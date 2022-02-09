Regional Management Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

- Net income of $20.8 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.04 -

- 22.6% year-over-year revenue growth and 26.5% year-over-year core net finance receivables growth -

- 30+ day contractual delinquencies of 6.0% as of December 31, 2021, a 100 basis point improvement from December 31, 2019 -

- Increases quarterly cash dividend by 20% to $0.30 per common share and announces a new $20 million stock repurchase program -

Regional Management Corp. RM, a diversified consumer finance company, today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

"We continued to deliver consistent, predictable, and superior results in the fourth quarter," said Robert W. Beck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regional Management Corp. "Our strategic investments in digital initiatives, geographic expansion, and product and channel development, along with our proven, multi-channel marketing engine, continue to generate substantial, profitable growth. In the fourth quarter, we grew our loan portfolio sequentially by $112 million, driving our ending net finance receivables to an all-time high of more than $1.4 billion, up 26% over the prior year. Our portfolio fueled record quarterly revenue of $119 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year, and in combination with a strong credit profile, disciplined expense management, and low funding costs, we delivered $20.8 million of net income and $2.04 of diluted EPS."

"In 2021, we posted a number of annual and quarterly records on both our balance sheet and income statement," added Mr. Beck. "I'm proud of our team's relentless execution on our strategic growth initiatives and our company's production of strong results benefitting all stakeholders. We finished the year with $88.7 million of net income, $8.33 of diluted EPS, 7.2% ROA, 31.6% ROE, a net credit loss rate of 6.6%, and a 30+ day delinquency rate just below 6.0%. In recognition of these exceptional results, our strong capital position, and the long-term earnings power of our business, we are increasing our quarterly dividend by 20% to $0.30 per share and announcing a new $20 million stock repurchase program."

"We entered 2022 in a position of considerable strength, with ample liquidity and borrowing capacity to support our ambitious growth objectives and a credit profile that remains stronger than pre-pandemic levels," continued Mr. Beck. "In the new year, we will continue to gain market share by investing heavily in technology and digital customer acquisition, expanding geographically to at least an additional five new states, and further diversifying our products and marketing channels. We remain well-situated to execute on our long-term strategies, and we look forward to delivering profitable growth, sustainable long-term value, and capital returns in the future."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $20.8 million and diluted earnings per share was $2.04, increases of 44.8% and 59.4%, respectively, compared to the prior-year period.

Net finance receivables as of December 31, 2021 hit an all-time high of $1.4 billion, a record increase of $290.0 million, or 25.5%, from the prior-year period.

- Total core small and large loan net finance receivables increased $296.1 million, or 26.5%, compared to the prior-year period.

- Large loan net finance receivables of $969.4 million increased $254.1 million, or 35.5%, from the prior-year period and represented 68.0% of the total loan portfolio. Small loan net finance receivables were $445.0 million, an increase of 10.4% from the prior-year period.

- Record loan originations of $434.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $70.4 million, or 19.3%, from the prior-year period.

- Record digitally sourced originations of $48.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $28.0 million, or 134.8%, from the prior-year period.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a record $119.5 million, an increase of $22.0 million, or 22.6%, from the prior-year period.

- Interest and fee income increased $20.3 million, or 23.3%, primarily due to higher average net finance receivables.

- Insurance income, net increased $1.5 million, or 19.4%, driven by an increase in premium revenue, partially offset by increases in life insurance claims expense and expected non-file insurance claims.

Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $31.0 million, an increase of $6.3 million, or 25.5%, from the prior-year period. The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2021 included a release in the allowance for credit losses of $1.1 million related to the expected economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and a net build of $10.3 million related to portfolio growth.

- Allowance for credit losses was $159.3 million as of December 31, 2021, including a $14.4 million allowance for credit losses associated with COVID-19.

Annualized net credit losses as a percentage of average net finance receivables for the fourth quarter of 2021 were 6.4%, a 50 basis point improvement compared to 6.9% in the prior-year period.

As of December 31, 2021, 30+ day contractual delinquencies totaled $84.9 million, or 6.0% of net finance receivables, an increase of 70 basis points compared to the prior-year period, but a 100 basis point improvement from December 31, 2019. The 30+ day contractual delinquency remains well below the company's $159.3 million allowance for credit losses as of December 31, 2021.

