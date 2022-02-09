Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Reports 4th Quarter 2021 Results

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. NLY ("Annaly" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Financial Highlights

GAAP net income of $0.27 per average common share for the quarter; $1.60 per average common share for the full year 2021

Earnings available for distribution ("EAD") of $0.28 per average common share for the quarter; $1.16 per average common share for the full year 2021 with dividend coverage of +125%

Economic return and tangible economic return of (2.4%) for the fourth quarter; economic return of (0.8%) and tangible economic return of 0.0% for the full year 2021

Annualized GAAP return on average equity of 12.4% and annualized EAD return on average equity of 13.1%

Book value per common share of $7.97

GAAP leverage of 4.7x, up from 4.4x in the prior quarter; economic leverage of 5.7x, down from 5.8x in the prior quarter

Declared quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.22 per share

Business Highlights

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Total assets of $89.2 billion, including $81.5 billion in highly liquid Agency portfolio (1)

Capital allocation (2) to credit businesses increased by approximately 200 basis points to 32% during the quarter driven by $2.2 billion of credit originations (3)

to credit businesses increased by approximately 200 basis points to 32% during the quarter driven by $2.2 billion of credit originations Annaly's Mortgage Servicing Rights ("MSR") platform, which represents 5% of capital (2) , grew by 12% in the fourth quarter and successfully executed on its strategy to finish the year as the fifth largest buyer of bulk MSR (4)

, grew by 12% in the fourth quarter and successfully executed on its strategy to finish the year as the fifth largest buyer of bulk MSR Annaly's Residential Credit Group, which represents 24% of capital (2) , settled $1.7 billion of whole loans during the quarter

, settled $1.7 billion of whole loans during the quarter Annaly's Residential Credit Group priced four whole loan securitizations totaling $1.8 billion during the fourth quarter with an additional three securitizations totaling $1.4 billion priced 2022 year-to-date (5)

$9.3 billion of unencumbered assets, including cash and unencumbered Agency MBS of $5.2 billion

Appointed Ilker Ertas as Chief Investment Officer

Full-Year 2021 Highlights

Investment and Strategy

Capital allocation (2) to credit businesses increased from 22% to 32% throughout the year driven by credit originations of $6.1 billion, more than double the prior year (3)

to credit businesses increased from 22% to 32% throughout the year driven by credit originations of $6.1 billion, more than double the prior year Proactively managed Annaly's Agency portfolio with continued utilization of barbell strategy balancing high-quality specified pools and lower coupon TBA securities

Efficiently built out MSR platform with assets increasing to $645 million, over 4.5x the size of the portfolio at year-end 2020 (4)

Annaly's Residential Credit Group grew assets by nearly 90% throughout 2021, expanding its whole loan sourcing capabilities through the launch of its residential whole loan correspondent channel in April 2021

Closed inaugural private closed-end Middle Market Lending fund, raising $371 million of third-party capital that has been fully deployed at approximately $450 million in assets

Completed the $2.33 billion sale of Annaly's Commercial Real Estate Business(6)

Financing and Capital

Prudently managed leverage profile throughout the year, decreasing economic leverage to 5.7x from 6.2x at the end of 2020

Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities of 0.37% and average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities of 0.79% decreased 72 basis points and 55 basis points, respectively, year-over-year

Annaly's Residential Credit Group was the fourth largest non-bank issuer of Prime Jumbo & Expanded Credit MBS from 2020-2021 and has priced thirteen residential whole loan securitizations totaling $5.3 billion since the beginning of 2021, inclusive of 2022 year-to-date activity (5)

Raised $552 million of accretive common equity through Annaly's at-the-market sales program (7)

Declared $1.4 billion in common and preferred stock dividends in 2021

Corporate Responsibility & Governance

Decreased full-year operating expense ratio by 20 basis points to 1.35% driven by savings following the Company's management internalization and disposition of its Commercial Real Estate business (6)(8)

Published second Corporate Responsibility Report demonstrating Annaly's continued focus on ESG endeavors and highlighting key accomplishments including additional disclosures under the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board framework

Elected new Independent Director Eric A. Reeves

"We are proud of our accomplishments throughout 2021 as we strategically enhanced our focus on residential housing finance through the disposition of our Commercial Real Estate business, launch of our Mortgage Servicing Rights platform and expansion of our capabilities within our Residential Credit Group," remarked David Finkelstein, Annaly's Chief Executive Officer and President. "In the fourth quarter, we proactively navigated a more challenging marketplace, increasing our capital allocation to our credit businesses with over $2 billion in credit originations."

"As financial market volatility has increased in anticipation of monetary policy normalization, our portfolio is well prepared for periods of turbulence with historically low leverage, a conservatively hedged portfolio and disciplined asset allocation across the spectrum of housing finance. Despite the volatility, we are encouraged by improving investment returns in Agency MBS and are poised to capitalize on attractive opportunities as they arise."

