Motorola Solutions Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

Company Achieves Record Full-Year Sales, Earnings, Operating Cash Flow and Backlog

Sales of $2.3 billion, up 2% from Q4 in the prior year; up 10% for full year

Software and Services segment sales grew 8% in Q4; up 13% for full year

Record backlog of $13.6 billion, up $1.3 billion in Software and Services and up $886 million in Products and Systems Integration from a year ago

GAAP Q4 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.30; $7.17 for full year

Non-GAAP Q4 EPS* of $2.85; $9.15 for full year, up 19% from a year ago

Record full year operating cash flow of $1.8 billion

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI today reported its earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. Click here for a printable news release and financial tables.

"Our 2021 results, highlighted by strong growth in both segments, reflect the criticality of our solutions and our team's unwavering execution in a challenging and fluid supply chain environment," said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. "Our record backlog and continued robust demand positions us very well for sustained strong growth this year and beyond."

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (presented in millions, except per share data and percentages)

Fourth Quarter Full Year Q4 2021 Q4 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Sales $2,320 $2,273 2% $8,171 $7,414 10% GAAP Operating Earnings $549 $555 (1)% $1,667 $1,383 21% % of Sales 23.7% 24.4% 20.4% 18.7% EPS $2.30 2.37 (3)% $7.17 $5.45 32% Non-GAAP* Operating Earnings $670 $667 —% $2,117 $1,835 15% % of Sales 28.9% 29.3% 25.9% 24.8% EPS $2.85 $2.86 —% $9.15 $7.69 19% Products and Systems Integration Segment Sales $1,495 $1,510 (1)% $5,033 $4,634 9% GAAP Operating Earnings $320 $351 (9)% $760 $656 16% % of Sales 21.4% 23.2% 15.1% 14.2% Non-GAAP Operating Earnings* $378 $408 (7)% $976 $880 11% % of Sales 25.3% 27.0% 19.4% 19.0% Software and Services Segment Sales $825 $763 8% $3,138 $2,780 13% GAAP Operating Earnings $229 $204 12% $907 $727 25% % of Sales 27.8% 26.7% 28.9% 26.2% Non-GAAP Operating Earnings* $292 $259 13% $1,141 $955 19% % of Sales 35.4% 33.9% 36.4% 34.3% *Non-GAAP financial information excludes the after-tax impact of approximately $0.55 for Q4 and $1.98 for FY per diluted share related to highlighted items, including share-based compensation expenses and intangible assets amortization expense. Details regarding these non-GAAP adjustments and the use of non-GAAP measures are included later in this news release.

OTHER SELECT FOURTH-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue - Fourth-quarter sales were $2.3 billion, up 2% from the year-ago quarter driven by growth in North America. The Products and Systems Integration segment declined 1% primarily due to supply constraints. Growth in video security and public safety land mobile radio (LMR), was offset by a decline in professional and commercial radio (PCR). The Software and Services segment grew 8% driven by growth in LMR services, video security and command center software. Sales from acquisitions were $10 million, and the impact of favorable currency rates was $6 million.

- Fourth-quarter sales were $2.3 billion, up 2% from the year-ago quarter driven by growth in North America. The Products and Systems Integration segment declined 1% primarily due to supply constraints. Growth in video security and public safety land mobile radio (LMR), was offset by a decline in professional and commercial radio (PCR). The Software and Services segment grew 8% driven by growth in LMR services, video security and command center software. Sales from acquisitions were $10 million, and the impact of favorable currency rates was $6 million. Operating margin - GAAP operating margin was 23.7% of sales, down from 24.4% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin was 28.9% of sales, down from 29.3% in the year-ago quarter. The decline in operating margin was primarily due to higher operating expenses related to incentive compensation and acquisitions as well as lower sales in the Products and Systems Integration segment, partially offset by higher sales and improved operating leverage in the Software and Services segment.

