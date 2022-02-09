Molina Healthcare Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results

Introduces Full Year 2022 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH (the "Company") today reported fourth quarter 2021 GAAP earnings per diluted share of $1.74 and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.88. The Company also reported full year 2021 GAAP earnings per diluted share of $11.25 and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $13.54. Financial results are summarized below:

Quarter ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In millions, except per-share results) Premium Revenue $7,166 $4,855 $26,855 $18,299 Total Revenue $7,409 $5,235 $27,771 $19,423 GAAP: Net Income $103 $34 $659 $673 EPS – Diluted $1.74 $0.56 $11.25 $11.23 Medical Care Ratio (MCR) 88.8% 90.8% 88.3% 86.5% G&A Ratio 7.8% 8.6% 7.4% 7.6% After-tax Margin 1.4% 0.6% 2.4% 3.5% Adjusted: Net Income (loss) $170 ($30) $793 $640 EPS – Diluted $2.88 ($0.51) $13.54 $10.67 G&A Ratio 7.4% 8.6% 7.2% 7.6% After-tax Margin 2.3% (0.6%) 2.9% 3.3% See the Reconciliation of Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release.

Full Year Highlights

As of December 31, 2021, the Company served approximately 5.2 million members, an increase of 1.2 million members or 29% year over year.

Premium revenue was approximately $26.9 billion for the full year 2021, an increase of 47% year over year.

GAAP earnings were $11.25 per diluted share.

Adjusted earnings were $13.54 per diluted share.

The net effect of COVID decreased net income by approximately $3.50 per diluted share in the full year 2021.

The Company issued its full year 2022 earnings guidance with premium revenue of approximately $28.5 billion and 26% adjusted EPS growth to no less than $17.00 per diluted share.

"We are very pleased with the quarter and our full year results," said Joseph Zubretsky, President and CEO. "Our proven momentum enables us to continue building this valuable and exemplary health care franchise. We are proud to serve our members in this challenging time while sustaining profitable growth."

Texas Acquisition

On January 3, 2022, the Company announced that it closed its acquisition of Cigna Corporation's Texas Medicaid contracts on January 1, 2022.

Premium Revenue

Premium revenue was approximately $26.9 billion for the full year 2021, an increase of 47% compared to the full year 2020. The higher premium revenue reflects increased organic membership in all lines of business and the impact of acquisitions.

Net Income

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $11.25 per diluted share, compared to $11.23 per diluted share in the year ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $13.54 per diluted share, compared to $10.67 per diluted share in the year ended December 31, 2020. The net effect of COVID decreased full year 2021 GAAP and adjusted EPS by $3.50 per diluted share, compared to $2.30 per diluted share a year earlier.

Medical Care Ratio

The consolidated MCR for the year ended December 31, 2021, was 88.3%, compared to 86.5% for 2020. The net effect of COVID increased the consolidated MCR by approximately 90 basis points and impacted all three lines of business. In the prior year, the net effect of COVID increased the consolidated MCR by approximately 50 basis points.

The Medicaid MCR increased to 88.7% in 2021 compared to 87.4% in 2020 mainly due to portfolio mix, but remained squarely in line with the Company's long-term target.

The Medicare MCR increased to 87.2% in 2021 compared to 86.0% in 2020, driven primarily by the net effect of COVID and also in line with the Company's long-term target.

The Marketplace MCR increased to 86.9% in 2021 compared to 78.7% in 2020, primarily due to the higher net effect of COVID and non-COVID utilization by Special Enrollment Period members.

General and Administrative Expense Ratio

The G&A ratio for the full year 2021 was 7.4%, compared to 7.6% for the full year 2020. The adjusted G&A ratio was 7.2% for the full year 2021, compared to 7.6% for the full year 2020 reflecting the benefits of scale produced by the Company's growth and continued disciplined cost management while making the appropriate investments to fuel growth.

Balance Sheet

Cash and investments at the parent company amounted to $348 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $644 million as of December 31, 2020. The decrease was due to acquisitions and share repurchases partially offset by dividends received from regulated health plan subsidiaries. In November 2021, the Company closed on its private offering of $750 million principal amount of 3.875% senior notes due May 15, 2032. The Company used the proceeds to redeem the entire $700 million outstanding principal amount of its 5.375% senior notes due 2022.

