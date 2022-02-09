Trustmark Names Michael A. King General Counsel

Trustmark Corporation TRMK is pleased to announce that Michael A. (Mike) King, Senior Vice President, has been named General Counsel for Trustmark National Bank. He most recently served as Trustmark's Senior Legal Counsel and has more than 30 years of experience in the legal and banking industry with Trustmark.

Michael A. King, General Counsel (Photo: Business Wire)

"I am delighted for Mike to lead our legal team as General Counsel," said Duane Dewey, CEO of Trustmark. "His wealth of legal knowledge in the financial industry and his many years of experience with Trustmark will be instrumental in supporting our strategic goals for 2022 and beyond."

King graduated from Belhaven College, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He later received his Doctor of Jurisprudence from Mississippi College School of Law.

He currently serves as Secretary of the Board of Directors of Trustmark Investment Advisors, Inc., and is a member of the Mississippi Bar Association, American Bankers Association – General Counsel's Group, Mississippi Bankers Association, Mississippi Corporate Counsel Association and the Capital Area Bar Association.

In the community, King has served as Past President of the Northwest Rankin Mississippi Baseball Association, and on the Board of Directors of the Northwest Rankin Mississippi Athletic Association. He volunteers with Gateway Rescue Mission and has served as a Certified Foster Home Participant with the Department of Human Services.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, with 179 locations in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. Trustmark provides banking, wealth management and insurance solutions through its subsidiaries, including Trustmark National Bank, Trustmark Investment Advisors, Inc., and FBBINSURANCE. Visit trustmark.com for more information.