(1) Total portfolio represents Annaly's investments that are on-balance sheet as well as investments that are off-balance sheet in which Annaly has economic exposure. Assets include TBA purchase contracts (market value) of $20.3 billion, CMBX derivatives (market value) of $0.4 billion and $0.8 billion of retained securities that are eliminated in consolidation and are shown net of participations issued totaling $1.0 billion. (2) Dedicated capital allocations as of December 31, 2021 exclude commercial real estate assets. (3) Credit assets represent whole loan and corporate debt originated or purchased across Annaly's Residential Credit and Middle Market Lending Groups and exclude unfunded commitments. (4) Q3 2021 MSR assets exclude $86 million of legacy MSR holdings that were held for sale as of September 30, 2021 and sold in Q4 2021. MSR assets include limited partnership interests in two MSR funds, one of which is reported in Other Assets. Purchaser ranking data sourced from eMBS as of December 31, 2021. (5) Includes 10 whole loan securitizations totaling $3.9 billion in 2021, a $557 million residential whole loan securitization in January 2022, a $377 million residential whole loan securitization in January 2022 and a $467 million residential whole loan securitization in February 2022. Issuer ranking data from Inside Conforming Markets as of January 9, 2022. (6) The platform and the significant majority of the assets were transferred in 2021, with remaining assets expected to be transferred in the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals. (7) Represents $552 million raised through the Company's at-the-market sales program for its common stock net of sales agent commissions and other offering expenses. Does not include 2022 year-to-date activity. (8) Represents operating expenses as a percentage of average equity and excludes transaction expenses and nonrecurring items for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Financial Performance

The following table summarizes certain key performance indicators as of and for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020:

December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Book value per common share $ 7.97 $ 8.39 $ 8.92 GAAP leverage at period-end (1) 4.7:1 4.4:1 5.1:1 GAAP net income (loss) per average common share (2) $ 0.27 $ 0.34 $ 0.60 Annualized GAAP return (loss) on average equity 12.44 % 15.25 % 24.91 % Net interest margin (3) 1.97 % 2.01 % 2.14 % Average yield on interest earning assets (4) 2.31 % 2.29 % 2.61 % Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities (5) 0.38 % 0.32 % 0.51 % Net interest spread 1.93 % 1.97 % 2.10 % Non-GAAP metrics * Earnings available for distribution per average common share (2) $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.30 Annualized EAD return on average equity 13.10 % 12.81 % 13.03 % Economic leverage at period-end (1) 5.7:1 5.8:1 6.2:1 Net interest margin (excluding PAA) (3) 2.03 % 2.04 % 1.98 % Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) (4) 2.63 % 2.63 % 2.80 % Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities (5) 0.75 % 0.66 % 0.87 % Net interest spread (excluding PAA) 1.88 % 1.97 % 1.93 % * Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for additional information.

(1) GAAP leverage is computed as the sum of repurchase agreements, other secured financing, debt issued by securitization vehicles, participations issued and mortgages payable divided by total equity. Economic leverage is computed as the sum of recourse debt, cost basis of to-be-announced ("TBA") and CMBX derivatives outstanding, and net forward purchases (sales) of investments divided by total equity. Recourse debt consists of repurchase agreements and other secured financing (excluding certain non-recourse credit facilities). Certain credit facilities (included within other secured financing), debt issued by securitization vehicles, participations issued, and mortgages payable are non-recourse to the Company and are excluded from economic leverage. (2) Net of dividends on preferred stock. (3) Net interest margin represents interest income less interest expense divided by average Interest Earning Assets. Net interest margin (excluding PAA) represents the sum of interest income (excluding PAA) plus TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income less interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps divided by the sum of average Interest Earning Assets plus average outstanding TBA contract and CMBX balances. PAA represents the cumulative impact on prior periods, but not the current period, of quarter-over-quarter changes in estimated long-term prepayment speeds related to the Company's Agency mortgage-backed securities. (4) Average yield on interest earning assets represents annualized interest income divided by average interest earning assets. Average interest earning assets reflects the average amortized cost of our investments during the period. Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) is calculated using annualized interest income (excluding PAA). (5) Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities represents annualized interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities. Average interest bearing liabilities reflects the average balances during the period. Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities represents annualized economic interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities. Economic interest expense is comprised of GAAP interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps.

Updates to Financial Disclosures

Commencing with the Company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and for subsequent reporting periods, the Company has relabeled "Core Earnings (excluding PAA)" as "Earnings Available for Distribution" ("EAD"). Earnings Available for Distribution, which is a non-GAAP financial measure intended to supplement the Company's financial results computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), has replaced the Company's prior presentation of Core Earnings (excluding PAA). In addition, Core Earnings (excluding PAA) results from prior reporting periods have been relabeled Earnings Available for Distribution. In line with evolving industry practices, the Company believes the term Earnings Available for Distribution more accurately reflects the principal purpose of the measure than the term Core Earnings (excluding PAA) and serves as a useful indicator for investors in evaluating the Company's performance and its ability to pay dividends.

The definition of Earnings Available for Distribution is identical to the definition of Core Earning (excluding PAA) from prior reporting periods. As such, Earnings Available for Distribution is defined as the sum of (a) economic net interest income, (b) TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income, (c) realized amortization of MSR, (d) other income (loss) (excluding depreciation expense related to commercial real estate and amortization of intangibles, non-EAD income allocated to equity method investments and other non-EAD components of other income (loss)), (e) general and administrative expenses (excluding transaction expenses and non-recurring items) and (f) income taxes (excluding the income tax effect of non-EAD income (loss) items) and excludes (g) the premium amortization adjustment ("PAA") representing the cumulative impact on prior periods, but not the current period, of quarter-over-quarter changes in estimated long-term prepayment speeds related to the Company's Agency mortgage-backed securities.

Earnings Available for Distribution should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP net income. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a detailed discussion of Earnings Available for Distribution.

In addition, beginning with the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company began classifying certain portfolio activity- or volume-related expenses (including but not limited to brokerage and commission fees, due diligence costs and securitization expenses) as Other income (loss) rather than Other general and administrative expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) to better reflect the nature of the items. As such, prior periods have been conformed to the current presentation.