As previously noted, the company closed 31 branches in the fourth quarter where clear opportunities existed to consolidate operations into a larger branch in close proximity. This branch optimization is consistent with the company's omni-channel strategy and builds upon the company's recent successes in entering new states with a lighter branch footprint, while still providing customers with best-in-class service. The company incurred $0.9 million of branch optimization expenses in the fourth quarter. The branch optimization will generate approximately $2.2 million in annual savings, which the company will reinvest in its expansion into new states.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $55.5 million, an increase of $10.7 million, or 24.0%, from the prior-year period due to ongoing investment in personnel, marketing, and digital capabilities to support the company's growth strategy. General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 included $0.9 million of expenses related to branch optimization.

The operating expense ratio (annualized general and administrative expenses as a percentage of average net finance receivables) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 16.3%, a 10 basis point improvement compared to the prior-year period. The operating expense ratio was inclusive of a 30 basis point impact related to branch optimization.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the company repurchased 199,155 shares of its common stock at a weighted-average price of $57.38 per share under the company's $50 million stock repurchase program. The company repurchased 933,696 shares in total under the program at a weighted-average price of $52.91 per share through December 2021, and has since completed the repurchase program.

First Quarter 2022 Dividend and New Stock Repurchase Program

The company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.30 per common share for the first quarter of 2022. The dividend is 20% higher than the prior quarter's dividend and will be paid on March 16, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 23, 2022. The declaration and payment of any future dividend is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on a variety of factors, including the company's financial condition and results of operations.

In addition, the company's Board of Directors has authorized a new stock repurchase program allowing for the repurchase of up to $20 million of its outstanding common stock. The authorization is effective immediately and will continue through February 3, 2024.

Share repurchases under the stock repurchase program may be made in the open market at prevailing market prices, through privately negotiated transactions, or through other structures in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, at times and in amounts as management deems appropriate. The timing and the amount of any common stock repurchases will be determined by the company's management based on its evaluation of market conditions, the company's liquidity needs, legal and contractual requirements and restrictions (including covenants in the company's credit agreements), share price, and other factors. Repurchases of common stock may be made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which would permit common stock to be repurchased when the company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws. The repurchase program does not obligate the company to purchase any particular number of shares and may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time without prior notice.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2021, the company had net finance receivables of $1.4 billion and debt of $1.1 billion. The debt consisted of:

$112.1 million on the company's $500 million senior revolving credit facility,

$132.0 million on the company's aggregate $300 million revolving warehouse credit facilities, and

$863.9 million through the company's asset-backed securitizations.

As of December 31, 2021, the company's unused capacity to fund future growth on its revolving credit facilities (subject to the borrowing base) was $557 million, or 69.6%, and the company had available liquidity of $209.7 million, including unrestricted cash on hand and immediate availability to draw down cash from its revolving credit facilities.

As of December 31, 2021, the company's fixed-rate debt as a percentage of total debt was 78%, with a weighted-average coupon of 2.7% and an average revolving duration of 3.1 years. The company also held interest rate caps with an aggregate notional principal amount of $550 million to manage the risk associated with variable rate debt. The interest rate caps are based on the one-month LIBOR and reimburse the company for the difference when the one-month LIBOR exceeds the strike rate. Of the aggregate amount, $450 million of the interest rate caps have strike rates of 25 or 50 basis points and a weighted-average duration of 2.0 years.

The company had a funded debt-to-equity ratio of 3.9 to 1.0 and a stockholders' equity ratio of 19.4%, each as of December 31, 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the company had a funded debt-to-tangible equity ratio of 4.1 to 1.0, as of December 31, 2021. Please refer to the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures included at the end of this press release.

About Regional Management Corp.

Regional Management Corp. RM is a diversified consumer finance company that provides attractive, easy-to-understand installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. Regional Management operates under the name "Regional Finance" in more than 350 branch locations in 14 states across the United States. Most of its loan products are secured, and each is structured on a fixed-rate, fixed-term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, repayable at any time without penalty. Regional Management sources loans through its multiple channel platform, which includes branches, centrally managed direct mail campaigns, digital partners, retailers, and its consumer website. For more information, please visit www.RegionalManagement.com.