Cash Flow

Operating cash flow for the year ended December 31, 2021, amounted to $2.1 billion and was higher compared to the year ended December 31, 2020, primarily due to growth in operations and the net impact of timing differences in government receivables and payables.

2022 Guidance

The Company expects its full year 2022 total revenue to be approximately $29.5 billion, an increase of approximately 6% from the full year 2021.

Premium revenue for the full year 2022 is expected to be approximately $28.5 billion, an increase of approximately 6% from the full year 2021.

The Company expects its full year 2022 adjusted earnings per share to be no less than $17.00 per share, or 26% growth over the prior year, with key metrics in line with the Company's long-term targets.

Guidance reflects:

Lower net effect of COVID;

Continued strong performance in Medicare and Medicaid;

The restoration of mid-single digit pretax margin in our Marketplace business; and

The impact of regulatory headwinds created by the mid-year resumption of redeterminations and the carveout of pharmacy benefits in our California and Ohio contracts.

See the Reconciliation of Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release.

Full Year 2022 Guidance (1) Premium Revenue $28.5B Total Revenue $29.5B GAAP Net Income $919M Adjusted Net Income (2) $993M GAAP EPS – Diluted >$15.73 Adjusted EPS – Diluted (2) >$17.00 Diluted weighted average shares 58.4M Year End Total Membership 4.5M Medicaid 4.1M Medicare 150K Marketplace 250K MCR 88.0% GAAP G&A Ratio 6.9% Adjusted G&A Ratio 6.8% Effective Tax Rate 25.4% GAAP After-tax Margin 3.1% Adjusted After-tax Margin 3.4% ______________ (1) All amounts are rounded and approximations. (2) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.

Conference Call

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 company, provides managed healthcare services under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. Through its locally operated health plans, Molina Healthcare served approximately 5.2 million members as of December 31, 2021. For more information about Molina Healthcare, please visit molinahealthcare.com.

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (In millions, except per-share amounts) Revenue: Premium revenue $ 7,166 $ 4,855 $ 26,855 $ 18,299 Premium tax revenue 211 172 787 649 Health insurer fees reimbursed — 65 — 271 Marketplace risk corridor judgment — 128 — 128 Investment income 13 11 52 59 Other revenue 19 4 77 17 Total revenue 7,409 5,235 27,771 19,423 Operating expenses: Medical care costs 6,362 4,408 23,704 15,820 General and administrative expenses 579 450 2,068 1,480 Premium tax expenses 211 172 787 649 Health insurer fees — 68 — 277 Depreciation and amortization 35 24 131 88 Other 31 22 61 31 Total operating expenses 7,218 5,144 26,751 18,345 Operating income 191 91 1,020 1,078 Other expenses, net: Interest expense 30 30 120 102 Other expense, net 25 10 25 15 Total other expenses, net 55 40 145 117 Income before income tax expense 136 51 875 961 Income tax expense 33 17 216 288 Net income $ 103 $ 34 $ 659 $ 673 Net income per share – Diluted $ 1.74 $ 0.56 $ 11.25 $ 11.23 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 58.7 59.4 58.6 59.9 Operating Statistics: Medical care ratio 88.8 % 90.8 % 88.3 % 86.5 % G&A ratio 7.8 % 8.6 % 7.4 % 7.6 % Premium tax ratio 2.9 % 3.4 % 2.8 % 3.4 % Effective income tax rate 24.2 % 33.8 % 24.7 % 30.0 % After-tax margin 1.4 % 0.6 % 2.4 % 3.5 %

