Regional Management Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

- Net income of $20.8 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.04 -
- 22.6% year-over-year revenue growth and 26.5% year-over-year core net finance receivables growth -
- 30+ day contractual delinquencies of 6.0% as of December 31, 2021, a 100 basis point improvement from December 31, 2019 -
- Increases quarterly cash dividend by 20% to $0.30 per common share and announces a new $20 million stock repurchase program -
Regional Management Corp. RM, a diversified consumer finance company, today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.
"We continued to deliver consistent, predictable, and superior results in the fourth quarter," said Robert W. Beck, President and Chief Executive Officer of Regional Management Corp. "Our strategic investments in digital initiatives, geographic expansion, and product and channel development, along with our proven, multi-channel marketing engine, continue to generate substantial, profitable growth. In the fourth quarter, we grew our loan portfolio sequentially by $112 million, driving our ending net finance receivables to an all-time high of more than $1.4 billion, up 26% over the prior year. Our portfolio fueled record quarterly revenue of $119 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year, and in combination with a strong credit profile, disciplined expense management, and low funding costs, we delivered $20.8 million of net income and $2.04 of diluted EPS."
"In 2021, we posted a number of annual and quarterly records on both our balance sheet and income statement," added Mr. Beck. "I'm proud of our team's relentless execution on our strategic growth initiatives and our company's production of strong results benefitting all stakeholders. We finished the year with $88.7 million of net income, $8.33 of diluted EPS, 7.2% ROA, 31.6% ROE, a net credit loss rate of 6.6%, and a 30+ day delinquency rate just below 6.0%. In recognition of these exceptional results, our strong capital position, and the long-term earnings power of our business, we are increasing our quarterly dividend by 20% to $0.30 per share and announcing a new $20 million stock repurchase program."
"We entered 2022 in a position of considerable strength, with ample liquidity and borrowing capacity to support our ambitious growth objectives and a credit profile that remains stronger than pre-pandemic levels," continued Mr. Beck. "In the new year, we will continue to gain market share by investing heavily in technology and digital customer acquisition, expanding geographically to at least an additional five new states, and further diversifying our products and marketing channels. We remain well-situated to execute on our long-term strategies, and we look forward to delivering profitable growth, sustainable long-term value, and capital returns in the future."
Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $20.8 million and diluted earnings per share was $2.04, increases of 44.8% and 59.4%, respectively, compared to the prior-year period.
- Net finance receivables as of December 31, 2021 hit an all-time high of $1.4 billion, a record increase of $290.0 million, or 25.5%, from the prior-year period.
- Total core small and large loan net finance receivables increased $296.1 million, or 26.5%, compared to the prior-year period.
- Large loan net finance receivables of $969.4 million increased $254.1 million, or 35.5%, from the prior-year period and represented 68.0% of the total loan portfolio. Small loan net finance receivables were $445.0 million, an increase of 10.4% from the prior-year period.
- Record loan originations of $434.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $70.4 million, or 19.3%, from the prior-year period.
- Record digitally sourced originations of $48.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $28.0 million, or 134.8%, from the prior-year period.
- Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a record $119.5 million, an increase of $22.0 million, or 22.6%, from the prior-year period.
- Interest and fee income increased $20.3 million, or 23.3%, primarily due to higher average net finance receivables.
- Insurance income, net increased $1.5 million, or 19.4%, driven by an increase in premium revenue, partially offset by increases in life insurance claims expense and expected non-file insurance claims.
- Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $31.0 million, an increase of $6.3 million, or 25.5%, from the prior-year period. The provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2021 included a release in the allowance for credit losses of $1.1 million related to the expected economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and a net build of $10.3 million related to portfolio growth.
- Allowance for credit losses was $159.3 million as of December 31, 2021, including a $14.4 million allowance for credit losses associated with COVID-19.
- Annualized net credit losses as a percentage of average net finance receivables for the fourth quarter of 2021 were 6.4%, a 50 basis point improvement compared to 6.9% in the prior-year period.
- As of December 31, 2021, 30+ day contractual delinquencies totaled $84.9 million, or 6.0% of net finance receivables, an increase of 70 basis points compared to the prior-year period, but a 100 basis point improvement from December 31, 2019. The 30+ day contractual delinquency remains well below the company's $159.3 million allowance for credit losses as of December 31, 2021.
- As previously noted, the company closed 31 branches in the fourth quarter where clear opportunities existed to consolidate operations into a larger branch in close proximity. This branch optimization is consistent with the company's omni-channel strategy and builds upon the company's recent successes in entering new states with a lighter branch footprint, while still providing customers with best-in-class service. The company incurred $0.9 million of branch optimization expenses in the fourth quarter. The branch optimization will generate approximately $2.2 million in annual savings, which the company will reinvest in its expansion into new states.
- General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $55.5 million, an increase of $10.7 million, or 24.0%, from the prior-year period due to ongoing investment in personnel, marketing, and digital capabilities to support the company's growth strategy. General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 included $0.9 million of expenses related to branch optimization.