Regional Management Corp. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Better (Worse) Better (Worse) 4Q 21 4Q 20 $ % FY 21 FY 20 $ % Revenue Interest and fee income $ 107,117 $ 86,845 $ 20,272 23.3 % $ 382,544 $ 335,215 $ 47,329 14.1 % Insurance income, net 9,423 7,889 1,534 19.4 % 35,482 28,349 7,133 25.2 % Other income 2,944 2,710 234 8.6 % 10,325 10,342 (17 ) (0.2 )% Total revenue 119,484 97,444 22,040 22.6 % 428,351 373,906 54,445 14.6 % Expenses Provision for credit losses 31,008 24,700 (6,308 ) (25.5 )% 89,015 123,810 34,795 28.1 % Personnel 33,313 26,979 (6,334 ) (23.5 )% 119,833 109,560 (10,273 ) (9.4 )% Occupancy 6,511 5,900 (611 ) (10.4 )% 24,126 22,629 (1,497 ) (6.6 )% Marketing 4,431 3,984 (447 ) (11.2 )% 14,405 10,357 (4,048 ) (39.1 )% Other 11,277 7,931 (3,346 ) (42.2 )% 37,150 33,770 (3,380 ) (10.0 )% Total general and administrative 55,532 44,794 (10,738 ) (24.0 )% 195,514 176,316 (19,198 ) (10.9 )% Interest expense 7,597 9,256 1,659 17.9 % 31,349 37,852 6,503 17.2 % Income before income taxes 25,347 18,694 6,653 35.6 % 112,473 35,928 76,545 213.1 % Income taxes 4,569 4,347 (222 ) (5.1 )% 23,786 9,198 (14,588 ) (158.6 )% Net income $ 20,778 $ 14,347 $ 6,431 44.8 % $ 88,687 $ 26,730 $ 61,957 231.8 % Net income per common share: Basic $ 2.18 $ 1.32 $ 0.86 65.2 % $ 8.84 $ 2.45 $ 6.39 260.8 % Diluted $ 2.04 $ 1.28 $ 0.76 59.4 % $ 8.33 $ 2.40 $ 5.93 247.1 % Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 9,545 10,882 1,337 12.3 % 10,034 10,930 896 8.2 % Diluted 10,177 11,228 1,051 9.4 % 10,643 11,145 502 4.5 % Return on average assets (annualized) 6.0 % 5.4 % 7.2 % 2.5 % Return on average equity (annualized) 29.5 % 20.8 % 31.6 % 10.0 %

Regional Management Corp. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except par value amounts) Increase (Decrease) 4Q 21 4Q 20 $ % Assets Cash $ 10,507 $ 8,052 $ 2,455 30.5 % Net finance receivables 1,426,257 1,136,259 289,998 25.5 % Unearned insurance premiums (47,837 ) (34,545 ) (13,292 ) (38.5 )% Allowance for credit losses (159,300 ) (150,000 ) (9,300 ) (6.2 )% Net finance receivables, less unearned insurance premiums and allowance for credit losses 1,219,120 951,714 267,406 28.1 % Restricted cash 138,682 63,824 74,858 117.3 % Lease assets 28,721 27,116 1,605 5.9 % Deferred tax assets, net 18,420 14,121 4,299 30.4 % Property and equipment 12,938 14,008 (1,070 ) (7.6 )% Intangible assets 9,517 8,689 828 9.5 % Other assets 21,757 16,332 5,425 33.2 % Total assets $ 1,459,662 $ 1,103,856 $ 355,806 32.2 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Debt $ 1,107,953 $ 768,909 $ 339,044 44.1 % Unamortized debt issuance costs (11,010 ) (6,661 ) (4,349 ) (65.3 )% Net debt 1,096,943 762,248 334,695 43.9 % Accounts payable and accrued expenses 49,283 40,284 8,999 22.3 % Lease liabilities 30,700 29,201 1,499 5.1 % Total liabilities 1,176,926 831,733 345,193 41.5 % Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock ($0.10 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding) — — — — Common stock ($0.10 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 14,157 shares issued and 9,788 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 13,851 shares issued and 10,932 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020) 1,416 1,385 31 2.2 % Additional paid-in capital 104,745 105,483 (738 ) (0.7 )% Retained earnings 306,105 227,343 78,762 34.6 % Treasury stock (4,370 shares at December 31, 2021 and 2,919 shares at December 31, 2020) (129,530 ) (62,088 ) (67,442 ) (108.6 )% Total stockholders' equity 282,736 272,123 10,613 3.9 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,459,662 $ 1,103,856 $ 355,806 32.2 %

Regional Management Corp. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net Finance Receivables by Product 4Q 21 3Q 21 QoQ $