Other Information

Financial Statements

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 (1) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,342,090 $ 1,046,300 $ 1,380,456 $ 1,122,793 $ 1,243,703 Securities 63,655,674 65,622,352 69,032,335 71,849,437 75,652,396 Loans, net 4,242,043 3,580,521 3,563,008 2,603,343 3,083,821 Mortgage servicing rights 544,562 572,259 202,616 113,080 100,895 Interests in MSR 69,316 57,530 49,035 — — Assets transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles 6,086,308 4,738,481 4,073,156 3,768,922 6,910,020 Real estate, net — — — — 656,314 Assets of disposal group held for sale 194,138 238,042 3,302,001 4,400,723 — Derivative assets 170,370 331,395 181,889 891,474 171,134 Receivable for unsettled trades 2,656 42,482 14,336 144,918 15,912 Principal and interest receivable 234,983 234,810 250,210 259,655 268,073 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 24,241 25,371 26,502 37,337 127,341 Other assets 197,683 172,890 300,761 177,907 225,494 Total assets $ 76,764,064 $ 76,662,433 $ 82,376,305 $ 85,369,589 $ 88,455,103 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities Repurchase agreements $ 54,769,643 $ 55,475,420 $ 60,221,067 $ 61,202,477 $ 64,825,239 Other secured financing 903,255 729,555 909,655 922,605 917,876 Debt issued by securitization vehicles 5,155,633 3,935,410 3,315,087 3,044,725 5,652,982 Participations issued 1,049,066 641,006 315,810 180,527 39,198 Mortgages payable — — — — 426,256 Liabilities of disposal group held for sale 154,956 159,508 2,362,690 3,319,414 — Derivative liabilities 881,537 912,134 900,259 939,622 1,033,345 Payable for unsettled trades 147,908 571,540 154,405 1,070,080 884,069 Interest payable 91,176 109,586 173,721 100,949 191,116 Dividends payable 321,142 318,986 317,714 307,671 307,613 Other liabilities 94,423 91,421 66,721 213,924 155,613 Total liabilities 63,568,739 62,944,566 68,737,129 71,301,994 74,433,307 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (2) 1,536,569 1,536,569 1,536,569 1,536,569 1,536,569 Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (3) 14,597 14,499 14,442 13,985 13,982 Additional paid-in capital 20,313,832 20,228,366 20,178,692 19,754,826 19,750,818 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 958,410 1,638,638 1,780,275 2,002,231 3,374,335 Accumulated deficit (9,653,582 ) (9,720,270 ) (9,892,863 ) (9,251,804 ) (10,667,388 ) Total stockholders' equity 13,169,826 13,697,802 13,617,115 14,055,807 14,008,316 Noncontrolling interests 25,499 20,065 22,061 11,788 13,480 Total equity 13,195,325 13,717,867 13,639,176 14,067,595 14,021,796 Total liabilities and equity $ 76,764,064 $ 76,662,433 $ 82,376,305 $ 85,369,589 $ 88,455,103

(1) Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2020. (2) 7.50% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock - Includes 0 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021. Includes 18,400,000 shares authorized and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020. 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock - Includes 28,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding. 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock - Includes 17,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021. Includes 19,550,000 shares authorized and 17,000,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020. 6.75% Series I Preferred Stock - Includes 17,700,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021. Includes 18,400,000 shares authorized and 17,700,000 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020. (3) Includes 2,936,500,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021; 2,914,850,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2020. Includes 1,459,736,258 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021; 1,449,935,017 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021; 1,444,156,029 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021; 1,398,502,906 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021; 1,398,240,618 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020.

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the quarters ended December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Net interest income Interest income $ 422,780 $ 412,972 $ 383,906 $ 763,378 $ 527,344 Interest expense 61,785 50,438 61,047 75,973 94,481 Net interest income 360,995 362,534 322,859 687,405 432,863 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) Net interest component of interest rate swaps (58,897 ) (54,411 ) (83,087 ) (79,747 ) (66,807 ) Realized gains (losses) on termination or maturity of interest rate swaps (39,932 ) (1,196,417 ) — — 2,092 Unrealized gains (losses) on interest rate swaps 186,345 1,380,946 (141,067 ) 772,262 258,236 Subtotal 87,516 130,118 (224,154 ) 692,515 193,521 Net gains (losses) on disposal of investments and other (25,144 ) 12,002 16,223 (65,786 ) 9,363 Net gains (losses) on other derivatives and financial instruments 47,843 (45,168 ) (357,808 ) 476,868 209,647 Net unrealized gains (losses) on instruments measured at fair value through earnings (15,329 ) 90,817 3,984 104,191 51,109 Loan loss (provision) reversal (194 ) 6,134 (494 ) 139,620 (1,497 ) Business divestiture-related gains (losses) (16,514 ) (14,009 ) 1,527 (249,563 ) — Subtotal (9,338 ) 49,776 (336,568 ) 405,330 268,622 Total realized and unrealized gains (losses) 78,178 179,894 (560,722 ) 1,097,845 462,143 Other income (loss) 26,617 16,221 1,675 13,468 13,107 General and administrative expenses Compensation and management fee 27,061 27,859 32,013 31,518 24,628 Other general and administrative expenses 13,640 16,023 21,513 16,387 18,345 Total general and administrative expenses 40,701 43,882 53,526 47,905 42,973 Income (loss) before income taxes 425,089 514,767 (289,714 ) 1,750,813 865,140 Income taxes 6,629 (6,767 ) 5,134 (321 ) (13,495 ) Net income (loss) 418,460 521,534 (294,848 ) 1,751,134 878,635 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,979 2,290 794 321 1,419 Net income (loss) attributable to Annaly 415,481 519,244 (295,642 ) 1,750,813 877,216 Dividends on preferred stock 26,883 26,883 26,883 26,883 35,509 Net income (loss) available (related) to common stockholders $ 388,598 $ 492,361 $ (322,525 ) $ 1,723,930 $ 841,707 Net income (loss) per share available (related) to common stockholders Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.34 $ (0.23 ) $ 1.23 $ 0.60 Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.34 $ (0.23 ) $ 1.23 $ 0.60 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 1,454,138,154 1,445,315,914 1,410,239,138 1,399,210,925 1,399,809,722 Diluted 1,455,411,503 1,446,357,867 1,410,239,138 1,400,000,727 1,400,228,777 Other comprehensive income (loss) Net income (loss) $ 418,460 $ 521,534 $ (294,848 ) $ 1,751,134 $ 878,635 Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities (685,699 ) (113,451 ) (191,541 ) (1,428,927 ) (207,393 ) Reclassification adjustment for net (gains) losses included in net income (loss) 5,471 (28,186 ) (30,415 ) 56,823 (7,328 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) (680,228 ) (141,637 ) (221,956 ) (1,372,104 ) (214,721 ) Comprehensive income (loss) (261,768 ) 379,897 (516,804 ) 379,030 663,914 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,979 2,290 794 321 1,419 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Annaly (264,747 ) 377,607 (517,598 ) 378,709 662,495 Dividends on preferred stock 26,883 26,883 26,883 26,883 35,509 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (291,630 ) $ 350,724 $ (544,481 ) $ 351,826 $ 626,986