- The operating expense ratio (annualized general and administrative expenses as a percentage of average net finance receivables) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 16.3%, a 10 basis point improvement compared to the prior-year period. The operating expense ratio was inclusive of a 30 basis point impact related to branch optimization.
- In the fourth quarter of 2021, the company repurchased 199,155 shares of its common stock at a weighted-average price of $57.38 per share under the company's $50 million stock repurchase program. The company repurchased 933,696 shares in total under the program at a weighted-average price of $52.91 per share through December 2021, and has since completed the repurchase program.
First Quarter 2022 Dividend and New Stock Repurchase Program
The company's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.30 per common share for the first quarter of 2022. The dividend is 20% higher than the prior quarter's dividend and will be paid on March 16, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 23, 2022. The declaration and payment of any future dividend is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on a variety of factors, including the company's financial condition and results of operations.
In addition, the company's Board of Directors has authorized a new stock repurchase program allowing for the repurchase of up to $20 million of its outstanding common stock. The authorization is effective immediately and will continue through February 3, 2024.
Share repurchases under the stock repurchase program may be made in the open market at prevailing market prices, through privately negotiated transactions, or through other structures in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, at times and in amounts as management deems appropriate. The timing and the amount of any common stock repurchases will be determined by the company's management based on its evaluation of market conditions, the company's liquidity needs, legal and contractual requirements and restrictions (including covenants in the company's credit agreements), share price, and other factors. Repurchases of common stock may be made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which would permit common stock to be repurchased when the company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws. The repurchase program does not obligate the company to purchase any particular number of shares and may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time without prior notice.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of December 31, 2021, the company had net finance receivables of $1.4 billion and debt of $1.1 billion. The debt consisted of:
- $112.1 million on the company's $500 million senior revolving credit facility,
- $132.0 million on the company's aggregate $300 million revolving warehouse credit facilities, and
- $863.9 million through the company's asset-backed securitizations.
As of December 31, 2021, the company's unused capacity to fund future growth on its revolving credit facilities (subject to the borrowing base) was $557 million, or 69.6%, and the company had available liquidity of $209.7 million, including unrestricted cash on hand and immediate availability to draw down cash from its revolving credit facilities.
As of December 31, 2021, the company's fixed-rate debt as a percentage of total debt was 78%, with a weighted-average coupon of 2.7% and an average revolving duration of 3.1 years. The company also held interest rate caps with an aggregate notional principal amount of $550 million to manage the risk associated with variable rate debt. The interest rate caps are based on the one-month LIBOR and reimburse the company for the difference when the one-month LIBOR exceeds the strike rate. Of the aggregate amount, $450 million of the interest rate caps have strike rates of 25 or 50 basis points and a weighted-average duration of 2.0 years.
The company had a funded debt-to-equity ratio of 3.9 to 1.0 and a stockholders' equity ratio of 19.4%, each as of December 31, 2021. On a non-GAAP basis, the company had a funded debt-to-tangible equity ratio of 4.1 to 1.0, as of December 31, 2021. Please refer to the reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures included at the end of this press release.