- GAAP operating margin was 23.7% of sales, down from 24.4% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin was 28.9% of sales, down from 29.3% in the year-ago quarter. The decline in operating margin was primarily due to higher operating expenses related to incentive compensation and acquisitions as well as lower sales in the Products and Systems Integration segment, partially offset by higher sales and improved operating leverage in the Software and Services segment. Taxes - The GAAP effective tax rate was 22.4%, compared to 20.9% in the year-ago quarter. The non-GAAP effective tax rate was 22.3%, compared to 21.0% in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase in the tax rate was primarily due to higher benefits from stock-based compensation in the year-ago quarter.

- The GAAP effective tax rate was 22.4%, compared to 20.9% in the year-ago quarter. The non-GAAP effective tax rate was 22.3%, compared to 21.0% in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase in the tax rate was primarily due to higher benefits from stock-based compensation in the year-ago quarter. Cash flow - The company generated $703 million in operating cash in both the current and year-ago quarters. Free cash flow was $635 million, compared with $637 million in the year-ago quarter.

- The company generated $703 million in operating cash in both the current and year-ago quarters. Free cash flow was $635 million, compared with $637 million in the year-ago quarter. Capital allocation - During the quarter, the company repurchased $119 million of its common stock, paid $120 million in dividends and incurred $68 million in capital expenditures. Additionally, the company closed the acquisitions of Envysion and 911 Datamaster for $124 million and $35 million, net of cash acquired, respectively.

OTHER SELECT FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue - Full-year sales were $8.2 billion, up 10% driven by growth in North America and International. The Products and Systems Integration segment grew 9% primarily due to higher sales of video security, public safety LMR products and PCR. The Software and Services segment grew 13% driven by growth in LMR services, video security and command center software. The impact of favorable currency rates was $130 million and sales from acquisitions was $120 million.

- Full-year sales were $8.2 billion, up 10% driven by growth in North America and International. The Products and Systems Integration segment grew 9% primarily due to higher sales of video security, public safety LMR products and PCR. The Software and Services segment grew 13% driven by growth in LMR services, video security and command center software. The impact of favorable currency rates was $130 million and sales from acquisitions was $120 million. Operating margin - For the full year, GAAP operating margin was 20.4% of sales, compared to 18.7% for the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by higher sales, improved operating leverage, inclusive of higher incentive compensation, and lower reorganization charges in both segments. Non-GAAP operating margin was 25.9% of sales, compared to 24.8% for the prior year, driven by higher sales and improved operating leverage, inclusive of higher incentive compensation, in both segments.

- For the full year, GAAP operating margin was 20.4% of sales, compared to 18.7% for the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by higher sales, improved operating leverage, inclusive of higher incentive compensation, and lower reorganization charges in both segments. Non-GAAP operating margin was 25.9% of sales, compared to 24.8% for the prior year, driven by higher sales and improved operating leverage, inclusive of higher incentive compensation, in both segments. Taxes - The 2021 GAAP effective tax rate was 19.5%, compared to 18.8% for the prior year. The non-GAAP effective tax rate was 21.0% compared to 20.0% in the previous year. The year-over-year increase in the tax rate was primarily driven by the higher benefit of discrete items, including benefits from stock-based compensation, booked in the prior year.

- The 2021 GAAP effective tax rate was 19.5%, compared to 18.8% for the prior year. The non-GAAP effective tax rate was 21.0% compared to 20.0% in the previous year. The year-over-year increase in the tax rate was primarily driven by the higher benefit of discrete items, including benefits from stock-based compensation, booked in the prior year. Cash flow - The company generated $1.8 billion in operating cash, compared to $1.6 billion in the prior year. Free cash flow was $1.6 billion, compared to $1.4 billion in the prior year. The increase in cash flow was driven by higher sales and earnings in the current year, partially offset by higher cash taxes paid in the current year.