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the years ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (1) unaudited Net interest income Interest income $ 1,983,036 $ 2,229,625 Interest expense 249,243 899,112 Net interest income 1,733,793 1,330,513 Realized and unrealized gains (losses) Net interest component of interest rate swaps (276,142 ) (207,877 ) Realized gains (losses) on termination or maturity of interest rate swaps (1,236,349 ) (1,917,628 ) Unrealized gains (losses) on interest rate swaps 2,198,486 (904,532 ) Subtotal 685,995 (3,030,037 ) Net gains (losses) on disposal of investments and other (62,705 ) 661,513 Net gains (losses) on other derivatives and financial instruments 121,735 756,305 Net unrealized gains (losses) on instruments measured at fair value through earnings 183,663 (303,024 ) Loan loss (provision) reversal 145,066 (147,581 ) Business divestiture-related gains (losses) (278,559 ) — Subtotal 109,200 967,213 Total realized and unrealized gains (losses) 795,195 (2,062,824 ) Other income (loss) 57,981 36,311 General and administrative expenses Compensation and management fee 118,451 131,685 Other general and administrative expenses 67,563 90,510 Total general and administrative expenses 186,014 222,195 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,400,955 (918,195 ) Income taxes 4,675 (28,423 ) Net income (loss) 2,396,280 (889,772 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 6,384 1,391 Net income (loss) attributable to Annaly 2,389,896 (891,163 ) Dividends on preferred stock 107,532 142,036 Net income (loss) available (related) to common stockholders $ 2,282,364 $ (1,033,199 ) Net income (loss) per share available (related) to common stockholders Basic $ 1.60 $ (0.73 ) Diluted $ 1.60 $ (0.73 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 1,427,426,079 1,414,659,439 Diluted 1,428,569,003 1,414,659,439 Other comprehensive income (loss) Net income (loss) $ 2,396,280 $ (889,772 ) Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities (2,419,618 ) 2,012,878 Reclassification adjustment for net (gains) losses included in net income (loss) 3,693 (776,734 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) (2,415,925 ) 1,236,144 Comprehensive income (loss) (19,645 ) 346,372 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 6,384 1,391 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Annaly (26,029 ) 344,981 Dividends on preferred stock 107,532 142,036 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (133,561 ) $ 202,945 (1) Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2020.

Key Financial Data

The following table presents key metrics of the Company's portfolio, liabilities and hedging positions, and performance as of and for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020:

December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Portfolio related metrics Fixed-rate Residential Securities as a percentage of total Residential Securities 97 % 98 % 98 % Adjustable-rate and floating-rate Residential Securities as a percentage of total Residential Securities 3 % 2 % 2 % Weighted average experienced CPR for the period 21.4 % 23.1 % 24.7 % Weighted average projected long-term CPR at period-end 12.7 % 12.7 % 16.4 % Liabilities and hedging metrics Weighted average days to maturity on repurchase agreements outstanding at period-end 52 75 64 Hedge ratio (1) 95 % 80 % 61 % Weighted average pay rate on interest rate swaps at period-end (2) 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.92 % Weighted average receive rate on interest rate swaps at period-end (2) 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.37 % Weighted average net rate on interest rate swaps at period-end (2) 0.51 % 0.53 % 0.55 % GAAP leverage at period-end (3) 4.7:1 4.4:1 5.1:1 GAAP capital ratio at period-end (4) 17.2 % 17.9 % 15.9 % Performance related metrics Book value per common share $ 7.97 $ 8.39 $ 8.92 GAAP net income (loss) per average common share (5) $ 0.27 $ 0.34 $ 0.60 Annualized GAAP return (loss) on average equity 12.44 % 15.25 % 24.91 % Net interest margin (6) 1.97 % 2.01 % 2.14 % Average yield on interest earning assets (7) 2.31 % 2.29 % 2.61 % Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities (8) 0.38 % 0.32 % 0.51 % Net interest spread 1.93 % 1.97 % 2.10 % Dividend declared per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 Annualized dividend yield (9) 11.25 % 10.45 % 10.41 % Non-GAAP metrics * Earnings available for distribution per average common share (5) $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.30 Annualized EAD return on average equity (excluding PAA) 13.10 % 12.81 % 13.03 % Economic leverage at period-end (3) 5.7:1 5.8:1 6.2:1 Economic capital ratio at period end (4) 14.4 % 14.2 % 13.6 % Net interest margin (excluding PAA) (6) 2.03 % 2.04 % 1.98 % Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) (7) 2.63 % 2.63 % 2.80 % Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities (8) 0.75 % 0.66 % 0.87 % Net interest spread (excluding PAA) 1.88 % 1.97 % 1.93 % * Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for additional information.