|
Regional Management Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(Unaudited)
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Better (Worse)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Better (Worse)
|
|
|
|
4Q 21
|
|
|
4Q 20
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
FY 21
|
|
|
FY 20
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fee income
|
|
$
|
107,117
|
|
|
$
|
86,845
|
|
|
$
|
20,272
|
|
|
|
23.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
382,544
|
|
|
$
|
335,215
|
|
|
$
|
47,329
|
|
|
|
14.1
|
%
|
Insurance income, net
|
|
|
9,423
|
|
|
|
7,889
|
|
|
|
1,534
|
|
|
|
19.4
|
%
|
|
|
35,482
|
|
|
|
28,349
|
|
|
|
7,133
|
|
|
|
25.2
|
%
|
Other income
|
|
|
2,944
|
|
|
|
2,710
|
|
|
|
234
|
|
|
|
8.6
|
%
|
|
|
10,325
|
|
|
|
10,342
|
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
(0.2
|
)%
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
119,484
|
|
|
|
97,444
|
|
|
|
22,040
|
|
|
|
22.6
|
%
|
|
|
428,351
|
|
|
|
373,906
|
|
|
|
54,445
|
|
|
|
14.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
31,008
|
|
|
|
24,700
|
|
|
|
(6,308
|
)
|
|
|
(25.5
|
)%
|
|
|
89,015
|
|
|
|
123,810
|
|
|
|
34,795
|
|
|
|
28.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personnel
|
|
|
33,313
|
|
|
|
26,979
|
|
|
|
(6,334
|
)
|
|
|
(23.5
|
)%
|
|
|
119,833
|
|
|
|
109,560
|
|
|
|
(10,273
|
)
|
|
|
(9.4
|
)%
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
6,511
|
|
|
|
5,900
|
|
|
|
(611
|
)
|
|
|
(10.4
|
)%
|
|
|
24,126
|
|
|
|
22,629
|
|
|
|
(1,497
|
)
|
|
|
(6.6
|
)%
|
Marketing
|
|
|
4,431
|
|
|
|
3,984
|
|
|
|
(447
|
)
|
|
|
(11.2
|
)%
|
|
|
14,405
|
|
|
|
10,357
|
|
|
|
(4,048
|
)
|
|
|
(39.1
|
)%
|
Other
|
|
|
11,277
|
|
|
|
7,931
|
|
|
|
(3,346
|
)
|
|
|
(42.2
|
)%
|
|
|
37,150
|
|
|
|
33,770
|
|
|
|
(3,380
|
)
|
|
|
(10.0
|
)%
|
Total general and administrative
|
|
|
55,532
|
|
|
|
44,794
|
|
|
|
(10,738
|
)
|
|
|
(24.0
|
)%
|
|
|
195,514
|
|
|
|
176,316
|
|
|
|
(19,198
|
)
|
|
|
(10.9
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
7,597
|
|
|
|
9,256
|
|
|
|
1,659
|
|
|
|
17.9
|
%
|
|
|
31,349
|
|
|
|
37,852
|
|
|
|
6,503
|
|
|
|
17.2
|
%
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
25,347
|
|
|
|
18,694
|
|
|
|
6,653
|
|
|
|
35.6
|
%
|
|
|
112,473
|
|
|
|
35,928
|
|
|
|
76,545
|
|
|
|
213.1
|
%
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
4,569
|
|
|
|
4,347
|
|
|
|
(222
|
)
|
|
|
(5.1
|
)%
|
|
|
23,786
|
|
|
|
9,198
|
|
|
|
(14,588
|
)
|
|
|
(158.6
|
)%
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
20,778
|
|
|
$
|
14,347
|
|
|
$
|
6,431
|
|
|
|
44.8
|
%
|
|
$
|
88,687
|
|
|
$
|
26,730
|
|
|
$
|
61,957
|
|
|
|
231.8
|
%
|
Net income per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
2.18
|
|
|
$
|
1.32
|
|
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
|
|
65.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
8.84
|
|
|
$
|
2.45
|
|
|
$
|
6.39
|
|
|
|
260.8
|
%
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
2.04
|
|
|
$
|
1.28
|
|
|
$
|
0.76
|
|
|
|
59.4
|
%
|
|
$
|
8.33
|
|
|
$
|
2.40
|
|
|
$
|
5.93
|
|
|
|
247.1
|
%
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
9,545
|
|
|
|
10,882
|
|
|
|
1,337
|
|
|
|
12.3
|
%
|
|
|
10,034
|
|
|
|
10,930
|
|
|
|
896
|
|
|
|
8.2
|
%
|
Diluted
|
|
|
10,177
|
|
|
|
11,228
|
|
|
|
1,051
|
|
|
|
9.4
|
%
|
|
|
10,643
|
|
|
|
11,145
|
|
|
|
502
|
|
|
|
4.5
|
%
|
Return on average assets (annualized)
|
|
|
6.0
|
%
|
|
|
5.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.2
|
%
|
|
|
2.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average equity (annualized)
|
|
|
29.5
|
%
|
|
|
20.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31.6
|
%
|
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regional Management Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Unaudited)
|
(dollars in thousands, except par value amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (Decrease)
|
|
|
|
4Q 21
|
|
|
4Q 20
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
10,507
|
|
|
$
|
8,052
|
|
|
$
|
2,455
|
|
|
|
30.5
|
%
|
Net finance receivables
|
|
|
1,426,257
|
|
|
|