- The company generated $1.8 billion in operating cash, compared to $1.6 billion in the prior year. Free cash flow was $1.6 billion, compared to $1.4 billion in the prior year. The increase in cash flow was driven by higher sales and earnings in the current year, partially offset by higher cash taxes paid in the current year. Backlog - The company ended the year with record backlog of $13.6 billion, up $2.2 billion from the prior year. Software and Services segment backlog was up 15% or $1.3 billion, primarily driven by the U.K. Home Office decision to extend the Airwave network through 2026 and growth in software and services contracts in North America. Products and Systems Integrations segment backlog was up 28% or $886 million driven by record LMR orders.

- The company ended the year with record backlog of $13.6 billion, up $2.2 billion from the prior year. Software and Services segment backlog was up 15% or $1.3 billion, primarily driven by the U.K. Home Office decision to extend the Airwave network through 2026 and growth in software and services contracts in North America. Products and Systems Integrations segment backlog was up 28% or $886 million driven by record LMR orders. Capital allocation - In 2021, the company repurchased $528 million of its common stock at an average price of $208.41, paid $482 million in dividends and used $457 million for acquisitions. Additionally during the year, the company issued $850 million of new long-term debt, redeemed $324 million outstanding of its senior notes due 2023, entered into a new upsized $2.25 billion revolving credit facility and announced a $2 billion increase to the share repurchase program.

NOTABLE WINS & ACHIEVEMENTS IN Q4

Software and Services

$25 million P25 multi-year services contract with Cook County, IL

$17 million P25 multi-year software upgrade agreement for ICI Systems Authority in California

$17 million body-worn camera as-a-service order for the City of Houston, TX police department

$15 million P25 multi-year software upgrade agreement for Orange County, CA

$14 million additional body-worn camera order for the French MOI

$11 million command center software hybrid cloud order for North Carolina Department of Public Safety

27% growth in video security and access control software

Products and Systems Integration

$98 million P25 upgrade order for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts

$94 million of APX NEXT device orders in North America

$68 million P25 device upgrade for the District of Columbia

$28 million P25 upgrade order for a large U.S. customer

$21 million fixed video security order for a large North America utility customer

$19 million additional TETRA order from the German MOD

$17 million TETRA device upgrade for a customer in Asia Pacific

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

First-quarter 2022 - The company expects revenue growth of approximately 3% compared with the first quarter of 2021. The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $1.53 to $1.59 per share. This assumes current foreign exchange rates, between 173 million and 174 million fully diluted shares, and an effective tax rate of approximately 17%.

- The company expects revenue growth of approximately 3% compared with the first quarter of 2021. The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $1.53 to $1.59 per share. This assumes current foreign exchange rates, between 173 million and 174 million fully diluted shares, and an effective tax rate of approximately 17%. Full-year 2022 - The company expects revenue growth of approximately 7% and non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $9.80 to $9.95 per share. This assumes current foreign exchange rates, approximately 174 million fully diluted shares and a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 21% to 22%.

The company has not quantitatively reconciled its guidance for forward-looking non-GAAP measurements in this news release to their most comparable GAAP measurements because the company does not provide specific guidance for the various reconciling items as certain items that impact these measures have not occurred, are out of the company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measurement is not available without unreasonable effort. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the company's results.

COVID-19

The company continues to monitor the daily evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the spread of the omicron variant, and adhere to its plans to keep its employees and customers healthy and safe, including encouraging office workers to work remotely, reducing employee travel, withdrawing from certain industry events, increasing the frequency of cleaning services, encouraging face coverings and using thermal scanning.

Additionally, in September 2021, the President of the United States signed a series of executive orders, and related guidance was issued that, together, required certain employers to implement COVID-19 precautions, including mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for employees (subject to medical and religious exemptions). As a federal contractor, the company was required to implement a mandatory vaccine policy. In January 2022, in response to various legal challenges to these orders, the company suspended its requirement that its U.S. employees (subject to the exemptions described above) be vaccinated by February 9, 2022. The company continues to evaluate its internal policy and the potential impact of the executive orders and legal responses to such executive orders on its business.

