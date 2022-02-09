Butterfly Network, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 28, 2022

Butterfly Network, Inc. BFLY ("Butterfly"), a digital health company transforming care with handheld, whole-body ultrasound, announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and provide a business update on February 28, 2022, before the market opens.
Dr. Todd Fruchterman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephanie Fielding, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 am ET on February 28, 2022, to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and operational progress.
The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode via a webcast on Butterfly's Investor Relations website at Events & Presentations.
Individuals interested in listening to the conference call on your telephone may do so by dialing approximately ten minutes prior to start time:
US domestic callers: 1 (888) 440-4052
Outside US callers: 1 (646) 960-0827
Please reference Conference ID 9393576
After the live webcast, the call will be archived on Butterfly's Investor Relations page. In addition, a telephone replay of the call will be available until March 7, 2022, at 11:59 pm ET by dialing 1 (800) 770-2030 or 1 (647) 362-9199 and referencing Conference ID 9393576.
About Butterfly Network, Inc.
Founded by Dr. Jonathan Rothberg in 2011, and recently listed on the New York Stock Exchange through a business combination with Longview Acquisition Corp., Butterfly created the world's first handheld, single probe whole-body ultrasound system using semiconductor technology, the Butterfly iQ+. Butterfly's mission is to democratize medical imaging and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity, making high-quality ultrasound affordable, easy-to-use, globally accessible, and intelligently connected, including for the 4.7 billion people around the world lacking access to ultrasound. Through its proprietary Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology, Butterfly is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions around the world. The Butterfly iQ+ can be purchased online today by healthcare practitioners in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
Butterfly iQ+ is a prescription device intended for qualified healthcare professionals only.
For more information, visit www.butterflynetwork.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005797/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.