1,136,259
|
|
|
|
289,998
|
|
|
|
25.5
|
%
|
Unearned insurance premiums
|
|
|
(47,837
|
)
|
|
|
(34,545
|
)
|
|
|
(13,292
|
)
|
|
|
(38.5
|
)%
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
|
(159,300
|
)
|
|
|
(150,000
|
)
|
|
|
(9,300
|
)
|
|
|
(6.2
|
)%
|
Net finance receivables, less unearned insurance premiums and allowance for credit losses
|
|
|
1,219,120
|
|
|
|
951,714
|
|
|
|
267,406
|
|
|
|
28.1
|
%
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
138,682
|
|
|
|
63,824
|
|
|
|
74,858
|
|
|
|
117.3
|
%
|
Lease assets
|
|
|
28,721
|
|
|
|
27,116
|
|
|
|
1,605
|
|
|
|
5.9
|
%
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
|
|
18,420
|
|
|
|
14,121
|
|
|
|
4,299
|
|
|
|
30.4
|
%
|
Property and equipment
|
|
|
12,938
|
|
|
|
14,008
|
|
|
|
(1,070
|
)
|
|
|
(7.6
|
)%
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
9,517
|
|
|
|
8,689
|
|
|
|
828
|
|
|
|
9.5
|
%
|
Other assets
|
|
|
21,757
|
|
|
|
16,332
|
|
|
|
5,425
|
|
|
|
33.2
|
%
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,459,662
|
|
|
$
|
1,103,856
|
|
|
$
|
355,806
|
|
|
|
32.2
|
%
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt
|
|
$
|
1,107,953
|
|
|
$
|
768,909
|
|
|
$
|
339,044
|
|
|
|
44.1
|
%
|
Unamortized debt issuance costs
|
|
|
(11,010
|
)
|
|
|
(6,661
|
)
|
|
|
(4,349
|
)
|
|
|
(65.3
|
)%
|
Net debt
|
|
|
1,096,943
|
|
|
|
762,248
|
|
|
|
334,695
|
|
|
|
43.9
|
%
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
49,283
|
|
|
|
40,284
|
|
|
|
8,999
|
|
|
|
22.3
|
%
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
|
30,700
|
|
|
|
29,201
|
|
|
|
1,499
|
|
|
|
5.1
|
%
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,176,926
|
|
|
|
831,733
|
|
|
|
345,193
|
|
|
|
41.5
|
%
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock ($0.10 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock ($0.10 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 14,157 shares issued and 9,788 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 13,851 shares issued and 10,932 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020)
|
|
|
1,416
|
|
|
|
1,385
|
|
|
|
31
|
|
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
104,745
|
|
|
|
105,483
|
|
|
|
(738
|
)
|
|
|
(0.7
|
)%
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
306,105
|
|
|
|
227,343
|
|
|
|
78,762
|
|
|
|
34.6
|
%
|
Treasury stock (4,370 shares at December 31, 2021 and 2,919 shares at December 31, 2020)
|
|
|
(129,530
|
)
|
|
|
(62,088
|
)
|
|
|
(67,442
|
)
|
|
|
(108.6
|
)%
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
282,736
|
|
|
|
272,123
|
|
|
|
10,613
|
|
|
|
3.9
|
%
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
1,459,662
|
|
|
$
|
1,103,856
|
|
|
$
|
355,806
|
|
|
|
32.2
|
%
|
Regional Management Corp. and Subsidiaries
|
Selected Financial Data
|
(Unaudited)
|
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
Net Finance Receivables by Product
|
|
|
|
4Q 21
|
|
|
3Q 21
|
|
|
QoQ $
|
|
|
QoQ %
|
|
|
4Q 20
|
|
|
YoY $
|
|
|
YoY %
|
|
Small loans
|
|
$
|
445,023
|
|
|
$
|
419,602
|
|
|
$
|
25,421
|
|
|
|
6.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
403,062
|
|
|
$
|
41,961
|
|
|
|
10.4
|
%
|
Large loans
|
|
|
969,351
|
|
|
|
882,514
|
|
|
|
86,837
|
|
|
|
9.8
|
%
|
|
|
715,210
|
|
|
|
254,141
|
|
|
|
35.5
|
%
|
Total core loans
|
|
|
1,414,374
|
|
|
|
1,302,116
|
|
|
|
112,258
|
|
|
|
8.6
|
%
|
|
|
1,118,272
|
|
|
|
296,102
|
|
|
|
26.5
|
%
|
Automobile loans
|
|
|
1,343
|
|
|
|
1,757
|
|
|
|
(414
|
)
|
|
|
(23.6
|
)%
|
|
|
3,889
|
|
|
|
(2,546
|
)
|
|
|
(65.5
|
)%
|
Retail loans
|
|
|
10,540
|
|
|
|
10,360
|
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
|
14,098
|
|
|
|
(3,558
|
)
|
|
|
(25.2
|
)%
|
Total net finance receivables
|
|
$
|
1,426,257
|
|
|
$
|
1,314,233
|
|
|
$
|
112,024
|
|
|
|
8.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,136,259
|
|
|
$
|
289,998
|
|
|
|
25.5
|
%
|
Number of branches at period end
|
|
|
350
|
|
|
|
372
|
|
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
|
(5.9
|
)%
|
|
|
365
|
|
|
|
(15
|
)
|
|
|
(4.1
|
)%
|
Net finance receivables per branch
|
|
$
|
4,075
|
|
|
$
|
3,533
|
|
|
$
|
542
|
|
|
|
15.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
3,113
|
|
|
$
|
962