As the company progressed through 2021, its supply chain has been increasingly impacted by global issues related to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly with respect to materials in the semiconductor market, including part shortages, increased freight costs, diminished transportation capacity and labor constraints. This has resulted in disruptions in the company's supply chain, as well as difficulties and delays in procuring certain semiconductor components. During the latter part of the fourth quarter of 2021, costs increased driven by delivery delays and the need to purchase semiconductor components from alternative sources, including brokers. The company anticipates increased costs to procure materials within the semiconductor market to continue into 2022, and currently estimates that this will add an additional $120 million of costs to 2022, of which the company expects $50 million in the first quarter. The company is closely monitoring its supply chain and has maintained an active dialogue, and in some cases developed plans, with key suppliers in an effort to mitigate supply chain risks or otherwise minimize the impact from those risks. The company will continue to actively manage its supply chain in an effort to prevent major delays in selling its products and services.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continued to introduce challenges throughout 2021, the company is encouraged by customer demand for its products and services. Specifically, in the Software and Services segment, with the largely recurring nature of the business and the company's strong backlog position, the company continues to expect that the impacts on net sales and operating margin will be limited throughout 2022. Within the Products and Systems Integration segment, while the company is encouraged by strong LMR backlog and the resiliency of the Video Security and Access Control technology that experienced growth in 2021, supply constraints continue to impact the company's LMR business and the company expects demand for its products will continue to out-pace its ability to obtain supply throughout 2022. In addition, in March 2021, the President of the United States signed into law the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 ("ARPA"), which is intended to provide economic stimulus, specifically additional funding to state and local governments, education and healthcare, as well as other funding relief provisions, in order to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company experienced the positive impact of the ARPA funding on its business and results of operations during 2021 and anticipates that the ARPA will continue to have a positive impact throughout 2022.

CONSOLIDATED GAAP RESULTS (presented in millions, except per share data)

A comparison of results from operations is as follows:

Fourth Quarter Full Year 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $2,320 $2,273 $8,171 $7,414 Gross margin 1,183 1,146 4,040 3,608 Operating earnings 549 555 1,667 1,383 Amounts attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc. common stockholders Net earnings 401 412 1,245 949 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $2.30 $2.37 $7.17 $5.45 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 174.2 173.5 173.6 174.1

HIGHLIGHTED ITEMS

The table below includes highlighted items, including share-based compensation expenses and intangible assets amortization expense, for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.

(per diluted common share) Q4 2021 FY21 GAAP EPS $2.30 $7.17 Highlighted Items: Intangible assets amortization expense 0.26 1.08 Share-based compensation expenses 0.20 0.66 Reorganization of business charges 0.01 0.14 Hytera-related legal expenses 0.02 0.11 Acquisition-related transaction fees 0.05 0.09 Loss from extinguishment of long-term debt — 0.08 Operating lease asset impairments 0.01 0.05 Fair value adjustments to equity investments 0.01 0.03 Legal settlements — 0.01 Sale of investments (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Adjustments to uncertain tax positions (0.03 ) (0.10 ) Release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets — (0.20 ) Impact of tax rate changes on deferred tax balances 0.01 0.02 Undistributed foreign earnings from prior periods 0.02 0.02 Non-GAAP EPS $2.85 $9.15

