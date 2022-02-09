Mirion Technologies Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call Date for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021

Mirion Technologies, Inc. MIR ("Mirion") ("Company") announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Following the news release, the Company will host a conference call the same day at 10:00 am ET to discuss the results.
Participants may access the call by calling 1-877-407-9208 or 1-201-493-6784, and requesting to join the Mirion Technologies, Inc. earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at https://ir.mirion.com/news-events.
A telephonic replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and until March 9, 2022. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 with access code 13726870. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the Investors portion of the Mirion website at https://ir.mirion.com/.
About Mirion
Mirion Technologies is a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets. The organization aims to harness its unrivaled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity. Many of the company's end markets are characterized by the need to meet rigorous regulatory standards, design qualifications and operating requirements. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs around 2,600 people and operates in 13 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Mirion, visit Mirion.com.
