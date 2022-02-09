Impinj Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Impinj, Inc. PI, a leading provider and pioneer of RAIN RFID solutions, today released its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

"Our fourth-quarter results capped a strong close to an exceptional year," said Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO. "We delivered record bookings, revenue and adjusted EBITDA while launching key new products, investing in our team, building our 300mm post-processing capacity and accelerating our Impinj M700 endpoint IC ramp."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

Revenue of $52.6 million

GAAP gross margin of 55.5%; non-GAAP gross margin of 58.2%

GAAP net loss of $20.0 million, or loss of $0.81 per diluted share using 24.6 million shares

Adjusted EBITDA of $5.3 million

Non-GAAP net income of $4.3 million, or income of $0.16 per diluted share using 26.8 million shares

Full Year 2021 Financial Summary

Revenue of $190.3 million

GAAP gross margin of 52.0%; non-GAAP gross margin of 54.2%

GAAP net loss of $51.3 million, or loss of $2.12 per diluted share using 24.2 million shares

Adjusted EBITDA of $9.1 million

Non-GAAP net income of $6.4 million, or income of $0.25 per diluted share using 25.9 million shares

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below. Additionally, descriptions of these non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" sections below.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Outlook

Impinj provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations; actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the comments below regarding forward-looking statements. The following table presents Impinj's financial outlook for the first quarter of 2022 (in millions, except per share data):

Three Months Ending March 31, 2022 Revenue $50.0 to $52.0 GAAP Net loss ($14.6) to ($13.1) Adjusted EBITDA income $0.1 to $1.6 GAAP Weighted-average shares — basic and diluted 24.90 to 25.10 GAAP Net loss per share — basic and diluted ($0.58) to ($0.52) Non-GAAP net income (loss) ($1.1) to $0.4 Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — basic 24.90 to 25.10 Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted 24.90 to 27.20 Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share — basic and diluted ($0.05) to $0.01

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP is provided in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below.

Conference Call Information

Impinj will host a conference call today, February 9, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT to discuss its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results, as well as its outlook for its first quarter 2022. Interested parties may access the call by dialing +1-412-317-5196. A live webcast and replay will also be available on the company's website at investor.impinj.com. Following the call, a telephonic replay will be available for five business days and may be accessed by dialing +1-412-317-0088 and entering passcode 6917537.

Management's prepared written remarks, along with quarterly financial data, will be made available on the company's website at investor.impinj.com along with this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the market for RAIN RFID, our strategy, prospects, the impact of Covid-19, and financial considerations for the first quarter of 2022 and future periods.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance.

The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About Impinj

Impinj PI helps businesses and people analyze, optimize, and innovate by wirelessly connecting billions of everyday things — such as apparel, automobile parts, luggage, and shipments — to the Internet. The Impinj platform uses RAIN RFID to deliver timely data about these everyday things to business and consumer applications, enabling a boundless Internet of Things. www.impinj.com

Impinj is a registered trademark of Impinj, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their owners.

IMPINJ, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except par value, unaudited) December 31, 2021 (1) December 31, 2020 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 123,903 $ 23,636 Short-term investments 69,443 82,453 Accounts receivable, net 35,449 25,003 Inventory 21,958 36,329 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,049 3,943 Total current assets 255,802 171,364 Long-term investments 14,225 — Property and equipment, net 27,500 16,531 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,667 13,761 Other non-current assets 2,462 2,079 Goodwill 3,881 3,881 Total assets $ 315,537 $ 207,616 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,732 $ 10,144 Accrued compensation and employee related benefits 6,365 5,529 Accrued and other current liabilities 2,481 1,468 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,143 3,641 Restructuring liabilities 591 — Current portion of long-term debt 9,633 — Current portion of deferred revenue 558 6,811 Total current liabilities 35,503 27,593 Long-term debt, net of current portion 278,661 54,556 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 11,934 15,266 Other long-term liabilities 279 805 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 236 277 Total liabilities 326,613 98,497 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value 25 23 Additional paid-in capital 351,422 423,759 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (39 ) 3 Accumulated deficit (362,484 ) (314,666 ) Total stockholders' equity (11,076 ) 109,119 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 315,537 $ 207,616 (1) We adopted ASU 2020-06 on January 1, 2021 using modified retrospective transition method and accounted for our convertible notes due 2026, or the 2019 Notes, on a whole-instrument basis. Upon adoption, we no longer had unamortized debt discount related to the equity component of the 2019 Notes. The condensed consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2021 are presented under ASU 2020-06, while comparative prior reporting period presented is not adjusted and continue to be reported in accordance with our historical accounting policy.