GAAP-1 Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net sales from products $ 1,358 $ 1,326 Net sales from services 962 947 Net sales 2,320 2,273 Costs of products sales 589 568 Costs of services sales 548 559 Costs of sales 1,137 1,127 Gross margin 1,183 1,146 Selling, general and administrative expenses 368 343 Research and development expenditures 189 182 Other charges 13 9 Intangibles amortization 64 57 Operating earnings 549 555 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (54 ) (53 ) Gains (losses) on sales of investments and businesses, net 1 (1 ) Other, net 22 21 Total other expense (31 ) (33 ) Net earnings before income taxes 518 522 Income tax expense 116 109 Net earnings 402 413 Less: Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 1 1 Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc. $ 401 $ 412 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.38 $ 2.43 Diluted $ 2.30 $ 2.37 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 168.8 169.5 Diluted 174.2 173.5 Percentage of Net Sales* Net sales from products 58.5 % 58.3 % Net sales from services 41.5 % 41.7 % Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % Costs of products sales 43.4 % 42.8 % Costs of services sales 57.0 % 59.0 % Costs of sales 49.0 % 49.6 % Gross margin 51.0 % 50.4 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 15.9 % 15.1 % Research and development expenditures 8.1 % 8.0 % Other charges 0.6 % 0.4 % Intangibles amortization 2.8 % 2.5 % Operating earnings 23.7 % 24.4 % Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (2.3 )% (2.3 )% Gains (losses) on sales of investments and businesses, net - % - % Other, net 0.9 % 0.9 % Total other expense (1.3 )% (1.5 )% Net earnings before income taxes 22.3 % 23.0 % Income tax expense 5.0 % 4.8 % Net earnings 17.3 % 18.2 % Less: Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests - % 0.1 % Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc. 17.3 % 18.1 % * Percentages may not add up due to rounding

GAAP-2 Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share amounts) Years Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net sales from products $ 4,606 $ 4,087 $ 4,746 Net sales from services 3,565 3,327 3,141 Net sales 8,171 7,414 7,887 Costs of products sales 2,104 1,872 2,049 Costs of services sales 2,027 1,934 1,907 Costs of sales 4,131 3,806 3,956 Gross margin 4,040 3,608 3,931 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,353 1,293 1,403 Research and development expenditures 734 686 687 Other charges 50 31 52 Intangibles amortization 236 215 208 Operating earnings 1,667 1,383 1,581 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (208 ) (220 ) (220 ) Gains (losses) on sales of investments and businesses, net 1 (2 ) 5 Other, net 92 13 (365 ) Total other expense (115 ) (209 ) (580 ) Net earnings before income taxes 1,552 1,174 1,001 Income tax expense 302 221 130 Net earnings 1,250 953 871 Less: Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 5 4 3 Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc. $ 1,245 $ 949 $ 868 Earnings per common share: Basic: $ 7.36 $ 5.58 $ 5.21 Diluted: $ 7.17 $ 5.45 $ 4.95 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 169.2 170.0 166.6 Diluted 173.6 174.1 175.6 Percentage of Net Sales* Net sales from products 56.4 % 55.1 % 60.2 % Net sales from services 43.6 % 44.9 % 39.8 % Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Costs of products sales 45.7 % 45.8 % 43.2 % Costs of services sales 56.9 % 58.1 % 60.7 % Costs of sales 50.6 % 51.3 % 50.2 % Gross margin 49.4 % 48.7 % 49.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 16.6 % 17.4 % 17.8 % Research and development expenditures 9.0 % 9.3 % 8.7 % Other charges 0.6 % 0.4 % 0.7 % Intangibles amortization 2.9 % 2.9 % 2.6 % Operating earnings 20.4 % 18.7 % 20.0 % Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (2.5 )% (3.0 )% (2.8 )% Gains (losses) on sales of investments and businesses, net - % - % 0.1 % Other, net 1.1 % 0.2 % (4.6 )% Total other expense (1.4 )% (2.8 )% (7.4 )% Net earnings before income taxes 19.0 % 15.8 % 12.7 % Income tax expense 3.7 % 3.0 % 1.6 % Net earnings 15.3 % 12.9 % 11.0 % Less: Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 0.1 % 0.1 % - % Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc. 15.2 % 12.8 % 11.0 % * Percentages may not add up due to rounding

GAAP-3 Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,874 $ 1,254 Accounts receivable, net 1,386 1,390 Contract assets 1,105 933 Inventories, net 788 508 Other current assets 259 242 Total current assets 5,412 4,327 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,042 1,022 Operating lease assets 382 468 Investments 209 158 Deferred income taxes 916 966 Goodwill 2,565 2,219 Intangible assets, net 1,105 1,234 Other assets 558 482 Total assets $ 12,189 $ 10,876 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current portion of long-term debt $ 5 $ 12 Accounts payable 851 612 Contract liabilities 1,650 1,554 Accrued liabilities 1,557 1,311 Total current liabilities 4,063 3,489 Long-term debt 5,688 5,163 Operating lease liabilities 313 402 Other liabilities 2,148 2,363 Total Motorola Solutions, Inc. stockholders' equity (deficit) (40 ) (558 ) Non-controlling interests 17 17 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 12,189 $ 10,876