Inc (Dec) QoQ %

Inc (Dec) 4Q 20 YoY $

Inc (Dec) YoY %

Inc (Dec) Small loans $ 445,023 $ 419,602 $ 25,421 6.1 % $ 403,062 $ 41,961 10.4 % Large loans 969,351 882,514 86,837 9.8 % 715,210 254,141 35.5 % Total core loans 1,414,374 1,302,116 112,258 8.6 % 1,118,272 296,102 26.5 % Automobile loans 1,343 1,757 (414 ) (23.6 )% 3,889 (2,546 ) (65.5 )% Retail loans 10,540 10,360 180 1.7 % 14,098 (3,558 ) (25.2 )% Total net finance receivables $ 1,426,257 $ 1,314,233 $ 112,024 8.5 % $ 1,136,259 $ 289,998 25.5 % Number of branches at period end 350 372 (22 ) (5.9 )% 365 (15 ) (4.1 )% Net finance receivables per branch $ 4,075 $ 3,533 $ 542 15.3 % $ 3,113 $ 962 30.9 %

Averages and Yields 4Q 21 3Q 21 4Q 20 Average Net

Finance

Receivables Average Yield

(Annualized) Average Net

Finance

Receivables Average Yield

(Annualized) Average Net

Finance

Receivables Average Yield

(Annualized) Small loans $ 427,586 38.1 % $ 394,888 38.9 % $ 387,688 38.4 % Large loans 923,674 28.5 % 834,470 28.9 % 683,520 28.5 % Automobile loans 1,552 12.9 % 2,036 13.4 % 4,360 14.3 % Retail loans 10,435 18.7 % 10,291 18.8 % 14,908 18.3 % Total interest and fee yield $ 1,363,247 31.4 % $ 1,241,685 32.0 % $ 1,090,476 31.9 % Total revenue yield $ 1,363,247 35.1 % $ 1,241,685 35.9 % $ 1,090,476 35.7 %

Components of Increase in Interest and Fee Income 4Q 21 Compared to 4Q 20 Increase (Decrease) Volume Rate Volume & Rate Total Small loans $ 3,834 $ (329 ) $ (34 ) $ 3,471 Large loans 17,128 (20 ) (7 ) 17,101 Automobile loans (100 ) (16 ) 10 (106 ) Retail loans (204 ) 15 (5 ) (194 ) Product mix 1,065 (811 ) (254 ) — Total increase in interest and fee income $ 21,723 $ (1,161 ) $ (290 ) $ 20,272

Loans Originated (1) (2) 4Q 21 3Q 21 QoQ $

Inc (Dec) QoQ %

Inc (Dec) 4Q 20 YoY $

Inc (Dec) YoY %

Inc (Dec) Small loans $ 175,898 $ 173,390 $ 2,508 1.4 % $ 164,360 $ 11,538 7.0 % Large loans 255,828 245,062 10,766 4.4 % 197,737 58,091 29.4 % Retail loans 2,630 2,206 424 19.2 % 1,889 741 39.2 % Total loans originated $ 434,356 $ 420,658 $ 13,698 3.3 % $ 363,986 $ 70,370 19.3 %

(1) Represents the principal balance of loan originations and refinancings.

(2) The company ceased originating automobile purchase loans in November 2017.

Other Key Metrics 4Q 21 3Q 21 4Q 20 Net credit losses $ 21,808 $ 15,396 $ 18,700 Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized) 6.4 % 5.0 % 6.9 % Provision for credit losses (1) $ 31,008 $ 26,096 $ 24,700 Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized) 9.1 % 8.4 % 9.1 % Percentage of total revenue 26.0 % 23.4 % 25.3 % General and administrative expenses $ 55,532 $ 47,750 $ 44,794 Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized) 16.3 % 15.4 % 16.4 % Percentage of total revenue 46.5 % 42.8 % 46.0 % Same store results (2): Net finance receivables at period-end $ 1,400,817 $ 1,296,746 $ 1,125,507 Net finance receivable growth rate 23.3 % 22.7 % 0.1 % Number of branches in calculation 330 359 347

(1) Includes COVID-19 pandemic impacts to provision for credit losses of $(1,100), $(2,000), and $(1,500) for 4Q 21, 3Q 21, and 4Q 20, respectively.

(2) Same store sales reflect the change in year-over-year sales for the comparable branch base. The comparable branch base includes those branches open for at least one year.