|
|
|
|
30.9
|
%
|
|
|
Averages and Yields
|
|
|
|
4Q 21
|
|
|
3Q 21
|
|
|
4Q 20
|
|
|
|
Average Net
|
|
|
Average Yield
|
|
|
Average Net
|
|
|
Average Yield
|
|
|
Average Net
|
|
|
Average Yield
|
|
Small loans
|
|
$
|
427,586
|
|
|
|
38.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
394,888
|
|
|
|
38.9
|
%
|
|
$
|
387,688
|
|
|
|
38.4
|
%
|
Large loans
|
|
|
923,674
|
|
|
|
28.5
|
%
|
|
|
834,470
|
|
|
|
28.9
|
%
|
|
|
683,520
|
|
|
|
28.5
|
%
|
Automobile loans
|
|
|
1,552
|
|
|
|
12.9
|
%
|
|
|
2,036
|
|
|
|
13.4
|
%
|
|
|
4,360
|
|
|
|
14.3
|
%
|
Retail loans
|
|
|
10,435
|
|
|
|
18.7
|
%
|
|
|
10,291
|
|
|
|
18.8
|
%
|
|
|
14,908
|
|
|
|
18.3
|
%
|
Total interest and fee yield
|
|
$
|
1,363,247
|
|
|
|
31.4
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,241,685
|
|
|
|
32.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,090,476
|
|
|
|
31.9
|
%
|
Total revenue yield
|
|
$
|
1,363,247
|
|
|
|
35.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,241,685
|
|
|
|
35.9
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,090,476
|
|
|
|
35.7
|
%
|
|
|
Components of Increase in Interest and Fee Income
|
|
|
|
4Q 21 Compared to 4Q 20
|
|
|
|
Increase (Decrease)
|
|
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
Volume & Rate
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Small loans
|
|
$
|
3,834
|
|
|
$
|
(329
|
)
|
|
$
|
(34
|
)
|
|
$
|
3,471
|
|
Large loans
|
|
|
17,128
|
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
17,101
|
|
Automobile loans
|
|
|
(100
|
)
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
(106
|
)
|
Retail loans
|
|
|
(204
|
)
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
(194
|
)
|
Product mix
|
|
|
1,065
|
|
|
|
(811
|
)
|
|
|
(254
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total increase in interest and fee income
|
|
$
|
21,723
|
|
|
$
|
(1,161
|
)
|
|
$
|
(290
|
)
|
|
$
|
20,272
|
|
|
|
Loans Originated (1) (2)
|
|
|
|
4Q 21
|
|
|
3Q 21
|
|
|
QoQ $
|
|
|
QoQ %
|
|
|
4Q 20
|
|
|
YoY $
|
|
|
YoY %
|
|
Small loans
|
|
$
|
175,898
|
|
|
$
|
173,390
|
|
|
$
|
2,508
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
$
|
164,360
|
|
|
$
|
11,538
|
|
|
|
7.0
|
%
|
Large loans
|
|
|
255,828
|
|
|
|
245,062
|
|
|
|
10,766
|
|
|
|
4.4
|
%
|
|
|
197,737
|
|
|
|
58,091
|
|
|
|
29.4
|
%
|
Retail loans
|
|
|
2,630
|
|
|
|
2,206
|
|
|
|
424
|
|
|
|
19.2
|
%
|
|
|
1,889
|
|
|
|
741
|
|
|
|
39.2
|
%
|
Total loans originated
|
|
$
|
434,356
|
|
|
$
|
420,658
|
|
|
$
|
13,698
|
|
|
|
3.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
363,986
|
|
|
$
|
70,370
|
|
|
|
19.3
|
%
(1) Represents the principal balance of loan originations and refinancings.
(2) The company ceased originating automobile purchase loans in November 2017.
|
|
|
Other Key Metrics
|
|
|
|
4Q 21
|
|
|
3Q 21
|
|
|
4Q 20
|
|
Net credit losses
|
|
$
|
21,808
|
|
|
$
|
15,396
|
|
|
$
|
18,700
|
|
Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized)
|
|
|
6.4
|
%
|
|
|
5.0
|
%
|
|
|
6.9
|
%
|
Provision for credit losses (1)
|
|
$
|
31,008
|
|
|
$
|
26,096
|
|
|
$
|
24,700
|
|
Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized)
|
|
|
9.1
|
%
|
|
|
8.4
|
%
|
|
|
9.1
|
%
|
Percentage of total revenue
|
|
|
26.0
|
%
|
|
|
23.4
|
%
|
|
|
25.3
|
%
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
$
|
55,532
|
|
|
$
|
47,750
|
|
|
$
|
44,794
|
|
Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized)
|
|
|
16.3
|
%
|
|
|
15.4
|
%
|
|
|
16.4
|
%
|
Percentage of total revenue
|
|
|
46.5
|
%
|
|
|
42.8
|
%
|
|
|
46.0
|
%
|
Same store results (2):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net finance receivables at period-end
|
|
$
|
1,400,817
|
|
|
$
|
1,296,746
|
|
|
$
|
1,125,507
|
|
Net finance receivable growth rate
|
|
|
23.3
|
%
|
|
|
22.7
|
%
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
Number of branches in calculation
|
|
|
330
|
|
|
|
359
|
|
|
|
347
|
(1) Includes COVID-19 pandemic impacts to provision for credit losses of $(1,100), $(2,000), and $(1,500) for 4Q 21, 3Q 21, and 4Q 20, respectively.
(2) Same store sales reflect the change in year-over-year sales for the comparable branch base. The comparable branch base includes those branches open for at least one year.