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2021 2020 Unaudited (Dollars in millions, except per-share amounts) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,438 $ 4,154 Investments 3,202 1,875 Receivables 2,177 1,672 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 247 175 Total current assets 10,064 7,876 Property, equipment, and capitalized software, net 396 391 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,252 941 Restricted investments 212 136 Deferred income taxes 106 69 Other assets 179 119 Total assets $ 12,209 $ 9,532 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Medical claims and benefits payable $ 3,363 $ 2,696 Amounts due government agencies 2,472 1,253 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other 842 641 Deferred revenue 370 375 Total current liabilities 7,047 4,965 Long-term debt 2,173 2,127 Finance lease liabilities 219 225 Other long-term liabilities 140 119 Total liabilities 9,579 7,436 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150 million shares authorized; outstanding: 58 million shares at December 31, 2021, and 59 million shares at December 31, 2020 — — Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 20 million shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 236 199 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (5 ) 37 Retained earnings 2,399 1,860 Total stockholders' equity 2,630 2,096 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,209 $ 9,532

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 (In millions) Operating activities: Net income $ 659 $ 673 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 131 88 Deferred income taxes (24 ) (19 ) Share-based compensation 72 57 Loss on debt repayment 25 15 Other, net 33 12 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (415 ) (100 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (19 ) (16 ) Medical claims and benefits payable 471 544 Amounts due government agencies 1,046 446 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other 138 86 Deferred revenue (5 ) 126 Income taxes 7 (14 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,119 1,898 Investing activities: Purchases of investments (2,713 ) (670 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 1,329 1,097 Net cash paid in business combinations (129 ) (755 ) Purchases of property, equipment, and capitalized software (77 ) (74 ) Other, net (63 ) 2 Net cash used in investing activities (1,653 ) (400 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from senior notes offering, net of issuance costs 740 1,429 Repayment of senior notes (723 ) (338 ) Common stock purchases (128 ) (606 ) Common stock withheld to settle employee tax obligations (53 ) (8 ) Contingent consideration liabilities settled (20 ) — Repayment of term loan facility — (600 ) Proceeds from borrowings under term loan facility — 380 Cash paid for partial termination of warrants — (30 ) Cash paid for partial settlement of conversion option — (27 ) Cash received for partial settlement of call option — 27 Repayment of principal amount of convertible senior notes — (12 ) Other, net 1 2 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (183 ) 217 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents 283 1,715 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,223 2,508 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 4,506 $ 4,223

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. UNAUDITED SEGMENT DATA (Dollars in millions) December 31, 2021 2020 Ending Membership by Segment: Medicaid 4,329,000 3,599,000 Medicare 142,000 115,000 Marketplace 728,000 318,000 Total (1) 5,199,000 4,032,000 (1) Approximately 200,000 members, from the Magellan Complete Care acquisition that closed on December 31, 2020, are not included in the totals as of December 31, 2020.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Premium Revenue Medical Margin MCR (1) Premium Revenue Medical Margin MCR (1) Medicaid $ 5,146 $ 532 89.6 % $ 3,754 $ 509 86.4 % Medicare 875 151 82.8 632 91 85.6 Marketplace 779 68 91.3 382 70 81.6 Consolidated $ 6,800 $ 751 88.9 % $ 4,768 $ 670 85.9 % Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Premium Revenue Medical Margin MCR (1) Premium Revenue Medical Margin MCR (1) Medicaid $ 5,441 $ 635 88.3 % $ 3,850 $ 377 90.2 % Medicare 873 101 88.3 616 18 97.1 Marketplace 852 68 92.1 389 52 86.6 Consolidated $ 7,166 $ 804 88.8 % $ 4,855 $ 447 90.8 % Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Premium Revenue Medical Margin MCR (1) Premium Revenue Medical Margin MCR (1) Medicaid $ 20,461 $ 2,322 88.7 % $ 14,265 $ 1,804 87.4 % Medicare 3,361 430 87.2 2,512 351 86.0 Marketplace 3,033 399 86.9 1,522 324 78.7 Consolidated $ 26,855 $ 3,151 88.3 % $ 18,299 $ 2,479 86.5 % (1) The MCR represents medical costs as a percentage of premium revenue.

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.