Contractual Delinquency by Aging 4Q 21 3Q 21 4Q 20 Allowance for credit losses (1) $ 159,300 11.2 % $ 150,100 11.4 % $ 150,000 13.2 % Current 1,237,165 86.7 % 1,156,475 88.0 % 990,467 87.2 % 1 to 29 days past due 104,201 7.3 % 96,477 7.3 % 85,342 7.5 % Delinquent accounts: 30 to 59 days 25,283 1.9 % 20,162 1.6 % 18,381 1.6 % 60 to 89 days 20,395 1.4 % 15,075 1.1 % 14,955 1.3 % 90 to 119 days 15,962 1.0 % 11,202 0.9 % 10,496 0.9 % 120 to 149 days 12,466 0.9 % 8,176 0.6 % 9,085 0.8 % 150 to 179 days 10,785 0.8 % 6,666 0.5 % 7,533 0.7 % Total contractual delinquency $ 84,891 6.0 % $ 61,281 4.7 % $ 60,450 5.3 % Total net finance receivables $ 1,426,257 100.0 % $ 1,314,233 100.0 % $ 1,136,259 100.0 % 1 day and over past due $ 189,092 13.3 % $ 157,758 12.0 % $ 145,792 12.8 %

Contractual Delinquency by Product 4Q 21 3Q 21 4Q 20 Small loans $ 39,794 8.9 % $ 27,928 6.7 % $ 27,703 6.9 % Large loans 44,264 4.6 % 32,523 3.7 % 31,259 4.4 % Automobile loans 84 6.3 % 143 8.1 % 296 7.6 % Retail loans 749 7.1 % 687 6.6 % 1,192 8.5 % Total contractual delinquency $ 84,891 6.0 % $ 61,281 4.7 % $ 60,450 5.3 %

(1) Includes incremental COVID-19 allowance for credit losses of $14,400, $15,500, and $30,400 in 4Q 21, 3Q 21, and 4Q 20, respectively.

Income Statement Quarterly Trend 4Q 20 1Q 21 2Q 21 3Q 21 4Q 21 QoQ $

B(W) YoY $

B(W) Revenue Interest and fee income $ 86,845 $ 87,279 $ 88,793 $ 99,355 $ 107,117 $ 7,762 $ 20,272 Insurance income, net 7,889 7,985 8,656 9,418 9,423 5 1,534 Other income 2,710 2,467 2,227 2,687 2,944 257 234 Total revenue 97,444 97,731 99,676 111,460 119,484 8,024 22,040 Expenses Provision for credit losses 24,700 11,362 20,549 26,096 31,008 (4,912 ) (6,308 ) Personnel 26,979 28,851 28,370 29,299 33,313 (4,014 ) (6,334 ) Occupancy 5,900 6,020 5,568 6,027 6,511 (484 ) (611 ) Marketing 3,984 2,710 4,776 2,488 4,431 (1,943 ) (447 ) Other 7,931 8,262 7,675 9,936 11,277 (1,341 ) (3,346 ) Total general and administrative 44,794 45,843 46,389 47,750 55,532 (7,782 ) (10,738 ) Interest expense 9,256 7,135 7,801 8,816 7,597 1,219 1,659 Income before income taxes 18,694 33,391 24,937 28,798 25,347 (3,451 ) 6,653 Income taxes 4,347 7,869 4,771 6,577 4,569 2,008 (222 ) Net income $ 14,347 $ 25,522 $ 20,166 $ 22,221 $ 20,778 $ (1,443 ) $ 6,431 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.32 $ 2.42 $ 1.98 $ 2.25 $ 2.18 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.86 Diluted $ 1.28 $ 2.31 $ 1.87 $ 2.11 $ 2.04 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.76 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 10,882 10,543 10,200 9,861 9,545 316 1,337 Diluted 11,228 11,066 10,797 10,544 10,177 367 1,051 Net interest margin $ 88,188 $ 90,596 $ 91,875 $ 102,644 $ 111,887 $ 9,243 $ 23,699 Net credit margin $ 63,488 $ 79,234 $ 71,326 $ 76,548 $ 80,879 $ 4,331 $ 17,391

Balance Sheet Quarterly Trend 4Q 20 1Q 21 2Q 21 3Q 21 4Q 21 QoQ $

Inc (Dec) YoY $

Inc (Dec) Total assets $ 1,103,856 $ 1,098,295 $ 1,191,305 $ 1,313,558 $ 1,459,662 $ 146,104 $ 355,806 Net finance receivables $ 1,136,259 $ 1,105,603 $ 1,183,387 $ 1,314,233 $ 1,426,257 $ 112,024 $ 289,998 Allowance for credit losses $ 150,000 $ 139,600 $ 139,400 $ 150,100 $ 159,300 $ 9,200 $ 9,300 Debt $ 768,909 $ 752,200 $ 853,067 $ 978,803 $ 1,107,953 $ 129,150 $ 339,044