(1) Measures total notional balances of interest rate swaps, interest rate swaptions (excluding receiver swaptions) and futures relative to repurchase agreements, other secured financing and cost basis of TBA derivatives outstanding; excludes MSR and the effects of term financing, both of which serve to reduce interest rate risk. Additionally, the hedge ratio does not take into consideration differences in duration between assets and liabilities. (2) Excludes forward starting swaps. (3) GAAP leverage is computed as the sum of repurchase agreements, other secured financing, debt issued by securitization vehicles, participations issued and mortgages payable divided by total equity. Economic leverage is computed as the sum of recourse debt, cost basis of to-be-announced ("TBA") and CMBX derivatives outstanding, and net forward purchases (sales) of investments divided by total equity. Recourse debt consists of repurchase agreements and other secured financing (excluding certain non-recourse credit facilities). Certain credit facilities (included within other secured financing), debt issued by securitization vehicles, participations issued, and mortgages payable are non-recourse to the Company and are excluded from economic leverage. (4) GAAP capital ratio is computed as total equity divided by total assets. Economic capital ratio is computed as total equity divided by total economic assets. Total economic assets include the implied market value of TBA derivatives and are net of debt issued by securitization vehicles. (5) Net of dividends on preferred stock. (6) Net interest margin represents interest income less interest expense divided by average interest earning assets. Net interest margin (excluding PAA) represents the sum of interest income (excluding PAA) plus TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income less interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps divided by the sum of average interest earning assets plus average TBA contract and CMBX balances. (7) Average yield on interest earning assets represents annualized interest income divided by average interest earning assets. Average interest earning assets reflects the average amortized cost of our investments during the period. Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) is calculated using annualized interest income (excluding PAA). (8) Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities represents annualized interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities. Average interest bearing liabilities reflects the average balances during the period. Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities represents annualized economic interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities. Economic interest expense is comprised of GAAP interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps. (9) Based on the closing price of the Company's common stock of $7.82, $8.42 and $8.45 at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

The following table contains additional information on our investment portfolio as of the dates presented:

For the quarters ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Agency mortgage-backed securities $ 60,525,605 $ 62,818,079 $ 74,067,059 Residential credit risk transfer securities 936,228 787,235 532,403 Non-agency mortgage-backed securities 1,663,336 1,747,932 972,192 Commercial mortgage-backed securities 530,505 269,106 80,742 Total securities $ 63,655,674 $ 65,622,352 $ 75,652,396 Residential mortgage loans $ 2,272,072 $ 1,686,268 $ 345,810 Residential mortgage loan warehouse facility 980 1,431 — Commercial real estate debt and preferred equity — — 498,081 Corporate debt 1,968,991 1,890,709 2,239,930 Corporate debt, held for sale — 2,113 — Total loans, net $ 4,242,043 $ 3,580,521 $ 3,083,821 Mortgage servicing rights $ 544,562 $ 572,259 $ 100,895 Interests in MSR $ 69,316 $ 57,530 $ — Agency mortgage-backed securities transferred or pledged

to securitization vehicles $ 589,873 $ 597,923 $ 620,347 Residential mortgage loans transferred or pledged to

securitization vehicles 5,496,435 4,140,558 3,249,251 Commercial real estate debt investments transferred or

pledged to securitization vehicles — — 2,166,073 Commercial real estate debt and preferred equity

transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles — — 874,349 Assets transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles $ 6,086,308 $ 4,738,481 $ 6,910,020 Real estate, net $ — $ — $ 656,314 Assets of disposal group held for sale $ 194,138 $ 238,042 $ — Total investment portfolio $ 74,792,041 $ 74,809,185 $ 86,403,446

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company provides the following non-GAAP measures:

• earnings available for distribution ("EAD"); • interest income (excluding PAA); • earnings available for distribution attributable to common stockholders; • economic interest expense; • earnings available for distribution per average common share; • economic net interest income (excluding PAA); • annualized EAD return on average equity; • average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA); • economic leverage; • average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities; • economic capital ratio; • net interest margin (excluding PAA); and • net interest spread (excluding PAA).

These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures computed in accordance with GAAP. While intended to offer a fuller understanding of the Company's results and operations, non-GAAP financial measures also have limitations. For example, the Company may calculate its non-GAAP metrics, such as earnings available for distribution, or the PAA, differently than its peers making comparative analysis difficult. Additionally, in the case of non-GAAP measures that exclude the PAA, the amount of amortization expense excluding the PAA is not necessarily representative of the amount of future periodic amortization nor is it indicative of the term over which the Company will amortize the remaining unamortized premium. Changes to actual and estimated prepayments will impact the timing and amount of premium amortization and, as such, both GAAP and non-GAAP results.

These non-GAAP measures provide additional detail to enhance investor understanding of the Company's period-over-period operating performance and business trends, as well as for assessing the Company's performance versus that of industry peers. Additional information pertaining to the Company's use of these non-GAAP financial measures, including discussion of how each such measure may be useful to investors, and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP results are provided below.

