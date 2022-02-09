TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. TRTX ("TRTX" or the "Company") today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, and file its Form 10-K and earnings supplemental after the market close on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial results with investors and other interested parties at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. To participate in the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial +1 (877) 407-9716, and international callers should dial +1 (201) 493-6779, ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time. The webcast may also be accessed live by visiting the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.tpgrefinance.com/event.
REPLAY INFORMATION
A replay of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. To access the replay, listeners may use +1 (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or +1 (412) 317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13727123. The replay will be available on the Company's website for one year after the call date.
ABOUT TRTX
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company that originates, acquires, and manages primarily first mortgage loans secured by institutional properties located in primary and select secondary markets in the United States. The Company is externally managed by TPG RE Finance Trust Management, L.P., a part of TPG Real Estate, which is the real estate investment platform of global alternative asset firm TPG. For more information regarding TRTX, visit https://www.tpgrefinance.com/.