CHANGE IN MEDICAL CLAIMS AND BENEFITS PAYABLE

(Dollars in millions)

The Company's claims liabilities include additional reserves to account for moderately adverse conditions based on historical experience and other factors including, but not limited to, variations in claims payment patterns, changes in utilization and cost trends, known outbreaks of disease, and large claims. The Company's reserving methodology is consistently applied across all periods presented. The amounts displayed for "Components of medical care costs related to: Prior year" represent the amounts by which the original estimates of claims and benefits payable at the beginning of the year were more than the actual liabilities based on information (principally the payment of claims) developed since those liabilities were first reported. The following table presents the components of the change in medical claims and benefits payable for the periods indicated:

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Unaudited Medical claims and benefits payable, beginning balance $ 2,696 $ 1,854 Components of medical care costs related to: Current year 23,943 15,939 Prior year (239 ) (119 ) Total medical care costs 23,704 15,820 Payments for medical care costs related to: Current year 21,148 13,871 Prior year 2,080 1,507 Total paid 23,228 15,378 Acquired balances, net of post-acquisition adjustments 197 294 Change in non-risk and other provider payables (6 ) 106 Medical claims and benefits payable, ending balance $ 3,363 $ 2,696 Days in claims payable, fee for service (1) 51 50 ______________ (1) Claims payable includes primarily claims incurred but not paid, or IBNP. It also includes certain fee-for-service payables reported in medical claims and benefits payable amounting to $150 million and $78 million, as of December 31, 2021, and 2020, respectively.

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In millions, except per diluted share amounts)

The Company believes that certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures are useful supplemental measures to investors in comparing the Company's performance to the performance of other public companies in the health care industry. The non-GAAP financial measures are also used internally to enable management to assess the Company's performance consistently over time. These non-GAAP financial measures, presented below, should be considered as supplements to, and not as substitutes for or superior to, GAAP measures.

Adjustments represent additions and deductions to GAAP net income as indicated in the table below, which include the non-cash impact of amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, and the impact of certain expenses and other items that management believes are not indicative of longer-term business trends and operations.

Adjusted G&A Ratio represents the GAAP G&A ratio, recognizing adjustments.

Adjusted net income represents GAAP net income recognizing the adjustments, net of tax. The Company believes that adjusted net income is helpful to investors in assessing the Company's financial performance.

Adjusted net income per diluted share represents adjusted net income divided by weighted average common shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis.

Adjusted after-tax margin represents adjusted net income, divided by total revenue.

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share Net income $ 103 $ 1.74 $ 34 $ 0.56 $ 659 $ 11.25 $ 673 $ 11.23 Adjustments: Acquisition-related expenses (1) 49 0.84 18 0.31 93 1.59 22 0.37 Amortization of intangible assets 14 0.23 4 0.07 49 0.83 16 0.26 Loss on debt repayment 25 0.43 10 0.18 25 0.43 15 0.26 Marketplace risk corridor judgment — — (128 ) (2.15 ) — — (128 ) (2.14 ) Other (2) — — 12 0.19 9 0.16 31 0.51 Subtotal, adjustments 88 1.50 (84 ) (1.40 ) 176 3.01 (44 ) (0.74 ) Income tax effect (21 ) (0.36 ) 20 0.33 (42 ) (0.72 ) 11 0.18 Adjustments, net of tax 67 1.14 (64 ) (1.07 ) 134 2.29 (33 ) (0.56 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 170 $ 2.88 $ (30 ) $ (0.51 ) $ 793 $ 13.54 $ 640 $ 10.67 __________________ (1) Beginning in the third quarter of 2020, reflects non-recurring costs associated with acquisitions, including various transaction and integration costs. (2) The year ended December 31, 2021 includes change in premium deficiency reserves, loss on sale of property, and restructuring costs. The year ended December 31, 2020 includes charitable contribution, premium deficiency reserves, and restructuring costs.

MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF UNAUDITED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) 2022 GUIDANCE Amount Per Diluted Share (2) Net income $ 919 $ 15.73 Adjustments: Acquisition-related expenses 33 0.56 Amortization of intangible assets 64 1.10 Subtotal, adjustments 97 1.66 Income tax effect (1) (23 ) (0.39 ) Adjustments, net of tax 74 1.27 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 993 $ 17.00 __________________ (1) Income tax effect calculated at the statutory tax rate of approximately 23.8%. (2) Computations assume approximately 58.4 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