Earnings available for distribution, earnings available for distribution attributable to common stockholders, earnings available for distribution per average common share and annualized EAD return on average equity

The Company's principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to preserve capital through prudent selection of investments and continuous management of its portfolio. The Company generates net income by earning a net interest spread on its investment portfolio, which is a function of interest income from its investment portfolio less financing, hedging and operating costs. Earnings available for distribution, which is defined as the sum of (a) economic net interest income, (b) TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income, (c) realized amortization of MSR, (d) other income (loss) (excluding depreciation expense related to commercial real estate and amortization of intangibles, non-EAD income allocated to equity method investments and other non-EAD components of other income (loss)), (e) general and administrative expenses (excluding transaction expenses and non-recurring items), and (f) income taxes (excluding the income tax effect of non-EAD income (loss) items) and excludes (g) the premium amortization adjustment ("PAA") representing the cumulative impact on prior periods, but not the current period, of quarter-over-quarter changes in estimated long-term prepayment speeds related to the Company's Agency mortgage-backed securities is used by the Company's management and, the Company believes, used by analysts and investors to measure its progress in achieving its principal business objective.

The Company seeks to fulfill this objective through a variety of factors including portfolio construction, the degree of market risk exposure and related hedge profile, and the use and forms of leverage, all while operating within the parameters of the Company's capital allocation policy and risk governance framework.

The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide management and investors with additional details regarding the Company's underlying operating results and investment portfolio trends by (i) making adjustments to account for the disparate reporting of changes in fair value where certain instruments are reflected in GAAP net income (loss) while others are reflected in other comprehensive income (loss) and (ii) by excluding certain unrealized, non-cash or episodic components of GAAP net income (loss) in order to provide additional transparency into the operating performance of the Company's portfolio. In addition, EAD serves as a useful indicator for investors in evaluating the Company's performance and ability to pay dividends. Annualized EAD return on average equity, which is calculated by dividing earnings available for distribution over average stockholders' equity, provides investors with additional detail on the earnings available for distribution generated by the Company's invested equity capital.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP financial results to non-GAAP earnings available for distribution for the periods presented:

For the quarters ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) GAAP net income (loss) $ 418,460 $ 521,534 $ 878,635 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,979 2,290 1,419 Net income (loss) attributable to Annaly 415,481 519,244 877,216 Adjustments to exclude reported realized and unrealized (gains) losses Realized (gains) losses on termination or maturity of interest rate swaps 39,932 1,196,417 (2,092 ) Unrealized (gains) losses on interest rate swaps (186,345 ) (1,380,946 ) (258,236 ) Net (gains) losses on disposal of investments and other 25,144 (12,002 ) (9,363 ) Net (gains) losses on other derivatives and financial instruments (47,843 ) 45,168 (209,647 ) Net unrealized (gains) losses on instruments measured at fair value through earnings 15,329 (90,817 ) (51,109 ) Loan loss provision (reversal) (1) 1,931 (6,771 ) 469 Business divestiture-related (gains) losses 16,514 14,009 — Other adjustments Depreciation expense related to commercial real estate and amortization of intangibles (2) 1,144 1,122 11,097 Non-EAD (income) loss allocated to equity method investments (3) (2,345 ) (2,046 ) 28 Transaction expenses and non-recurring items (4) 1,533 2,201 172 Income tax effect of non-EAD income (loss) items 8,380 (6,536 ) (10,984 ) TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income (5) 119,657 115,586 99,027 MSR amortization (6) (25,864 ) (17,884 ) (26,633 ) Plus: Premium amortization adjustment cost (benefit) 57,395 60,726 39,101 Earnings available for distribution * 440,043 437,471 459,046 Dividends on preferred stock 26,883 26,883 35,509 Earnings available for distribution attributable to common stockholders * $ 413,160 $ 410,588 $ 423,537 GAAP net income (loss) per average common share $ 0.27 $ 0.34 $ 0.60 Earnings available for distribution per average common share * $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.30 Annualized GAAP return (loss) on average equity 12.44 % 15.25 % 24.91 % Annualized EAD return on average equity * 13.10 % 12.81 % 13.03 %

For the years ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,396,280 $ (889,772 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 6,384 1,391 Net income (loss) attributable to Annaly 2,389,896 (891,163 ) Adjustments to exclude reported realized and unrealized (gains) losses Realized (gains) losses on termination or maturity of interest rate swaps 1,236,349 1,917,628 Unrealized (gains) losses on interest rate swaps (2,198,486 ) 904,532 Net (gains) losses on disposal of investments and other 62,705 (661,513 ) Net (gains) losses on other derivatives and financial instruments (121,735 ) (756,305 ) Net unrealized (gains) losses on instruments measured at fair value through earnings (183,663 ) 303,024 Loan loss provision (reversal) (1) (148,632 ) 151,188 Business divestiture-related (gains) losses 278,559 — Other adjustments Depreciation expense related to commercial real estate and amortization of intangibles (2) 15,225 39,108 Non-EAD (income) loss allocated to equity method investments (3) (10,930 ) 22,493 Transaction expenses and non-recurring items (4) 5,579 11,293 Income tax effect of non-EAD income (loss) items 13,325 (17,603 ) TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income (5) 445,768 355,547 MSR amortization (6) (72,727 ) (97,506 ) Plus: Premium amortization adjustment cost (benefit) 57,158 415,444 Earnings available for distribution * 1,768,391 1,696,167 Dividends on preferred stock 107,532 142,036 Earnings available for distribution attributable to common stockholders * $ 1,660,859 $ 1,554,131 GAAP net income (loss) per average common share $ 1.60 $ (0.73 ) Earnings available for distribution per average common share * $ 1.16 $ 1.10 Annualized GAAP return (loss) on average equity 17.45 % (6.31 )% Annualized EAD return on average equity * 12.90 % 12.03 % * Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.