|
|
|
Contractual Delinquency by Aging
|
|
|
|
4Q 21
|
|
|
3Q 21
|
|
|
4Q 20
|
|
Allowance for credit losses (1)
|
|
$
|
159,300
|
|
|
|
11.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
150,100
|
|
|
|
11.4
|
%
|
|
$
|
150,000
|
|
|
|
13.2
|
%
|
Current
|
|
|
1,237,165
|
|
|
|
86.7
|
%
|
|
|
1,156,475
|
|
|
|
88.0
|
%
|
|
|
990,467
|
|
|
|
87.2
|
%
|
1 to 29 days past due
|
|
|
104,201
|
|
|
|
7.3
|
%
|
|
|
96,477
|
|
|
|
7.3
|
%
|
|
|
85,342
|
|
|
|
7.5
|
%
|
Delinquent accounts:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30 to 59 days
|
|
|
25,283
|
|
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
|
20,162
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
|
|
18,381
|
|
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
60 to 89 days
|
|
|
20,395
|
|
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
|
15,075
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
|
14,955
|
|
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
90 to 119 days
|
|
|
15,962
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
|
11,202
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
|
|
10,496
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
120 to 149 days
|
|
|
12,466
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
|
|
8,176
|
|
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
|
|
9,085
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
150 to 179 days
|
|
|
10,785
|
|
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
|
6,666
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
|
|
7,533
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
Total contractual delinquency
|
|
$
|
84,891
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
61,281
|
|
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
$
|
60,450
|
|
|
|
5.3
|
%
|
Total net finance receivables
|
|
$
|
1,426,257
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,314,233
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,136,259
|
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
1 day and over past due
|
|
$
|
189,092
|
|
|
|
13.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
157,758
|
|
|
|
12.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
145,792
|
|
|
|
12.8
|
%
|
|
|
Contractual Delinquency by Product
|
|
|
|
4Q 21
|
|
|
3Q 21
|
|
|
4Q 20
|
|
Small loans
|
|
$
|
39,794
|
|
|
|
8.9
|
%
|
|
$
|
27,928
|
|
|
|
6.7
|
%
|
|
$
|
27,703
|
|
|
|
6.9
|
%
|
Large loans
|
|
|
44,264
|
|
|
|
4.6
|
%
|
|
|
32,523
|
|
|
|
3.7
|
%
|
|
|
31,259
|
|
|
|
4.4
|
%
|
Automobile loans
|
|
|
84
|
|
|
|
6.3
|
%
|
|
|
143
|
|
|
|
8.1
|
%
|
|
|
296
|
|
|
|
7.6
|
%
|
Retail loans
|
|
|
749
|
|
|
|
7.1
|
%
|
|
|
687
|
|
|
|
6.6
|
%
|
|
|
1,192
|
|
|
|
8.5
|
%
|
Total contractual delinquency
|
|
$
|
84,891
|
|
|
|
6.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
61,281
|
|
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
$
|
60,450
|
|
|
|
5.3
|
%
(1) Includes incremental COVID-19 allowance for credit losses of $14,400, $15,500, and $30,400 in 4Q 21, 3Q 21, and 4Q 20, respectively.
|
|
|
Income Statement Quarterly Trend
|
|
|
|
4Q 20
|
|
|
1Q 21
|
|
|
2Q 21
|
|
|
3Q 21
|
|
|
4Q 21
|
|
|
QoQ $
|
|
|
YoY $
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fee income
|
|
$
|
86,845
|
|
|
$
|
87,279
|
|
|
$
|
88,793
|
|
|
$
|
99,355
|
|
|
$
|
107,117
|
|
|
$
|
7,762
|
|
|
$
|
20,272
|
|
Insurance income, net
|
|
|
7,889
|
|
|
|
7,985
|
|
|
|
8,656
|
|
|
|
9,418
|
|
|
|
9,423
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
1,534
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
2,710
|
|
|
|
2,467
|
|
|
|
2,227
|
|
|
|
2,687
|
|
|
|
2,944
|
|
|
|
257
|
|
|
|
234
|
|
Total revenue
|
|
|
97,444
|
|
|
|
97,731
|
|
|
|
99,676
|
|
|
|
111,460
|
|
|
|
119,484
|
|
|
|
8,024
|
|
|
|
22,040
|
|
Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
|
|
24,700
|
|
|
|
11,362
|
|
|
|
20,549
|
|
|
|
26,096
|
|
|
|
31,008
|
|
|
|
(4,912
|
)
|
|
|
(6,308
|
)
|
Personnel
|
|
|
26,979
|
|
|
|
28,851
|
|
|
|
28,370
|
|
|
|
29,299
|
|
|
|
33,313
|
|
|
|
(4,014
