,515,921 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Repurchase agreements $ 7,656,445 $ 15,143,898 Revolving credit facilities 420,761 283,830 Term notes payable 396,776 395,609 Convertible senior notes 424,827 286,183 Derivative liabilities, at fair value 53,658 11,058 Due to counterparties 196,627 135,838 Dividends payable 72,412 65,480 Accrued interest payable 18,382 21,666 Other liabilities 130,464 83,433 Total Liabilities 9,370,352 16,426,995 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized and 29,050,000 and 40,050,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively ($726,250 and $1,001,250 liquidation preference, respectively) 702,550 977,501 Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 700,000,000 shares authorized and 343,911,324 and 273,703,882 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 3,439 2,737 Additional paid-in capital 5,625,179 5,163,794 Accumulated other comprehensive income 186,346 641,601 Cumulative earnings 1,212,983 1,025,756 Cumulative distributions to stockholders (4,986,544 ) (4,722,463 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,743,953 3,088,926 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 12,114,305 $ 19,515,921

TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (dollars in thousands) Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest income: Available-for-sale securities $ 32,729 $ 72,071 $ 167,310 $ 515,685 Other 276 429 1,287 9,365 Total interest income 33,005 72,500 168,597 525,050 Interest expense: Repurchase agreements 4,562 11,001 25,774 233,069 Revolving credit facilities 5,050 3,513 22,425 12,261 Term notes payable 3,251 3,296 12,936 14,974 Convertible senior notes 7,295 4,831 28,038 19,197 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — — 1,747 Total interest expense 20,158 22,641 89,173 281,248 Net interest income 12,847 49,859 79,424 243,802 Other income (loss): Gain (loss) on investment securities 1,626 37,363 121,617 (999,859 ) Servicing income 125,511 100,549 468,406 443,351 (Loss) gain on servicing asset (131,828 ) 2,522 (114,941 ) (935,697 ) Gain (loss) on interest rate swap and swaption agreements 36,989 (14,689 ) 42,091 (310,806 ) (Loss) gain on other derivative instruments (11,565 ) 81,289 (251,283 ) 90,023 Other income (loss) 1,856 474 (3,845 ) 1,422 Total other income (loss) 22,589 207,508 262,045 (1,711,566 ) Expenses: Management fees — — — 31,738 Servicing expenses 21,582 24,217 86,250 94,266 Compensation and benefits 6,396 11,220 35,041 37,723 Other operating expenses 6,648 7,237 28,759 28,626 Restructuring charges — (294 ) — 5,706 Total expenses 34,626 42,380 150,050 198,059 Income (loss) before income taxes 810 214,987 191,419 (1,665,823 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,104 3,816 4,192 (35,688 ) Net (loss) income (1,294 ) 211,171 187,227 (1,630,135 ) Dividends on preferred stock 13,747 18,951 58,458 75,802 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (15,041 ) $ 192,220 $ 128,769 $ (1,705,937 ) Basic (loss) earnings per weighted average common share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.70 $ 0.43 $ (6.24 ) Diluted (loss) earnings per weighted average common share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.68 $ 0.43 $ (6.24 ) Dividends declared per common share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.68 $ 0.50 Weighted average number of shares of common stock: Basic 335,100,737 273,699,079 297,772,001 273,600,947 Diluted 335,100,737 291,870,229 298,043,538 273,600,947 TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. (dollars in thousands) Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Comprehensive (loss) income: Net (loss) income $ (1,294 ) $ 211,171 $ 187,227 $ (1,630,135 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax: Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities (113,553 ) (78,739 ) (455,255 ) (47,799 ) Other comprehensive loss (113,553 ) (78,739 ) (455,255 ) (47,799 ) Comprehensive (loss) income (114,847 ) 132,432 (268,028 ) (1,677,934 ) Dividends on preferred stock 13,747 18,951 58,458 75,802 Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (128,594 ) $ 113,481 $ (326,486 ) $ (1,753,736 )

TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands, except share data) Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Reconciliation of Comprehensive (loss) income to Earnings Available for Distribution: Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (128,594 ) $ 45,226 Adjustment for other comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders: Unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities 113,553 7,350 Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (15,041 ) $ 52,576 Adjustments for non-EAD: Realized gain on securities (28,912 ) (21,087 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on securities 23,939 (7,714 ) Provision for credit losses 3,347 159 Realized and unrealized loss (gain) on mortgage servicing rights 67,197 (23,749 ) Realized loss (gain) on termination or expiration of interest rate swaps and swaptions 5,143 (5,220 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on interest rate swaps and swaptions (36,360 ) 13,608 Loss on other derivative instruments 51,116 61,355 Change in servicing reserves (22 ) (378 ) Non-cash equity compensation expense 2,525 2,559 Other nonrecurring expenses Other nonrecurring expenses 665 1,187 Net provision for income taxes on non-EAD 1,535 311 Earnings available for distribution to common stockholders(1) $ 73,276 $ 73,607 Weighted average basic common shares 335,100,737 307,773,420 Earnings available for distribution to common stockholders per weighted average basic common share $ 0.22 $ 0.24

_____________

(1) EAD is a non-GAAP measure that we define as comprehensive (loss) income attributable to common stockholders, excluding "realized and unrealized gains and losses" (provision for (reversal of) credit losses, realized and unrealized gains and losses on the aggregate portfolio, reserve expense for representation and warranty obligations on MSR, non-cash compensation expense related to restricted common stock, other nonrecurring expenses and restructuring charges). As defined, EAD includes net interest income, accrual and settlement of interest on derivatives, dollar roll income on TBAs, U.S. Treasury futures income, servicing income, net of estimated amortization on MSR and recurring cash related operating expenses. Dollar roll income is the economic equivalent to holding and financing Agency RMBS using short-term repurchase agreements. U.S. Treasury futures income is the economic equivalent to holding and financing a relevant cheapest-to-deliver U.S. Treasury note or bond using short-term repurchase agreements. EAD provides supplemental information to assist investors in analyzing the Company's results of operations and helps facilitate comparisons to industry peers. EAD is one of several measures our board of directors considers to determine the amount of dividends to declare on our common stock and should not be considered an indication of our taxable income or as a proxy for the amount of dividends we may declare.

TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY EARNINGS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION (dollars in millions, except per share data) Certain prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation Three Months Ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (unaudited) Net Interest Income: Interest income $ 33.0 $ 36.0 $ 43.4 $ 56.1 $ 72.5 Interest expense 20.2 21.9 24.4 22.7 22.6 Net interest income 12.8 14.1 19.0 33.4 49.9 Other income: Servicing income, net of amortization(1) 60.9 56.7 47.4 43.8 41.1 Interest spread on interest rate swaps 5.8 4.5 2.4 1.7 2.0 Gain on other derivative instruments 39.5 46.3 26.6 18.9 43.5 Other income — — — 0.1 0.1 Total other income 106.2 107.5 76.4 64.5 86.7 Expenses: Servicing expenses 21.6 21.4 18.5 24.3 22.6 Operating expenses 9.8 12.8 12.5 11.9 14.7 Total expenses 31.4 34.2 31.0 36.2 37.3 Earnings available for distribution before income taxes 87.6 87.4 64.4 61.7 99.3 Income tax (benefit) expense 0.6 — (0.8 ) (1.3 ) (1.7 ) Earnings available for distribution 87.0 87.4 65.2 63.0 101.0 Dividends on preferred stock 13.7 13.8 13.7 17.2 19.0 Earnings available for distribution to common stockholders(2) $ 73.3 $ 73.6 $ 51.5 $ 45.8 $ 82.0 Earnings available for distribution to common stockholders per weighted average basic common share(3) $ 0.22 $ 0.24 $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.30 Earnings available for distribution return on average common equity 14.1 % 14.7 % 10.8 % 8.8 % 15.9 %

________________

(1) Amortization refers to the portion of change in fair value of MSR primarily attributed to the realization of expected cash flows (runoff) of the portfolio. This amortization has been deducted from Earnings Available for Distribution. Amortization of MSR is deemed a non-GAAP measure due to the company's decision to account for MSR at fair value. (2) Earnings Available for Distribution, or EAD, is a non-GAAP measure. Please see page 11 for a definition of Earnings Available for Distribution and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. (3) EAD includes U.S. Treasury futures income of $0.01 per basic common share for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and $0.03 per basic common share for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Had U.S. Treasury futures income been included for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, EAD would have been $0.02 higher, or $0.21 per basic common share, and $0.01 higher, or $0.18 per basic common share, respectively. U.S. Treasury futures income was de minimis in prior quarters.