(1) Includes $1.7 million, ($0.6) million and ($1.0) million of loss provision (reversal) on the Company's unfunded loan commitments for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, which is reported in Other income (loss) in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss). Includes ($3.6) million and $3.6 million of loss provision (reversal) on the Company's unfunded loan commitments for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (2) Includes depreciation and amortization expense related to equity method investments. (3) The Company excludes non-EAD (income) loss allocated to equity method investments, which represents the unrealized (gains) losses allocated to equity interests in a portfolio of MSR, which is a component of Other income (loss). (4) Includes costs incurred in connection with securitizations of residential whole loans. The year ended December 31, 2020 also includes costs incurred in connection with the Company's management internalization, the CEO search process and a securitization of Agency mortgage-backed securities. (5) TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income each represent a component of Net gains (losses) on other derivatives and financial instruments. CMBX coupon income totaled $1.1 million, $1.2 million and $1.5 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. CMBX coupon income totaled $5.2 million and $5.8 million for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (6) MSR amortization represents the portion of changes in fair value that is attributable to the realization of estimated cash flows on the Company's MSR portfolio and is reported as a component of Net unrealized gains (losses) on instruments measured at fair value.

From time to time, the Company enters into TBA forward contracts as an alternate means of investing in and financing Agency mortgage-backed securities. A TBA contract is an agreement to purchase or sell, for future delivery, an Agency mortgage-backed security with a specified issuer, term and coupon. A TBA dollar roll represents a transaction where TBA contracts with the same terms but different settlement dates are simultaneously bought and sold. The TBA contract settling in the later month typically prices at a discount to the earlier month contract with the difference in price commonly referred to as the "drop". The drop is a reflection of the expected net interest income from an investment in similar Agency mortgage-backed securities, net of an implied financing cost, that would be foregone as a result of settling the contract in the later month rather than in the earlier month. The drop between the current settlement month price and the forward settlement month price occurs because in the TBA dollar roll market, the party providing the financing is the party that would retain all principal and interest payments accrued during the financing period. Accordingly, TBA dollar roll income generally represents the economic equivalent of the net interest income earned on the underlying Agency mortgage-backed security less an implied financing cost.

TBA dollar roll transactions are accounted for under GAAP as a series of derivatives transactions. The fair value of TBA derivatives is based on methods similar to those used to value Agency mortgage-backed securities. The Company records TBA derivatives at fair value on its Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition and recognizes periodic changes in fair value in Net gains (losses) on other derivatives and financial instruments in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss), which includes both unrealized and realized gains and losses on derivatives (excluding interest rate swaps).

TBA dollar roll income is calculated as the difference in price between two TBA contracts with the same terms but different settlement dates multiplied by the notional amount of the TBA contract. Although accounted for as derivatives, TBA dollar rolls capture the economic equivalent of net interest income, or carry, on the underlying Agency mortgage-backed security (interest income less an implied cost of financing). TBA dollar roll income is reported as a component of Net gains (losses) on other derivatives and financial instruments in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss).

The CMBX index is a synthetic tradable index referencing a basket of 25 commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS") of a particular rating and vintage. The CMBX index allows investors to take a long exposure (referred to as selling protection) or short exposure (referred to as buying protection) on the respective basket of CMBS securities and is structured as a "pay-as-you-go" contract whereby the protection buyer pays to the protection seller a standardized running coupon on the contracted notional amount. The Company reports income (expense) on CMBX positions in Net gains (losses) on other derivatives and financial instruments in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss). The coupon payments received or paid on CMBX positions are equivalent to interest income (expense) and therefore included in earnings available for distribution.

Premium Amortization Expense

In accordance with GAAP, the Company amortizes or accretes premiums or discounts into interest income for its Agency mortgage-backed securities, excluding interest-only securities, multifamily and reverse mortgages, taking into account estimates of future principal prepayments in the calculation of the effective yield. The Company recalculates the effective yield as differences between anticipated and actual prepayments occur. Using third-party model and market information to project future cash flows and expected remaining lives of securities, the effective interest rate determined for each security is applied as if it had been in place from the date of the security's acquisition. The amortized cost of the security is then adjusted to the amount that would have existed had the new effective yield been applied since the acquisition date. The adjustment to amortized cost is offset with a charge or credit to interest income. Changes in interest rates and other market factors will impact prepayment speed projections and the amount of premium amortization recognized in any given period.

The Company's GAAP metrics include the unadjusted impact of amortization and accretion associated with this method. Certain of the Company's non-GAAP metrics exclude the effect of the PAA, which quantifies the component of premium amortization representing the cumulative impact on prior periods, but not the current period, of quarter-over-quarter changes in estimated long-term CPR.

The following table illustrates the impact of the PAA on premium amortization expense for the Company's Residential Securities portfolio and residential securities transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles, for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020:

For the quarters ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Premium amortization expense (accretion) $ 219,172 $ 233,429 $ 239,118 Less: PAA cost (benefit) 57,395 60,726 39,101 Premium amortization expense (excluding PAA) $ 161,777 $ 172,703 $ 200,017

Economic leverage and economic capital ratios

The Company uses capital coupled with borrowed funds to invest primarily in real estate related investments, earning the spread between the yield on its assets and the cost of its borrowings and hedging activities. The Company's capital structure is designed to offer an efficient complement of funding sources to generate positive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders while maintaining appropriate liquidity to support its business and meet the Company's financial obligations under periods of market stress. To maintain its desired capital profile, the Company utilizes a mix of debt and equity funding. Debt funding may include the use of repurchase agreements, loans, securitizations, participations issued, lines of credit, asset backed lending facilities, corporate bond issuance, convertible bonds, mortgages payable or other liabilities. Equity capital primarily consists of common and preferred stock.

