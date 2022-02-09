Celanese Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 per share

Celanese Corporation CE, a global chemical and specialty materials company, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.68 per share on its common stock, payable March 8, 2022.
The dividend is payable to stockholders of record as of February 22, 2022.
About Celanese
Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 8,500 employees worldwide and had 2021 net sales of $8.5 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com.