GAAP-4 Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Operating Net earnings $ 402 $ 413 Adjustments to reconcile Net earnings to Net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 113 109 Non-cash other charges 9 15 Share-based compensation expenses 35 29 Losses (gains) on sales of investments and businesses, net (1 ) 1 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions, dispositions, and foreign currency translation adjustments: Accounts receivable (186 ) (222 ) Inventories (185 ) (16 ) Other current assets and contract assets (69 ) 168 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and contract liabilities 617 263 Other assets and liabilities (64 ) (8 ) Deferred income taxes 32 (49 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 703 703 Investing Acquisitions and investments, net (161 ) (4 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 12 3 Capital expenditures (68 ) (66 ) Net cash used for investing activities (217 ) (67 ) Financing Repayments of debt (2 ) (4 ) Repayment of revolving credit facility draw - (200 ) Issuances of common stock 3 49 Purchases of common stock (131 ) (171 ) Payments of dividends (120 ) (109 ) Net cash used for financing activities (250 ) (435 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on total cash and cash equivalents (15 ) 46 Net increase in total cash and cash equivalents 221 247 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,653 1,007 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,874 $ 1,254 Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 703 $ 703 Capital expenditures (68 ) (66 ) Free cash flow* $ 635 $ 637 *Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated as Net cash provided by operating activities - Capital expenditures

GAAP-5 Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) Years Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Operating Net earnings $ 1,250 $ 953 $ 871 Adjustments to reconcile Net earnings to Net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 438 409 394 Non-cash other charges (income) 3 (13 ) 35 U.S. pension settlement loss - - 359 Gain from the extinguishment of 2.00% senior convertible notes - - (4 ) Share-based compensation expense 129 129 118 Losses (gains) on sales of investments and businesses, net (1 ) 2 (5 ) Losses from the extinguishment of long-term debt 18 56 50 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions, dispositions, and foreign currency translation adjustments: Accounts receivable 3 90 (79 ) Inventories (284 ) (14 ) (74 ) Other current assets and contract assets (205 ) 167 49 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and contract liabilities 578 (116 ) 198 Other assets and liabilities (126 ) (25 ) (5 ) Deferred income taxes 34 (25 ) (84 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,837 1,613 1,823 Investing Acquisitions and investments, net (521 ) (287 ) (709 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 16 11 16 Capital expenditures (243 ) (217 ) (248 ) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 6 56 7 Net cash used for investing activities (742 ) (437 ) (934 ) Financing Net proceeds from issuance of debt 844 892 1,804 Repayment of debt (353 ) (914 ) (2,039 ) Proceeds from unsecured revolving credit facility draw - 800 - Repayment of unsecured revolving credit facility draw - (800 ) - Revolving credit facility renewal fees (7 ) - - Issuances of common stock 102 108 114 Purchases of common stock (528 ) (612 ) (315 ) Settlement of conversion premium on 2.00% senior convertible notes - - (326 ) Payment of dividends (482 ) (436 ) (379 ) Payment of dividends to noncontrolling interest (5 ) (4 ) (3 ) Net cash used for financing activities (429 ) (966 ) (1,144 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (46 ) 43 (1 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 620 253 (256 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,254 1,001 1,257 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,874 $ 1,254 $ 1,001 Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,837 $ 1,613 $ 1,823 Capital expenditures (243 ) (217 ) (248 ) Free cash flow* $ 1,594 $ 1,396 $ 1,575 *Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated as Net cash provided by operating activities - Capital expenditures

