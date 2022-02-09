Broadmark Realty Capital Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. BRMK (the "Company"), an internally managed secured real estate finance company, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, February 28, 2022. A conference call to discuss the results will be held the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Webcast:
A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.broadmark.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.
To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least 15 minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877-407-9039
International: 1-201-689-8470
Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13726489
The playback can be accessed through March 14, 2022.
About Broadmark Realty Capital
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. BRMK is an internally managed commercial real estate finance company that offers short-term, first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or development of residential or commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital manages and services its loan portfolio across a variety of market conditions and economic cycles.