|
)
|
|
|
(6,334
|
)
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
5,900
|
|
|
|
6,020
|
|
|
|
5,568
|
|
|
|
6,027
|
|
|
|
6,511
|
|
|
|
(484
|
)
|
|
|
(611
|
)
|
Marketing
|
|
|
3,984
|
|
|
|
2,710
|
|
|
|
4,776
|
|
|
|
2,488
|
|
|
|
4,431
|
|
|
|
(1,943
|
)
|
|
|
(447
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
7,931
|
|
|
|
8,262
|
|
|
|
7,675
|
|
|
|
9,936
|
|
|
|
11,277
|
|
|
|
(1,341
|
)
|
|
|
(3,346
|
)
|
Total general and administrative
|
|
|
44,794
|
|
|
|
45,843
|
|
|
|
46,389
|
|
|
|
47,750
|
|
|
|
55,532
|
|
|
|
(7,782
|
)
|
|
|
(10,738
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
9,256
|
|
|
|
7,135
|
|
|
|
7,801
|
|
|
|
8,816
|
|
|
|
7,597
|
|
|
|
1,219
|
|
|
|
1,659
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
18,694
|
|
|
|
33,391
|
|
|
|
24,937
|
|
|
|
28,798
|
|
|
|
25,347
|
|
|
|
(3,451
|
)
|
|
|
6,653
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
4,347
|
|
|
|
7,869
|
|
|
|
4,771
|
|
|
|
6,577
|
|
|
|
4,569
|
|
|
|
2,008
|
|
|
|
(222
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
14,347
|
|
|
$
|
25,522
|
|
|
$
|
20,166
|
|
|
$
|
22,221
|
|
|
$
|
20,778
|
|
|
$
|
(1,443
|
)
|
|
$
|
6,431
|
|
Net income per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
1.32
|
|
|
$
|
2.42
|
|
|
$
|
1.98
|
|
|
$
|
2.25
|
|
|
$
|
2.18
|
|
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.86
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
1.28
|
|
|
$
|
2.31
|
|
|
$
|
1.87
|
|
|
$
|
2.11
|
|
|
$
|
2.04
|
|
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.76
|
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
10,882
|
|
|
|
10,543
|
|
|
|
10,200
|
|
|
|
9,861
|
|
|
|
9,545
|
|
|
|
316
|
|
|
|
1,337
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
11,228
|
|
|
|
11,066
|
|
|
|
10,797
|
|
|
|
10,544
|
|
|
|
10,177
|
|
|
|
367
|
|
|
|
1,051
|
|
Net interest margin
|
|
$
|
88,188
|
|
|
$
|
90,596
|
|
|
$
|
91,875
|
|
|
$
|
102,644
|
|
|
$
|
111,887
|
|
|
$
|
9,243
|
|
|
$
|
23,699
|
|
Net credit margin
|
|
$
|
63,488
|
|
|
$
|
79,234
|
|
|
$
|
71,326
|
|
|
$
|
76,548
|
|
|
$
|
80,879
|
|
|
$
|
4,331
|
|
|
$
|
17,391
|
|
|
|
Balance Sheet Quarterly Trend
|
|
|
|
4Q 20
|
|
|
1Q 21
|
|
|
2Q 21
|
|
|
3Q 21
|
|
|
4Q 21
|
|
|
QoQ $
|
|
|
YoY $
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,103,856
|
|
|
$
|
1,098,295
|
|
|
$
|
1,191,305
|
|
|
$
|
1,313,558
|
|
|
$
|
1,459,662
|
|
|
$
|
146,104
|
|
|
$
|
355,806
|
|
Net finance receivables
|
|
$
|
1,136,259
|
|
|
$
|
1,105,603
|
|
|
$
|
1,183,387
|
|
|
$
|
1,314,233
|
|
|
$
|
1,426,257
|
|
|
$
|
112,024
|
|
|
$
|
289,998
|
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
$
|
150,000
|
|
|
$
|
139,600
|
|
|
$
|
139,400
|
|
|
$
|
150,100
|
|
|
$
|
159,300
|
|
|
$
|
9,200
|
|
|
$
|
9,300
|
|
Debt
|
|
$
|
768,909
|
|
|
$
|
752,200
|
|
|
$
|
853,067
|
|
|
$
|
978,803
|
|
|
$
|
1,107,953
|
|
|
$
|
129,150
|
|
|
$
|
339,044
|
|
|
|
Other Key Metrics Quarterly Trend
|
|
|
|
4Q 20
|
|
|
1Q 21
|
|
|
2Q 21
|
|
|
3Q 21
|
|
|
4Q 21
|
|
|
QoQ
|
|
|
YoY
|
|
Interest and fee yield (annualized)
|
|
|
31.9
|
%
|
|
|
31.1
|
%
|
|
|
31.6
|
%
|
|
|
32.0
|
%
|
|
|
31.4
|
%
|
|
|
(0.6
|
)%
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
Efficiency ratio (1)
|
|
|
46.0
|
%
|
|
|
46.9
|
%
|
|
|
46.5
|
%
|
|
|
42.8
|
%
|
|
|
46.5
|
%
|
|
|
3.7
|
%
|
|
|
0.5
|
%
|
Operating expense ratio (2)
|
|
|
16.4
|
%
|
|
|
16.3
|
%
|
|
|
16.5
|
%
|
|
|
15.4
|
%
|
|
|
16.3
|
%
|
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)%
|
30+ contractual delinquency
|
|
|
5.3
|
%
|
|
|
4.3
|
%
|
|
|
3.6
|
%
|
|
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
|
6.0
|
%
|
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
Net credit loss ratio (3)
|
|
|
6.9
|
%
|
|
|
7.7
|
%
|
|
|
7.4
|
%
|
|
|
5.0
|
%
|
|
|
6.4
|
%
|
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
Book value per share
|
|
$
|
24.89
|
|
|
$
|
26.28
|
|
|
$
|
26.93
|
|
|
$
|
27.73
|
|
|
$
|
28.89
|
|
|
$
|
1.16
|
|
|
$
|
4.00
|
(1) General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue.
(2) Annualized general and administrative expenses as a percentage of average net finance receivables.
(3) Annualized net credit losses as a percentage of average net finance receivables.
|
|
|
Averages and Yields
|
|
|
|
FY 21
|
|
|
FY 20
|
|
|
|
Average Net Finance
|
|
|
Average Yield
|
|
|
Average Net Finance
|
|
|
Average Yield
|
|
Small loans
|
|
$
|
394,394
|
|
|
|
38.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
406,675
|
|
|
|
37.3
|
%
|
Large loans
|
|
|
805,808
|
|
|
|
28.5
|
%
|
|
|
642,085
|
|
|
|
27.9
|
%
|
Automobile loans
|
|
|
2,422
|
|
|
|
13.0
|
%
|
|
|
6,315
|
|
|
|
14.0
|
%
|
Retail loans
|
|
|
11,259
|
|
|
|
18.3
|
%
|
|
|
18,791
|
|
|
|
18.2
|
%
|
Total interest and fee yield
|
|
$
|
1,213,883
|
|
|
|
31.5
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,073,866
|
|
|
|
31.2
|
%
|
Total revenue yield
|
|
$
|
1,213,883
|
|
|
|
35.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,073,866
|
|
|
|
34.8
|
%
|
|
|
Components of Increase in Interest and Fee Income
|
|
|
|
FY 21 Compared to FY 20
|
|
|
|
Increase (Decrease)
|
|
|
|
Volume
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
Volume & Rate
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Small loans
|
|
$
|
(4,576
|
)
|
|
$
|
3,781
|
|
|
$
|
(114
|
)
|
|
$
|
(909
|
)
|
Large loans
|
|
|
45,737
|
|
|
|
3,530
|
|
|
|
900
|
|
|
|
50,167
|
|
Automobile loans
|
|
|
(546
|
)
|
|
|
(64
|
)
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
(570
|
)
|
Retail loans
|
|
|
(1,373
|
)
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
|
|
(1,359
|
)
|
Product mix
|
|
|
4,465
|
|
|
|
(4,066
|
)
|
|
|
(399
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Total increase in interest and fee income
|
|
$
|
43,707
|
|
|
$
|
3,204
|
|
|
$
|
418
|
|
|
$
|
47,329
|
|
|
|
Loans Originated (1) (2)
|
|
|
|
FY 21
|
|
|
FY 20
|
|
|
FY $
|
|
|
FY %
|
|
Small loans
|
|
$
|
602,613
|
|
|
$
|
516,124
|
|
|
$
|
86,489
|
|
|
|
16.8
|
%
|
Large loans
|
|
|
856,699
|
|
|
|
557,952
|
|
|
|
298,747
|
|
|
|
53.5
|
%
|
Retail loans
|
|
|
8,275
|
|
|
|
9,201
|
|
|
|
(926
|
)
|
|
|
(10.1
|
)%
|
Total loans originated
|
|
$
|
1,467,587
|
|
|
$
|
1,083,277
|
|
|
$
|
384,310
|
|
|
|
35.5
|
%
(1) Represents the principal balance of loan originations and refinancings.
(2) The company ceased originating automobile loans in November 2017.
|
|
|
Other Key Metrics
|
|
|
|
FY 21
|
|
|
FY 20
|
|
Net credit losses
|
|
$
|
79,715
|
|
|
$
|
96,110
|
|
Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized)
|
|
|
6.6
|
%
|
|
|
8.9
|
%
|
Provision for credit losses (1)
|
|
$
|
89,015
|
|
|
$
|
123,810
|
|
Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized)
|
|
|
7.3
|
%
|
|
|
11.5
|
%
|
Percentage of total revenue
|
|
|
20.8
|
%
|
|
|
33.1
|
%
|
General and administrative expenses (2) (3) (4)
|
|
$
|
195,514
|
|
|
$
|
176,316
|
|
Percentage of average net finance receivables (annualized)
|
|
|
16.1
|
%
|
|
|
16.4
|
%
|
Percentage of total revenue
|
|
|
45.6
|
%
|
|
|
47.2
|
%
(1) Includes COVID-19 pandemic impacts to provision for credit losses of $(16,000) and $30,400 for FY 21 and FY 20, respectively.
(2) Includes non-operating executive transition costs of $3,066 for YTD 20.
(3) Includes non-operating loan management system outage costs of $720 for YTD 20.
(4) Includes non-operating severance costs of $778 for YTD 20.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial measures presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company's management utilizes non-GAAP measures as additional metrics to aid in, and enhance, its understanding of the company's financial results. Tangible equity and funded debt-to-tangible equity ratio are non-GAAP measures that adjust GAAP measures to exclude intangible assets. Management uses these equity measures to evaluate and manage the company's capital and leverage position. The company also believes that these equity measures are commonly used in the financial services industry and provide useful information to users of the company's financial statements in the evaluation of its capital and leverage position.
This non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the company's non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies. The following tables provide a reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures.
|
|
|
4Q 21
|
|
Debt
|
|
$
|
1,107,953