GAAP-6 Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information (In millions) Net Sales Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 % Change Products and Systems Integration $ 1,495 $ 1,510 (1)% Software and Services 825 763 8% Total Motorola Solutions $ 2,320 $ 2,273 2% Years Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 % Change Products and Systems Integration $ 5,033 $ 4,634 9% Software and Services 3,138 2,780 13% Total Motorola Solutions $ 8,171 $ 7,414 10% Operating Earnings Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 % Change Products and Systems Integration $ 320 $ 351 (9)% Software and Services 229 204 12% Total Motorola Solutions $ 549 $ 555 (1)% Years Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 % Change Products and Systems Integration $ 760 $ 656 16% Software and Services 907 727 25% Total Motorola Solutions $ 1,667 $ 1,383 21% Operating Earnings % Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Products and Systems Integration 21.4 % 23.2 % Software and Services 27.8 % 26.7 % Total Motorola Solutions 23.7 % 24.4 % Years Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Products and Systems Integration 15.1 % 14.2 % Software and Services 28.9 % 26.2 % Total Motorola Solutions 20.4 % 18.7 %

Non-GAAP-1 Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Adjustments (Intangible Assets Amortization Expense, Share-Based Compensation Expenses, and Other Highlighted Items) (In millions) Q1 2021 Non-GAAP Adjustments Statement Line PBT

(Inc)/Exp Tax

Inc/(Exp) PAT

(Inc)/Exp EPS Impact Intangible assets amortization expense Intangibles amortization $ 58 $ 13 $ 45 $ 0.26 Share-based compensation expenses Cost of sales, SG&A and R&D 29 6 23 0.13 Reorganization of business charges Cost of sales and Other charges (income) 16 3 13 0.07 Operating lease asset impairments Other charges (income) 7 1 6 0.03 Hytera-related legal expenses SG&A 2 1 1 0.01 Acquisition-related transaction fees Other charges (income) 1 - 1 0.01 Fair value adjustments to equity investments Other income (expense) (5 ) (1 ) (4 ) (0.02 ) Adjustments to uncertain tax positions Other income (expense) and Income tax expense (1 ) 4 (5 ) (0.03 ) Total impact on Net earnings $ 107 $ 27 $ 80 $ 0.46 Q2 2021 Non-GAAP Adjustments Statement Line PBT

(Inc)/Exp Tax

Inc/(Exp) PAT

(Inc)/Exp EPS impact Intangible assets amortization expense Intangibles amortization $ 58 $ 9 $ 49 $ 0.28 Share-based compensation expenses Cost of sales, SG&A and R&D 31 2 29 0.17 Loss from extinguishment of long-term debt Other income (expense) 18 4 14 0.08 Reorganization of business charges Cost of sales and Other charges (income) 9 2 7 0.04 Hytera-related legal expenses SG&A 8 1 7 0.04 Acquisition-related transaction fees Other charges (income) 3 - 3 0.02 Legal settlements Other charges (income) 3 1 2 0.01 Impact of tax rate changes on deferred tax balances Income tax expense - (2 ) 2 0.01 Fair value adjustments to equity investments Other income (expense) (8 ) (2 ) (6 ) (0.03 ) Adjustments to uncertain tax positions Other income (expense) and Income tax expense (9 ) (1 ) (8 ) (0.05 ) Release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets Income tax expense - 33 (33 ) (0.19 ) Total impact on Net earnings $ 113 $ 47 $ 66 $ 0.38 Q3 2021 Non-GAAP Adjustments Statement Line PBT

(Inc)/Exp Tax

Inc/(Exp) PAT

(Inc)/Exp EPS impact Intangible assets amortization expense Intangibles amortization $ 56 $ 9 $ 47 $ 0.27 Share-based compensation expenses Cost of sales, SG&A and R&D 34 6 28 0.16 Fair value adjustments to equity investments Other income (expense) 18 4 14 0.08 Hytera-related legal expenses SG&A 8 1 7 0.04 Reorganization of business charges Cost of sales and Other charges (income) 4 - 4 0.02 Acquisition-related transaction fees Other charges (income) 2 - 2 0.02 Adjustments to uncertain tax positions Other income (expense) and Income tax expense 1 - 1 0.01 Release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets Income tax expense - 1 (1 ) (0.01 ) Total impact on Net earnings $ 123 $ 21 $ 102 $ 0.59 Q4 2021 Non-GAAP Adjustments Statement Line PBT