IMPINJ, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 52,574 $ 36,448 $ 190,283 $ 138,923 Cost of revenue 23,391 19,034 91,329 73,783 Gross profit 29,183 17,414 98,954 65,140 Operating expenses: Research and development 17,578 14,971 64,058 48,590 Sales and marketing 9,710 8,086 34,287 28,663 General and administrative 9,125 8,743 36,137 34,958 Restructuring costs 458 — 1,721 — Total operating expenses 36,871 31,800 136,203 112,211 Loss from operations (7,688 ) (14,386 ) (37,249 ) (47,071 ) Other income, net 4 66 25 650 Induced conversion expense (11,333 ) — (11,333 ) — Interest expense (974 ) (1,392 ) (2,550 ) (5,413 ) Loss before income taxes (19,991 ) (15,712 ) (51,107 ) (51,834 ) Income tax expense (23 ) (5 ) (153 ) (89 ) Net loss $ (20,014 ) $ (15,717 ) $ (51,260 ) $ (51,923 ) Net loss per share — basic and diluted $ (0.81 ) $ (0.68 ) $ (2.12 ) $ (2.28 ) Weighted-average shares — basic and diluted 24,581 23,218 24,176 22,819

IMPINJ, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net loss $ (51,260) $ (51,923) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 4,602 4,504 Stock-based compensation 40,498 25,675 Accretion of discount or amortization of premium on investments 896 224 Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount 568 3,680 Induced conversion expense related to convertible notes 11,333 — Settlement and related costs (460) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (10,446) (1,268) Inventory 14,371 (2,176) Prepaid expenses and other assets (770) (3,081) Deferred revenue (6,294) 6,324 Accounts payable 2,340 3,491 Accrued compensation and employee related benefits 836 (330) Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,792 2,740 Operating lease liabilities (3,528) (3,380) Accrued and other liabilities 987 (1,357) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,465 (16,877) Investing activities: Purchases of investments (84,412) (82,735) Proceeds from maturities of investments 82,000 49,522 Purchases of property and equipment (16,230) (3,074) Net cash used in investing activities (18,642) (36,287) Financing activities: Principal payments on finance lease obligations (2) (257) Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 17,648 10,159 Proceeds from issuance of 2021 Notes, net of issuance costs 278,422 — Payment of 2019 Notes (183,624) — Net cash provided by financing activities 112,444 9,902 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 100,267 (43,262) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 23,636 66,898 End of period $ 123,903 $ 23,636

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, our key non-GAAP performance measures include adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss), as defined below. We use adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income (loss) as key measures to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operating plans. We believe these measures provide useful information for period-to-period comparisons of our business to allow investors and others to understand and evaluate our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. Our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from similarly termed non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP, excluding, if applicable for the periods presented, the effects of stock-based compensation; depreciation; investigation costs; restructuring costs; settlement and related costs; other income, net; interest expense; loss on debt extinguishment; and income tax benefit (expense). In second-quarter 2020, we revised our definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude litigation settlement costs for the class-action and derivative lawsuits, including related costs. In fourth-quarter 2021, we revised our definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude the expense incurred in connection with the November 2021 induced conversion of our 2019 Notes. We have excluded these costs and expenses because we do not believe they reflect our core operations and us excluding them enables more consistent evaluation of our operating performance. Excluding settlement and related costs did not impact non-GAAP net income (loss) previously reported for prior periods preceding the revision.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)