The Company's economic leverage ratio is computed as the sum of recourse debt, cost basis of TBA and CMBX derivatives outstanding, and net forward purchases (sales) of investments divided by total equity. Recourse debt consists of repurchase agreements and other secured financing (excluding certain non-recourse credit facilities). Certain credit facilities (included within other secured financing), debt issued by securitization vehicles, participations issued, and mortgages payable are non-recourse to the Company and are excluded from economic leverage.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP debt to economic debt for purposes of calculating the Company's economic leverage ratio for the periods presented:

As of December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Economic leverage ratio reconciliation (dollars in thousands) Repurchase agreements $ 54,769,643 $ 55,475,420 $ 64,825,239 Other secured financing 903,255 729,555 917,876 Debt issued by securitization vehicles 5,155,633 3,935,410 5,652,982 Participations issued 1,049,066 641,006 39,198 Mortgages payable — — 426,256 Debt included in liabilities of disposal group held for sale 112,144 113,362 — Total GAAP debt $ 61,989,741 $ 60,894,753 $ 71,861,551 Less Non-Recourse Debt: Credit facilities (1) (903,255 ) (729,555 ) (887,455 ) Debt issued by securitization vehicles (5,155,633 ) (3,935,410 ) (5,652,982 ) Participations issued (1,049,066 ) (641,006 ) (39,198 ) Mortgages payable — — (426,256 ) Non-recourse debt included in liabilities

of disposal group held for sale (112,144 ) (113,362 ) — Total recourse debt $ 54,769,643 $ 55,475,420 $ 64,855,660 Plus / (Less): Cost basis of TBA and CMBX derivatives 20,690,768 24,202,686 20,780,913 Payable for unsettled trades 147,908 571,540 884,069 Receivable for unsettled trades (2,656 ) (42,482 ) (15,912 ) Economic debt * $ 75,605,663 $ 80,207,164 $ 86,504,730 Total equity $ 13,195,325 $ 13,717,867 $ 14,021,796 Economic leverage ratio * 5.7:1 5.8:1 6.2:1 * Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.



(1) Included in Other secured financing in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP total assets to economic total assets for purposes of calculating the Company's economic capital ratio for the periods presented:

As of December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Economic capital ratio reconciliation (dollars in thousands) Total GAAP assets $ 76,764,064 $ 76,662,433 $ 88,455,103 Less: Gross unrealized gains on TBA derivatives (1) (52,693 ) (1,776 ) (96,109 ) Debt issued by securitization vehicles (2) (5,155,633 ) (3,935,410 ) (5,652,982 ) Plus: Implied market value of TBA derivatives 20,338,633 23,622,635 20,373,197 Total economic assets * $ 91,894,371 $ 96,347,882 $ 103,079,209 Total equity $ 13,195,325 $ 13,717,867 $ 14,021,796 Economic capital ratio (3) 14.4 % 14.2 % 13.6 % * Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.

(1) Included in Derivative assets in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition. (2) Includes debt issued by securitization vehicles reported in Liabilities of disposal group held for sale in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition. (3) Economic capital ratio is computed as total equity divided by total economic assets.

Interest income (excluding PAA), economic interest expense and economic net interest income (excluding PAA)

Interest income (excluding PAA) represents interest income excluding the effect of the PAA, and serves as the basis for deriving average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA), net interest spread (excluding PAA) and net interest margin (excluding PAA), which are discussed below. The Company believes this measure provides management and investors with additional detail to enhance their understanding of the Company's operating results and trends by excluding the component of premium amortization expense representing the cumulative impact on prior periods, but not the current period, of quarter-over-quarter changes in estimated long-term prepayment speeds related to the Company's Agency mortgage-backed securities (other than interest-only securities, multifamily and reverse mortgages), which can obscure underlying trends in the performance of the portfolio.

Economic interest expense includes GAAP interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps. The Company uses interest rate swaps to manage its exposure to changing interest rates on its repurchase agreements by economically hedging cash flows associated with these borrowings. Accordingly, adding the net interest component of interest rate swaps to interest expense, as computed in accordance with GAAP, reflects the total contractual interest expense and thus, provides investors with additional information about the cost of the Company's financing strategy. The Company may use market agreed coupon ("MAC") interest rate swaps in which the Company may receive or make a payment at the time of entering into such interest rate swap to compensate for the off-market nature of such interest rate swap. In accordance with GAAP, upfront payments associated with MAC interest rate swaps are not reflected in the net interest component of interest rate swaps in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss). The Company did not enter into any MAC interest rate swaps during the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Similarly, economic net interest income (excluding PAA), as computed below, provides investors with additional information to enhance their understanding of the net economics of our primary business operations.

For the quarters ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Interest income (excluding PAA) reconciliation (dollars in thousands) GAAP interest income $ 422,780 $ 412,972 $ 527,344 Premium amortization adjustment 57,395 60,726 39,101 Interest income (excluding PAA) * $ 480,175 $ 473,698 $ 566,445 Economic interest expense reconciliation GAAP interest expense $ 61,785 $ 50,438 $ 94,481 Add: Net interest component of interest rate swaps 58,897 54,411 66,807 Economic interest expense * $ 120,682 $ 104,849 $ 161,288 Economic net interest income (excluding PAA) reconciliation Interest income (excluding PAA) * $ 480,175 $ 473,698 $ 566,445 Less: Economic interest expense * 120,682 104,849 161,288 Economic net interest income (excluding PAA) * $ 359,493 $ 368,849 $ 405,157 * Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.

Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA), net interest spread (excluding PAA), net interest margin (excluding PAA) and average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities

Net interest spread (excluding PAA), which is the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) and the average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities, which represents annualized economic interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities, and net interest margin (excluding PAA), which is calculated as the sum of interest income (excluding PAA) plus TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income less interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps divided by the sum of average interest earning assets plus average TBA contract and CMBX balances, provide management with additional measures of the Company's profitability that management relies upon in monitoring the performance of the business.

Disclosure of these measures, which are presented below, provides investors with additional detail regarding how management evaluates the Company's performance.