(Inc)/Exp Tax

Inc/(Exp) PAT

(Inc)/Exp EPS impact Intangible assets amortization expense Intangibles amortization $ 64 $ 18 $ 46 $ 0.26 Share-based compensation expenses Cost of sales, SG&A and R&D 35 1 34 0.20 Acquisition-related transaction fees Other charges (income) 9 - 9 0.05 Hytera-related legal expenses SG&A 8 4 4 0.02 Reorganization of business charges Cost of sales and Other charges (income) 3 2 1 0.01 Fair value adjustments to equity investments Other income (expense) 3 2 1 0.01 Operating lease asset impairments Other charges (income) 3 1 2 0.01 Sale of investments (Gains) or losses on sales of investments and businesses, net (1 ) - (1 ) (0.01 ) Adjustments to uncertain tax positions Other income (expense) and Income tax expense (1 ) 4 (5 ) (0.03 ) Impact of tax rate changes on deferred tax balances Income tax expense - (2 ) 2 0.01 Undistributed foreign earnings from prior periods Income tax expense - (3 ) 3 0.02 Total impact on Net earnings $ 123 $ 27 $ 96 $ 0.55 FY 2021 Non-GAAP Adjustments Statement Line PBT

(Inc)/Exp Tax

Inc/(Exp) PAT

(Inc)/Exp EPS impact Intangible assets amortization expense Intangibles amortization $ 236 $ 49 $ 187 $ 1.08 Share-based compensation expenses Cost of sales, SG&A and R&D 129 15 114 0.66 Reorganization of business charges Cost of sales and Other charges (income) 32 7 25 0.14 Hytera-related legal expenses SG&A 26 7 19 0.11 Loss from extinguishment of long-term debt Other income (expense) 18 4 14 0.08 Acquisition-related transaction fees Other charges (income) 15 - 15 0.09 Operating lease asset impairments Other charges (income) 10 2 8 0.05 Fair value adjustments to equity investments Other income 8 3 5 0.03 Legal settlements Other charges (income) 3 1 2 0.01 Sale of investments (Gains) or losses on sales of investments and businesses, net (1 ) - (1 ) (0.01 ) Adjustments to uncertain tax positions Other income and Income tax expense (10 ) 7 (17 ) (0.10 ) Release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets Income tax expense - 34 (34 ) (0.20 ) Impact of tax rate changes on deferred tax balances Income tax expense - (4 ) 4 0.02 Undistributed foreign earnings from prior periods Income tax expense - (3 ) 3 0.02 Total impact on Net earnings $ 466 $ 122 $ 344 $ 1.98

Non-GAAP-2 Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Segment Information (In millions) Net Sales Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 % Change Products and Systems Integration $ 1,495 $ 1,510 (1)% Software and Services 825 763 8% Total Motorola Solutions $ 2,320 $ 2,273 2% Years Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 % Change Products and Systems Integration $ 5,033 $ 4,634 9% Software and Services 3,138 2,780 13% Total Motorola Solutions $ 8,171 $ 7,414 10% Non-GAAP Operating Earnings Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 % Change Products and Systems Integration $ 378 $ 408 (7)% Software and Services 292 259 13% Total Motorola Solutions $ 670 $ 667 -% Years Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 % Change Products and Systems Integration $ 976 $ 880 11% Software and Services 1,141 955 19% Total Motorola Solutions $ 2,117 $ 1,835 15% Non-GAAP Operating Earnings % Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Products and Systems Integration 25.3 % 27.0 % Software and Services 35.4 % 33.9 % Total Motorola Solutions 28.9 % 29.3 % Years Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Products and Systems Integration 19.4 % 19.0 % Software and Services 36.4 % 34.3 % Total Motorola Solutions 25.9 % 24.8 %