We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net income (loss), excluding, if applicable for the periods presented, the effects of stock-based compensation; depreciation; investigation costs; restructuring costs; settlement and related costs; amortization of debt discount related to the equity component of our convertible notes; and prepayment penalty on debt extinguishment. In second-quarter 2020, we revised our definition of non-GAAP net income (loss) to exclude litigation settlement costs for the class-action and derivative lawsuits, including related costs. Excluding settlement and related costs did not impact non-GAAP net income (loss) previously reported for prior periods preceding the revision. In fourth-quarter 2021, we revised our definition of non-GAAP net income (loss) to exclude the expense incurred in connection with the November 2021 induced conversion of our 2019 Notes.

GAAP requires that certain convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash on conversion be accounted for as separate liability and equity components in a manner that reflects our non-convertible debt borrowing rate. This accounting results in the debt component being treated as though it was issued at a discount, with the debt discount being amortized as additional non-cash interest expense over the debt instrument term using the effective interest method. As a result, we believe that excluding this non-cash interest expense attributable to the debt discount in calculating our non-GAAP net income (loss) is useful because this interest expense is not indicative of our ongoing operational performance.

IMPINJ, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Gross margin 55.5 % 47.8 % 52.0 % 46.9 % Adjustments: Depreciation 1.6 % 1.4 % 1.2 % 1.4 % Stock-based compensation 1.1 % 1.2 % 1.0 % 0.7 % Non-GAAP Gross margin 58.2 % 50.4 % 54.2 % 49.0 % GAAP Net loss $ (20,014 ) $ (15,717 ) $ (51,260 ) $ (51,923 ) Adjustments: Depreciation 1,431 1,102 4,602 4,504 Stock-based compensation 11,547 10,174 40,498 25,675 Other income, net (4 ) (66 ) (25 ) (650 ) Interest expense 974 1,392 2,550 5,413 Income tax expense 23 5 153 89 Settlement and related costs (460 ) — (460 ) 5,359 Restructuring costs 458 — 1,721 — Induced conversion expense 11,333 — 11,333 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,288 $ (3,110 ) $ 9,112 $ (11,533 ) GAAP Net loss $ (20,014 ) $ (15,717 ) $ (51,260 ) $ (51,923 ) Adjustments: Depreciation 1,431 1,102 4,602 4,504 Stock-based compensation 11,547 10,174 40,498 25,675 Amortization of debt discount — 929 — 3,566 Settlement and related costs (460 ) — (460 ) 5,359 Restructuring costs 458 — 1,721 — Induced conversion expense 11,333 — 11,333 — Non-GAAP Net income (loss) $ 4,295 $ (3,512 ) $ 6,434 $ (12,819 ) Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.17 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.27 $ (0.56 ) Diluted $ 0.16 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.25 $ (0.56 ) GAAP and non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — basic 24,581 23,218 24,176 22,819 GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted 24,581 23,218 24,176 22,819 Dilutive shares from stock plans 2,195 — 1,768 — Non-GAAP Weighted-average shares — diluted 26,776 23,218 25,944 22,819

IMPINJ, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP FINANCIAL OUTLOOK TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL OUTLOOK (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited – calculated at the midpoint of the outlook range) Three Months Ending March 31, 2022 GAAP Net loss $ (13,845 ) Adjustments: Forecasted Depreciation 1,630 Forecasted Stock-based compensation 11,800 Forecasted Interest expense 1,260 Forecasted Other income, net (50 ) Forecasted Income tax expense 30 Adjusted EBITDA $ 825 GAAP Net loss $ (13,845 ) Adjustments: Forecasted Depreciation 1,630 Forecasted Stock-based compensation 11,800 Non-GAAP Net loss $ (415 ) GAAP Net loss per share — basic and diluted $ (0.55 ) Non-GAAP Net loss per share — basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) GAAP and Non-GAAP weighted-average shares — basic and diluted 25,000