Other Key Metrics Quarterly Trend 4Q 20 1Q 21 2Q 21 3Q 21 4Q 21 QoQ

Inc (Dec) YoY

Inc (Dec) Interest and fee yield (annualized) 31.9 % 31.1 % 31.6 % 32.0 % 31.4 % (0.6 )% (0.5 )% Efficiency ratio (1) 46.0 % 46.9 % 46.5 % 42.8 % 46.5 % 3.7 % 0.5 % Operating expense ratio (2) 16.4 % 16.3 % 16.5 % 15.4 % 16.3 % 0.9 % (0.1 )% 30+ contractual delinquency 5.3 % 4.3 % 3.6 % 4.7 % 6.0 % 1.3 % 0.7 % Net credit loss ratio (3) 6.9 % 7.7 % 7.4 % 5.0 % 6.4 % 1.4 % (0.5 )% Book value per share $ 24.89 $ 26.28 $ 26.93 $ 27.73 $ 28.89 $ 1.16 $ 4.00

(1) General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue.

(2) Annualized general and administrative expenses as a percentage of average net finance receivables.

(3) Annualized net credit losses as a percentage of average net finance receivables.

Averages and Yields FY 21 FY 20 Average Net Finance

Receivables Average Yield

(Annualized) Average Net Finance

Receivables Average Yield

(Annualized) Small loans $ 394,394 38.2 % $ 406,675 37.3 % Large loans 805,808 28.5 % 642,085 27.9 % Automobile loans 2,422 13.0 % 6,315 14.0 % Retail loans 11,259 18.3 % 18,791 18.2 % Total interest and fee yield $ 1,213,883 31.5 % $ 1,073,866 31.2 % Total revenue yield $ 1,213,883 35.3 % $ 1,073,866 34.8 %

Components of Increase in Interest and Fee Income FY 21 Compared to FY 20 Increase (Decrease) Volume Rate Volume & Rate Total Small loans $ (4,576 ) $ 3,781 $ (114 ) $ (909 ) Large loans 45,737 3,530 900 50,167 Automobile loans (546 ) (64 ) 40 (570 ) Retail loans (1,373 ) 23 (9 ) (1,359 ) Product mix 4,465 (4,066 ) (399 ) — Total increase in interest and fee income $ 43,707 $ 3,204 $ 418 $ 47,329

Loans Originated (1) (2) FY 21 FY 20 FY $

Inc (Dec) FY %

Inc (Dec) Small loans $ 602,613 $ 516,124 $ 86,489 16.8 % Large loans 856,699 557,952 298,747 53.5 % Retail loans 8,275 9,201 (926 ) (10.1 )% Total loans originated $ 1,467,587 $ 1,083,277 $ 384,310 35.5 %

(1) Represents the principal balance of loan originations and refinancings.

(2) The company ceased originating automobile loans in November 2017.

Other Key Metrics FY 21 FY 20 Net credit losses $ 79,715 $ 96,110 Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized) 6.6 % 8.9 % Provision for credit losses (1) $ 89,015 $ 123,810 Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized) 7.3 % 11.5 % Percentage of total revenue 20.8 % 33.1 % General and administrative expenses (2) (3) (4) $ 195,514 $ 176,316 Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized) 16.1 % 16.4 % Percentage of total revenue 45.6 % 47.2 %

(1) Includes COVID-19 pandemic impacts to provision for credit losses of $(16,000) and $30,400 for FY 21 and FY 20, respectively.

(2) Includes non-operating executive transition costs of $3,066 for YTD 20.

(3) Includes non-operating loan management system outage costs of $720 for YTD 20.

(4) Includes non-operating severance costs of $778 for YTD 20.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company's management utilizes non-GAAP measures as additional metrics to aid in, and enhance, its understanding of the company's financial results. Tangible equity and funded debt-to-tangible equity ratio are non-GAAP measures that adjust GAAP measures to exclude intangible assets. Management uses these equity measures to evaluate and manage the company's capital and leverage position. The company also believes that these equity measures are commonly used in the financial services industry and provide useful information to users of the company's financial statements in the evaluation of its capital and leverage position.

This non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company's non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures.