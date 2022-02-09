ñol

See Ad Disclosure

Motorola Solutions Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

by Business Wire
February 9, 2022 4:10 PM | 333 min read

Company Achieves Record Full-Year Sales, Earnings, Operating Cash Flow and Backlog

  • Sales of $2.3 billion, up 2% from Q4 in the prior year; up 10% for full year
  • Software and Services segment sales grew 8% in Q4; up 13% for full year
  • Record backlog of $13.6 billion, up $1.3 billion in Software and Services and up $886 million in Products and Systems Integration from a year ago
  • GAAP Q4 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.30; $7.17 for full year
  • Non-GAAP Q4 EPS* of $2.85; $9.15 for full year, up 19% from a year ago
  • Record full year operating cash flow of $1.8 billion

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI today reported its earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. Click here for a printable news release and financial tables.

"Our 2021 results, highlighted by strong growth in both segments, reflect the criticality of our solutions and our team's unwavering execution in a challenging and fluid supply chain environment," said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. "Our record backlog and continued robust demand positions us very well for sustained strong growth this year and beyond."

KEY FINANCIAL RESULTS (presented in millions, except per share data and percentages)

 

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

 

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

Sales

$2,320

$2,273

2%

$8,171

$7,414

10%

GAAP

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Earnings

$549

$555

(1)%

$1,667

$1,383

21%

% of Sales

23.7%

24.4%

 

20.4%

18.7%

 

EPS

$2.30

2.37

(3)%

$7.17

$5.45

32%

Non-GAAP*

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Earnings

$670

$667

—%

$2,117

$1,835

15%

% of Sales

28.9%

29.3%

 

25.9%

24.8%

 

EPS

$2.85

$2.86

—%

$9.15

$7.69

19%

Products and Systems Integration Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

$1,495

$1,510

(1)%

$5,033

$4,634

9%

GAAP Operating Earnings

$320

$351

(9)%

$760

$656

16%

% of Sales

21.4%

23.2%

 

15.1%

14.2%

 

Non-GAAP Operating Earnings*

$378

$408

(7)%

$976

$880

11%

% of Sales

25.3%

27.0%

 

19.4%

19.0%

 

Software and Services Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

$825

$763

8%

$3,138

$2,780

13%

GAAP Operating Earnings

$229

$204

12%

$907

$727

25%

% of Sales

27.8%

26.7%

 

28.9%

26.2%

 

Non-GAAP Operating Earnings*

$292

$259

13%

$1,141

$955

19%

% of Sales

35.4%

33.9%

 

36.4%

34.3%

 

*Non-GAAP financial information excludes the after-tax impact of approximately $0.55 for Q4 and $1.98 for FY per diluted share related to highlighted items, including share-based compensation expenses and intangible assets amortization expense. Details regarding these non-GAAP adjustments and the use of non-GAAP measures are included later in this news release.

OTHER SELECT FOURTH-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

  • Revenue - Fourth-quarter sales were $2.3 billion, up 2% from the year-ago quarter driven by growth in North America. The Products and Systems Integration segment declined 1% primarily due to supply constraints. Growth in video security and public safety land mobile radio (LMR), was offset by a decline in professional and commercial radio (PCR). The Software and Services segment grew 8% driven by growth in LMR services, video security and command center software. Sales from acquisitions were $10 million, and the impact of favorable currency rates was $6 million.
  • Operating margin - GAAP operating margin was 23.7% of sales, down from 24.4% in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin was 28.9% of sales, down from 29.3% in the year-ago quarter. The decline in operating margin was primarily due to higher operating expenses related to incentive compensation and acquisitions as well as lower sales in the Products and Systems Integration segment, partially offset by higher sales and improved operating leverage in the Software and Services segment.
  • Taxes - The GAAP effective tax rate was 22.4%, compared to 20.9% in the year-ago quarter. The non-GAAP effective tax rate was 22.3%, compared to 21.0% in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase in the tax rate was primarily due to higher benefits from stock-based compensation in the year-ago quarter.
  • Cash flow - The company generated $703 million in operating cash in both the current and year-ago quarters. Free cash flow was $635 million, compared with $637 million in the year-ago quarter.
  • Capital allocation - During the quarter, the company repurchased $119 million of its common stock, paid $120 million in dividends and incurred $68 million in capital expenditures. Additionally, the company closed the acquisitions of Envysion and 911 Datamaster for $124 million and $35 million, net of cash acquired, respectively.

OTHER SELECT FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

  • Revenue - Full-year sales were $8.2 billion, up 10% driven by growth in North America and International. The Products and Systems Integration segment grew 9% primarily due to higher sales of video security, public safety LMR products and PCR. The Software and Services segment grew 13% driven by growth in LMR services, video security and command center software. The impact of favorable currency rates was $130 million and sales from acquisitions was $120 million.
  • Operating margin - For the full year, GAAP operating margin was 20.4% of sales, compared to 18.7% for the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by higher sales, improved operating leverage, inclusive of higher incentive compensation, and lower reorganization charges in both segments. Non-GAAP operating margin was 25.9% of sales, compared to 24.8% for the prior year, driven by higher sales and improved operating leverage, inclusive of higher incentive compensation, in both segments.
  • Taxes - The 2021 GAAP effective tax rate was 19.5%, compared to 18.8% for the prior year. The non-GAAP effective tax rate was 21.0% compared to 20.0% in the previous year. The year-over-year increase in the tax rate was primarily driven by the higher benefit of discrete items, including benefits from stock-based compensation, booked in the prior year.
  • Cash flow - The company generated $1.8 billion in operating cash, compared to $1.6 billion in the prior year. Free cash flow was $1.6 billion, compared to $1.4 billion in the prior year. The increase in cash flow was driven by higher sales and earnings in the current year, partially offset by higher cash taxes paid in the current year.
  • Backlog - The company ended the year with record backlog of $13.6 billion, up $2.2 billion from the prior year. Software and Services segment backlog was up 15% or $1.3 billion, primarily driven by the U.K. Home Office decision to extend the Airwave network through 2026 and growth in software and services contracts in North America. Products and Systems Integrations segment backlog was up 28% or $886 million driven by record LMR orders.
  • Capital allocation - In 2021, the company repurchased $528 million of its common stock at an average price of $208.41, paid $482 million in dividends and used $457 million for acquisitions. Additionally during the year, the company issued $850 million of new long-term debt, redeemed $324 million outstanding of its senior notes due 2023, entered into a new upsized $2.25 billion revolving credit facility and announced a $2 billion increase to the share repurchase program.

NOTABLE WINS & ACHIEVEMENTS IN Q4

Software and Services

  • $25 million P25 multi-year services contract with Cook County, IL
  • $17 million P25 multi-year software upgrade agreement for ICI Systems Authority in California
  • $17 million body-worn camera as-a-service order for the City of Houston, TX police department
  • $15 million P25 multi-year software upgrade agreement for Orange County, CA
  • $14 million additional body-worn camera order for the French MOI
  • $11 million command center software hybrid cloud order for North Carolina Department of Public Safety
  • 27% growth in video security and access control software

Products and Systems Integration

  • $98 million P25 upgrade order for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts
  • $94 million of APX NEXT device orders in North America
  • $68 million P25 device upgrade for the District of Columbia
  • $28 million P25 upgrade order for a large U.S. customer
  • $21 million fixed video security order for a large North America utility customer
  • $19 million additional TETRA order from the German MOD
  • $17 million TETRA device upgrade for a customer in Asia Pacific

BUSINESS OUTLOOK

  • First-quarter 2022 - The company expects revenue growth of approximately 3% compared with the first quarter of 2021. The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $1.53 to $1.59 per share. This assumes current foreign exchange rates, between 173 million and 174 million fully diluted shares, and an effective tax rate of approximately 17%.
  • Full-year 2022 - The company expects revenue growth of approximately 7% and non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $9.80 to $9.95 per share. This assumes current foreign exchange rates, approximately 174 million fully diluted shares and a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 21% to 22%.

The company has not quantitatively reconciled its guidance for forward-looking non-GAAP measurements in this news release to their most comparable GAAP measurements because the company does not provide specific guidance for the various reconciling items as certain items that impact these measures have not occurred, are out of the company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measurement is not available without unreasonable effort. Please note that the unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact the company's results.

COVID-19

The company continues to monitor the daily evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the spread of the omicron variant, and adhere to its plans to keep its employees and customers healthy and safe, including encouraging office workers to work remotely, reducing employee travel, withdrawing from certain industry events, increasing the frequency of cleaning services, encouraging face coverings and using thermal scanning.

Additionally, in September 2021, the President of the United States signed a series of executive orders, and related guidance was issued that, together, required certain employers to implement COVID-19 precautions, including mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for employees (subject to medical and religious exemptions). As a federal contractor, the company was required to implement a mandatory vaccine policy. In January 2022, in response to various legal challenges to these orders, the company suspended its requirement that its U.S. employees (subject to the exemptions described above) be vaccinated by February 9, 2022. The company continues to evaluate its internal policy and the potential impact of the executive orders and legal responses to such executive orders on its business.

As the company progressed through 2021, its supply chain has been increasingly impacted by global issues related to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly with respect to materials in the semiconductor market, including part shortages, increased freight costs, diminished transportation capacity and labor constraints. This has resulted in disruptions in the company's supply chain, as well as difficulties and delays in procuring certain semiconductor components. During the latter part of the fourth quarter of 2021, costs increased driven by delivery delays and the need to purchase semiconductor components from alternative sources, including brokers. The company anticipates increased costs to procure materials within the semiconductor market to continue into 2022, and currently estimates that this will add an additional $120 million of costs to 2022, of which the company expects $50 million in the first quarter. The company is closely monitoring its supply chain and has maintained an active dialogue, and in some cases developed plans, with key suppliers in an effort to mitigate supply chain risks or otherwise minimize the impact from those risks. The company will continue to actively manage its supply chain in an effort to prevent major delays in selling its products and services.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continued to introduce challenges throughout 2021, the company is encouraged by customer demand for its products and services. Specifically, in the Software and Services segment, with the largely recurring nature of the business and the company's strong backlog position, the company continues to expect that the impacts on net sales and operating margin will be limited throughout 2022. Within the Products and Systems Integration segment, while the company is encouraged by strong LMR backlog and the resiliency of the Video Security and Access Control technology that experienced growth in 2021, supply constraints continue to impact the company's LMR business and the company expects demand for its products will continue to out-pace its ability to obtain supply throughout 2022. In addition, in March 2021, the President of the United States signed into law the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 ("ARPA"), which is intended to provide economic stimulus, specifically additional funding to state and local governments, education and healthcare, as well as other funding relief provisions, in order to address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company experienced the positive impact of the ARPA funding on its business and results of operations during 2021 and anticipates that the ARPA will continue to have a positive impact throughout 2022.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST Motorola Solutions will host its quarterly conference call beginning at 4 p.m. U.S. Central Standard Time (5 p.m. U.S. Eastern Standard Time) on Wednesday, February 9. The conference call will be webcast live with audio and slides at www.motorolasolutions.com/investor. An archive of the webcast will be available for a limited period of time thereafter.

CONSOLIDATED GAAP RESULTS (presented in millions, except per share data)

A comparison of results from operations is as follows:

 

Fourth Quarter

Full Year

 

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net sales

$2,320

$2,273

$8,171

$7,414

Gross margin

1,183

1,146

4,040

3,608

Operating earnings

549

555

1,667

1,383

Amounts attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc. common stockholders

 

 

 

 

Net earnings

401

412

1,245

949

Diluted EPS from continuing operations

$2.30

$2.37

$7.17

$5.45

Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding

174.2

173.5

173.6

174.1

HIGHLIGHTED ITEMS

The table below includes highlighted items, including share-based compensation expenses and intangible assets amortization expense, for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.

(per diluted common share)

Q4 2021

FY21

 

 

 

GAAP EPS

$2.30

 

$7.17

 

Highlighted Items:

 

 

Intangible assets amortization expense

0.26

 

1.08

 

Share-based compensation expenses

0.20

 

0.66

 

Reorganization of business charges

0.01

 

0.14

 

Hytera-related legal expenses

0.02

 

0.11

 

Acquisition-related transaction fees

0.05

 

0.09

 

Loss from extinguishment of long-term debt

 

0.08

 

Operating lease asset impairments

0.01

 

0.05

 

Fair value adjustments to equity investments

0.01

 

0.03

 

Legal settlements

 

0.01

 

Sale of investments

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

Adjustments to uncertain tax positions

(0.03

)

(0.10

)

Release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets

 

(0.20

)

Impact of tax rate changes on deferred tax balances

0.01

 

0.02

 

Undistributed foreign earnings from prior periods

0.02

 

0.02

 

Non-GAAP EPS

$2.85

 

$9.15

 

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In addition to the results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP") included in this news release, Motorola Solutions also has included non-GAAP measurements of results, including free cash flow, non-GAAP operating earnings, non-GAAP EPS, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP tax rate and organic revenue. The company has provided these non-GAAP measurements to help investors better understand its core operating performance, enhance comparisons of core operating performance from period-to-period and allow better comparisons of operating performance to that of its competitors. Among other things, management uses these operating results, excluding the identified items, to evaluate performance of its businesses and to evaluate results relative to certain incentive compensation targets. Management uses operating results excluding these items because it believes these measurements enable it to make better period-to-period evaluations of the financial performance of its core business operations. The non-GAAP measurements are intended only as a supplement to the comparable GAAP measurements and the company compensates for the limitations inherent in the use of non-GAAP measurements by using GAAP measures in conjunction with the non-GAAP measurements. As a result, investors should consider these non-GAAP measurements in addition to, and not in substitution for or as superior to, measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliations: Details and reconciliations of such non-GAAP measurements to the corresponding GAAP measurements can be found at the end of this news release.

Free cash flow: Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. The company believes that free cash flow is also useful to investors as the basis for comparing its performance and coverage ratios with other companies in the company's industries, although its measure of free cash flow may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies. This measure is also used as a component of incentive compensation.

Organic Revenue: Organic revenue reflects net sales calculated under GAAP excluding net sales from acquired business owned for less than four full quarters. The company believes non-GAAP organic revenue growth provides useful information for evaluating the periodic growth of the business on a consistent basis and provides for a meaningful period-to-period comparison and analysis of trends in the business.

Non-GAAP operating earnings, non-GAAP EPS and non-GAAP operating margin each excludes highlighted items, including share-based compensation expenses and intangible assets amortization expense, as follows:

Highlighted items: The company has excluded the effects of highlighted items including, but not limited to, acquisition-related transaction fees, tangible and intangible asset impairments, reorganization of business charges, certain non-cash pension adjustments, legal settlements and other contingencies, gains and losses on investments and businesses, Hytera-related legal expenses, and the income tax effects of significant tax matters, from its non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measurements because the company believes that these historical items do not reflect expected future operating earnings or expenses and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of the company's current operating performance or comparisons to the company's past operating performance. For the purposes of management's internal analysis over operating performance, the company uses financial statements that exclude highlighted items, as these charges do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of the company's current operating performance or comparisons to the company's past operating performance.

Hytera-Related Legal Expenses: On March 14, 2017, the company filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois (the "Court") against Hytera Communications Corporation Limited of Shenzhen, China; Hytera America, Inc.; and Hytera Communications America (West), Inc. (collectively, "Hytera"), alleging trade secret theft and copyright infringement and seeking, among other things, injunctive relief, compensatory damages, and punitive damages. On February 14, 2020, the company announced that a jury decided in the company's favor in its trade secret theft and copyright infringement case. In connection with this verdict, the jury awarded the company $345.8 million in compensatory damages and $418.8 million in punitive damages, for a total of $764.6 million. The Court denied Hytera's motion for a new trial on October 20, 2020. On December 17, 2020, the Court denied the company's motion for a permanent injunction, finding instead that Hytera must pay the company a forward-looking reasonable royalty on products that use the company's stolen trade secrets. As the parties were unable to agree on a reasonable royalty rate, the Court entered an order favorable to the company on December 15, 2021 and, consistent with the company's requests, set royalty rates for Hytera's sale of relevant products from July 1, 2019 forward. The Court also ordered the parties to jointly file by February 22, 2022, a proposed royalty agreement for the Court's review and approval.

On January 8, 2021, the Court granted Hytera's motion for certain equitable relief and reduced the $764.6 million judgment award to $543.7 million. That same day, the Court also granted the company's motion for pre-judgment interest. On August 10, 2021, the Court ruled that Hytera must pay the company $51.1 million in pre-judgment interest and $2.6 million in costs. On March 25, 2021, the Court entered rulings favorable to the company with respect to several of the company's post-trial motions, including the company's motion for attorneys' fees and its motion to require Hytera to turn over certain assets in satisfaction of the company's judgment award. On September 29, 2021, the company filed two additional motions with the Court, requesting the Court to reconsider its order denying the company's request for an injunction, and requesting that the Court enforce its ruling requiring Hytera to turn over certain assets in satisfaction of the company's judgment award, or, in the alternative, hold Hytera in contempt. On October 15, 2021, the Court granted the company's request for $34.2 million in attorneys' fees against Hytera.

On September 7, 2021, Hytera filed a notice of appeal of the Court's judgment with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit (the "Court of Appeals"). The parties have briefed a jurisdictional issue raised by the Court of Appeals in response to Hytera's notice of appeal and await the Court's determination.

On May 27, 2020, Hytera America, Inc. and Hytera Communications America (West), Inc. each filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California (the "Bankruptcy Court"). The company filed motions in the Bankruptcy Court to dismiss the bankruptcy proceedings in July 2020. On January 22, 2021, the Bankruptcy Court entered an agreed order, allowing a partial sale of Hytera's U.S. assets in the bankruptcy proceedings. The proposed sale does not include Hytera inventory accused of including the company's intellectual property.

Management typically considers legal expenses associated with defending our intellectual property as "normal and recurring" and accordingly, Hytera-related legal expenses were included in both our GAAP and non-GAAP operating income for fiscal years 2017, 2018 and 2019. We anticipate further expenses associated with Hytera-related litigation; however, we believe that these expenses are no longer a part of the "normal and recurring" legal expenses incurred to operate our business. In addition, if any contingent or actual gain associated with the Hytera litigation is recognized in the future, it will be similarly excluded from our non-GAAP operating income. We believe after the jury award, the presentation of excluding both Hytera-related legal expenses and gains related to awards better aligns with how management evaluates our ongoing underlying business performance.

For comparative purposes, $5 million, or $0.02 of earnings per share, net of tax, of Hytera-related legal expense was included in our fourth quarter 2019 non-GAAP operating earnings and $43 million, or $0.20 of earnings per share, net of tax, was included in 2019 non-GAAP operating earnings.

Share-based compensation expenses: The company has excluded share-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP operating expenses and net income measurements. Although share-based compensation is a key incentive offered to the company's employees and the company believes such compensation contributed to the revenue earned during the periods presented and also believes it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, the company continues to evaluate its performance excluding share-based compensation expense primarily because it represents a significant non-cash expense. Share-based compensation expense will recur in future periods.

Intangible assets amortization expense: The company has excluded intangible assets amortization expense from its non-GAAP operating expenses and net earnings measurements, primarily because it represents a non-cash expense and because the company evaluates its performance excluding intangible assets amortization expense. Amortization of intangible assets is consistent in amount and frequency but is significantly affected by the timing and size of the company's acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to the company's revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to the company's future period revenues as well. Intangible assets amortization expense will recur in future periods.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable federal securities law. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and generally include words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "estimates" and similar expressions. The company can give no assurance that any actual or future results or events discussed in these statements will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements represent the company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing the company's views as of any subsequent date. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from the statements contained in this release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Motorola Solutions' financial outlook for the first quarter and full-year of 2022; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ARPA on Motorola Solutions' business and results of operations; and the impact of global supply chain issues on Motorola Solutions' business and results of operations. Motorola Solutions cautions the reader that the risks and uncertainties below, as well as those in Part I Item 1A of Motorola Solutions' 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, Part II Item 1A of Motorola Solutions' 2021 Third Quarter Report on Form 10-Q, and in its other SEC filings available for free on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on Motorola Solutions' website at www.motorolasolutions.com, could cause Motorola Solutions' actual results to differ materially from those estimated or predicted in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties cannot be controlled by Motorola Solutions, and factors that may impact forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) the impact including increased costs and potential liabilities, associated with changes in laws and regulations regarding privacy, data protection and information security; (ii) challenges relating to existing or future legislation and regulations pertaining to artificial intelligence ("AI") and AI-enabled products; (iii) the impact of government regulation of radio frequencies; (iv) audits and regulations and laws applicable to our U.S. government customer contracts and grants; (v) continuing impacts of, and associated responses to, COVID-19 and other catastrophic events; (vi) increased risk and competition associated with the expansion of our platforms within our Products and Systems Integration and Software and Services segments; (vii) the effectiveness of our investments in new products and technologies; (viii) the effectiveness of our integrations of acquired businesses; (ix) a security breach or other significant disruption of our IT systems; (x) our inability to protect our intellectual property or potential infringement of intellectual property rights of third parties; (xi) our license of the MOTOROLA, MOTO, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M logo and all derivatives and formatives thereof from Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC; (xii) the global nature of our employees, customers, suppliers and outsource partners; (xiii) our use of third-parties to develop, design and/or manufacture many of our components and some of our products, and to perform portions of our business operations; (xiv) the inability of our subcontractors to perform in a timely and compliant manner; (xv) our inability to purchase at acceptable prices a sufficient amount of materials, parts, and components, as well as software and services, to meet the demands of our customers; (xvi) risks related to our large, multi-year system and services contracts; (xvii) the inability of our products to meet our customers' expectations or regulatory or industry standards; (xviii) impact of current global economic and political conditions in the markets in which we operate; (xix) impact of returns on pension and retirement plan assets and interest rate changes; (xx) inability to attract and retain senior management and key employees; (xxi) impact of product regulatory and safety, consumer, worker safety and environmental laws; (xxii) inability to access the capital markets for financing on acceptable terms and conditions; and (xxiii) impact of tax matters. Motorola Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement or risk factor, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise

ABOUT MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in public safety and enterprise security. Our solutions in land mobile radio communications, video security & access control and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, create an integrated technology ecosystem to help make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we're ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

GAAP-1
Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In millions, except per share amounts)
 
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Net sales from products

$

1,358

 

$

1,326

 

Net sales from services

 

962

 

 

947

 

Net sales

 

2,320

 

 

2,273

 

Costs of products sales

 

589

 

 

568

 

Costs of services sales

 

548

 

 

559

 

Costs of sales

 

1,137

 

 

1,127

 

Gross margin

 

1,183

 

 

1,146

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

368

 

 

343

 

Research and development expenditures

 

189

 

 

182

 

Other charges

 

13

 

 

9

 

Intangibles amortization

 

64

 

 

57

 

Operating earnings

 

549

 

 

555

 

Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net

 

(54

)

 

(53

)

Gains (losses) on sales of investments and businesses, net

 

1

 

 

(1

)

Other, net

 

22

 

 

21

 

Total other expense

 

(31

)

 

(33

)

Net earnings before income taxes

 

518

 

 

522

 

Income tax expense

 

116

 

 

109

 

Net earnings

 

402

 

 

413

 

Less: Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

 

1

 

 

1

 

Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc.

$

401

 

$

412

 

Earnings per common share:
Basic

$

2.38

 

$

2.43

 

Diluted

$

2.30

 

$

2.37

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic

 

168.8

 

 

169.5

 

Diluted

 

174.2

 

 

173.5

 

 
 
Percentage of Net Sales*
Net sales from products

 

58.5

%

 

58.3

%

Net sales from services

 

41.5

%

 

41.7

%

Net sales

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

Costs of products sales

 

43.4

%

 

42.8

%

Costs of services sales

 

57.0

%

 

59.0

%

Costs of sales

 

49.0

%

 

49.6

%

Gross margin

 

51.0

%

 

50.4

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

15.9

%

 

15.1

%

Research and development expenditures

 

8.1

%

 

8.0

%

Other charges

 

0.6

%

 

0.4

%

Intangibles amortization

 

2.8

%

 

2.5

%

Operating earnings

 

23.7

%

 

24.4

%

Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net

 

(2.3

)%

 

(2.3

)%

Gains (losses) on sales of investments and businesses, net

 

-

%

 

-

%

Other, net

 

0.9

%

 

0.9

%

Total other expense

 

(1.3

)%

 

(1.5

)%

Net earnings before income taxes

 

22.3

%

 

23.0

%

Income tax expense

 

5.0

%

 

4.8

%

Net earnings

 

17.3

%

 

18.2

%

Less: Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

 

-

%

 

0.1

%

Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc.

 

17.3

%

 

18.1

%

* Percentages may not add up due to rounding
GAAP-2
Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In millions, except per share amounts)
 
Years Ended
December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
Net sales from products

$

4,606

 

$

4,087

 

$

4,746

 

Net sales from services

 

3,565

 

 

3,327

 

 

3,141

 

Net sales

 

8,171

 

 

7,414

 

 

7,887

 

Costs of products sales

 

2,104

 

 

1,872

 

 

2,049

 

Costs of services sales

 

2,027

 

 

1,934

 

 

1,907

 

Costs of sales

 

4,131

 

 

3,806

 

 

3,956

 

Gross margin

 

4,040

 

 

3,608

 

 

3,931

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

1,353

 

 

1,293

 

 

1,403

 

Research and development expenditures

 

734

 

 

686

 

 

687

 

Other charges

 

50

 

 

31

 

 

52

 

Intangibles amortization

 

236

 

 

215

 

 

208

 

Operating earnings

 

1,667

 

 

1,383

 

 

1,581

 

Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net

 

(208

)

 

(220

)

 

(220

)

Gains (losses) on sales of investments and businesses, net

 

1

 

 

(2

)

 

5

 

Other, net

 

92

 

 

13

 

 

(365

)

Total other expense

 

(115

)

 

(209

)

 

(580

)

Net earnings before income taxes

 

1,552

 

 

1,174

 

 

1,001

 

Income tax expense

 

302

 

 

221

 

 

130

 

Net earnings

 

1,250

 

 

953

 

 

871

 

Less: Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

5

 

 

4

 

 

3

 

Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc.

$

1,245

 

$

949

 

$

868

 

Earnings per common share:
Basic:

$

7.36

 

$

5.58

 

$

5.21

 

Diluted:

$

7.17

 

$

5.45

 

$

4.95

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic

 

169.2

 

 

170.0

 

 

166.6

 

Diluted

 

173.6

 

 

174.1

 

 

175.6

 

 
Percentage of Net Sales*
Net sales from products

 

56.4

%

 

55.1

%

 

60.2

%

Net sales from services

 

43.6

%

 

44.9

%

 

39.8

%

Net sales

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

 

100.0

%

Costs of products sales

 

45.7

%

 

45.8

%

 

43.2

%

Costs of services sales

 

56.9

%

 

58.1

%

 

60.7

%

Costs of sales

 

50.6

%

 

51.3

%

 

50.2

%

Gross margin

 

49.4

%

 

48.7

%

 

49.8

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

16.6

%

 

17.4

%

 

17.8

%

Research and development expenditures

 

9.0

%

 

9.3

%

 

8.7

%

Other charges

 

0.6

%

 

0.4

%

 

0.7

%

Intangibles amortization

 

2.9

%

 

2.9

%

 

2.6

%

Operating earnings

 

20.4

%

 

18.7

%

 

20.0

%

Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net

 

(2.5

)%

 

(3.0

)%

 

(2.8

)%

Gains (losses) on sales of investments and businesses, net

 

-

%

 

-

%

 

0.1

%

Other, net

 

1.1

%

 

0.2

%

 

(4.6

)%

Total other expense

 

(1.4

)%

 

(2.8

)%

 

(7.4

)%

Net earnings before income taxes

 

19.0

%

 

15.8

%

 

12.7

%

Income tax expense

 

3.7

%

 

3.0

%

 

1.6

%

Net earnings

 

15.3

%

 

12.9

%

 

11.0

%

Less: Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

0.1

%

 

0.1

%

 

-

%

Net earnings attributable to Motorola Solutions, Inc.

 

15.2

%

 

12.8

%

 

11.0

%

* Percentages may not add up due to rounding
GAAP-3
Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions)
 
December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,874

 

$

1,254

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

1,386

 

 

1,390

 

Contract assets

 

1,105

 

 

933

 

Inventories, net

 

788

 

 

508

 

Other current assets

 

259

 

 

242

 

Total current assets

 

5,412

 

 

4,327

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

1,042

 

 

1,022

 

Operating lease assets

 

382

 

 

468

 

Investments

 

209

 

 

158

 

Deferred income taxes

 

916

 

 

966

 

Goodwill

 

2,565

 

 

2,219

 

Intangible assets, net

 

1,105

 

 

1,234

 

Other assets

 

558

 

 

482

 

Total assets

$

12,189

 

$

10,876

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
Current portion of long-term debt

$

5

 

$

12

 

Accounts payable

 

851

 

 

612

 

Contract liabilities

 

1,650

 

 

1,554

 

Accrued liabilities

 

1,557

 

 

1,311

 

Total current liabilities

 

4,063

 

 

3,489

 

Long-term debt

 

5,688

 

 

5,163

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

313

 

 

402

 

Other liabilities

 

2,148

 

 

2,363

 

Total Motorola Solutions, Inc. stockholders' equity (deficit)

 

(40

)

 

(558

)

Non-controlling interests

 

17

 

 

17

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$

12,189

 

$

10,876

 

GAAP-4
Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions)
 
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Operating
Net earnings

$

402

 

$

413

 

Adjustments to reconcile Net earnings to Net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

113

 

 

109

 

Non-cash other charges

 

9

 

 

15

 

Share-based compensation expenses

 

35

 

 

29

 

Losses (gains) on sales of investments and businesses, net

 

(1

)

 

1

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions, dispositions, and foreign currency translation adjustments:
Accounts receivable

 

(186

)

 

(222

)

Inventories

 

(185

)

 

(16

)

Other current assets and contract assets

 

(69

)

 

168

 

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and contract liabilities

 

617

 

 

263

 

Other assets and liabilities

 

(64

)

 

(8

)

Deferred income taxes

 

32

 

 

(49

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

703

 

 

703

 

Investing
Acquisitions and investments, net

 

(161

)

 

(4

)

Proceeds from sales of investments

 

12

 

 

3

 

Capital expenditures

 

(68

)

 

(66

)

Net cash used for investing activities

 

(217

)

 

(67

)

Financing
Repayments of debt

 

(2

)

 

(4

)

Repayment of revolving credit facility draw

 

-

 

 

(200

)

Issuances of common stock

 

3

 

 

49

 

Purchases of common stock

 

(131

)

 

(171

)

Payments of dividends

 

(120

)

 

(109

)

Net cash used for financing activities

 

(250

)

 

(435

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on total cash and cash equivalents

 

(15

)

 

46

 

Net increase in total cash and cash equivalents

 

221

 

 

247

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

1,653

 

 

1,007

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

1,874

 

$

1,254

 

 
Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow  
Net cash provided by operating activities

$

703

 

$

703

 

Capital expenditures

 

(68

)

 

(66

)

Free cash flow*

$

635

 

$

637

 

*Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated as Net cash provided by operating activities - Capital expenditures
GAAP-5
Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions)
 
Years Ended
December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
Operating
Net earnings

$

1,250

 

$

953

 

$

871

 

Adjustments to reconcile Net earnings to Net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

438

 

 

409

 

 

394

 

Non-cash other charges (income)

 

3

 

 

(13

)

 

35

 

U.S. pension settlement loss

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

359

 

Gain from the extinguishment of 2.00% senior convertible notes

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(4

)

Share-based compensation expense

 

129

 

 

129

 

 

118

 

Losses (gains) on sales of investments and businesses, net

 

(1

)

 

2

 

 

(5

)

Losses from the extinguishment of long-term debt

 

18

 

 

56

 

 

50

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions, dispositions, and foreign currency translation adjustments:
Accounts receivable

 

3

 

 

90

 

 

(79

)

Inventories

 

(284

)

 

(14

)

 

(74

)

Other current assets and contract assets

 

(205

)

 

167

 

 

49

 

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and contract liabilities

 

578

 

 

(116

)

 

198

 

Other assets and liabilities

 

(126

)

 

(25

)

 

(5

)

Deferred income taxes

 

34

 

 

(25

)

 

(84

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

1,837

 

 

1,613

 

 

1,823

 

Investing
Acquisitions and investments, net

 

(521

)

 

(287

)

 

(709

)

Proceeds from sales of investments

 

16

 

 

11

 

 

16

 

Capital expenditures

 

(243

)

 

(217

)

 

(248

)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

 

6

 

 

56

 

 

7

 

Net cash used for investing activities

 

(742

)

 

(437

)

 

(934

)

Financing
Net proceeds from issuance of debt

 

844

 

 

892

 

 

1,804

 

Repayment of debt

 

(353

)

 

(914

)

 

(2,039

)

Proceeds from unsecured revolving credit facility draw

 

-

 

 

800

 

 

-

 

Repayment of unsecured revolving credit facility draw

 

-

 

 

(800

)

 

-

 

Revolving credit facility renewal fees

 

(7

)

 

-

 

 

-

 

Issuances of common stock

 

102

 

 

108

 

 

114

 

Purchases of common stock

 

(528

)

 

(612

)

 

(315

)

Settlement of conversion premium on 2.00% senior convertible notes

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(326

)

Payment of dividends

 

(482

)

 

(436

)

 

(379

)

Payment of dividends to noncontrolling interest

 

(5

)

 

(4

)

 

(3

)

Net cash used for financing activities

 

(429

)

 

(966

)

 

(1,144

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(46

)

 

43

 

 

(1

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

620

 

 

253

 

 

(256

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

1,254

 

 

1,001

 

 

1,257

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

1,874

 

$

1,254

 

$

1,001

 

 
Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow  
Net cash provided by operating activities

$

1,837

 

$

1,613

 

$

1,823

 

Capital expenditures

 

(243

)

 

(217

)

 

(248

)

Free cash flow*

$

1,594

 

$

1,396

 

$

1,575

 

*Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated as Net cash provided by operating activities - Capital expenditures
GAAP-6
Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Information
(In millions)
 
Net Sales
 
Three Months Ended
 
December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 % Change
Products and Systems Integration

$

1,495

 

$

1,510

 

(1)%

Software and Services

 

825

 

 

763

 

8%

Total Motorola Solutions

$

2,320

 

$

2,273

 

2%

 
Years Ended
 
December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 % Change
Products and Systems Integration

$

5,033

 

$

4,634

 

9%

Software and Services

 

3,138

 

 

2,780

 

13%

Total Motorola Solutions

$

8,171

 

$

7,414

 

10%

 
Operating Earnings
 
Three Months Ended
 
December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 % Change
Products and Systems Integration

$

320

 

$

351

 

(9)%

Software and Services

 

229

 

 

204

 

12%

Total Motorola Solutions

$

549

 

$

555

 

(1)%

 
Years Ended
 
December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 % Change
Products and Systems Integration

$

760

 

$

656

 

16%

Software and Services

 

907

 

 

727

 

25%

Total Motorola Solutions

$

1,667

 

$

1,383

 

21%

 
Operating Earnings %
 
Three Months Ended
 
December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Products and Systems Integration

 

21.4

%

 

23.2

%

Software and Services

 

27.8

%

 

26.7

%

Total Motorola Solutions

 

23.7

%

 

24.4

%

 
Years Ended
 
December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Products and Systems Integration

 

15.1

%

 

14.2

%

Software and Services

 

28.9

%

 

26.2

%

Total Motorola Solutions

 

20.4

%

 

18.7

%

Non-GAAP-1

Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Adjustments (Intangible Assets Amortization Expense, Share-Based Compensation Expenses, and Other Highlighted Items)
(In millions)
 
Q1 2021
 
Non-GAAP Adjustments Statement Line PBT
(Inc)/Exp		 Tax
Inc/(Exp)		 PAT
(Inc)/Exp		 EPS Impact
 
Intangible assets amortization expense Intangibles amortization

$

58

 

$

13

 

$

45

 

$

0.26

 

Share-based compensation expenses Cost of sales, SG&A and R&D

 

29

 

 

6

 

 

23

 

 

0.13

 

Reorganization of business charges Cost of sales and Other charges (income)

 

16

 

 

3

 

 

13

 

 

0.07

 

Operating lease asset impairments Other charges (income)

 

7

 

 

1

 

 

6

 

 

0.03

 

Hytera-related legal expenses SG&A

 

2

 

 

1

 

 

1

 

 

0.01

 

Acquisition-related transaction fees Other charges (income)

 

1

 

 

-

 

 

1

 

 

0.01

 

Fair value adjustments to equity investments Other income (expense)

 

(5

)

 

(1

)

 

(4

)

 

(0.02

)

Adjustments to uncertain tax positions Other income (expense) and Income tax expense

 

(1

)

 

4

 

 

(5

)

 

(0.03

)

Total impact on Net earnings

$

107

 

$

27

 

$

80

 

$

0.46

 

 
Q2 2021
 
Non-GAAP Adjustments Statement Line PBT
(Inc)/Exp		 Tax
Inc/(Exp)		 PAT
(Inc)/Exp		 EPS impact
 
Intangible assets amortization expense Intangibles amortization

$

58

 

$

9

 

$

49

 

$

0.28

 

Share-based compensation expenses Cost of sales, SG&A and R&D

 

31

 

 

2

 

 

29

 

 

0.17

 

Loss from extinguishment of long-term debt Other income (expense)

 

18

 

 

4

 

 

14

 

 

0.08

 

Reorganization of business charges Cost of sales and Other charges (income)

 

9

 

 

2

 

 

7

 

 

0.04

 

Hytera-related legal expenses SG&A

 

8

 

 

1

 

 

7

 

 

0.04

 

Acquisition-related transaction fees Other charges (income)

 

3

 

 

-

 

 

3

 

 

0.02

 

Legal settlements Other charges (income)

 

3

 

 

1

 

 

2

 

 

0.01

 

Impact of tax rate changes on deferred tax balances Income tax expense

 

-

 

 

(2

)

 

2

 

 

0.01

 

Fair value adjustments to equity investments Other income (expense)

 

(8

)

 

(2

)

 

(6

)

 

(0.03

)

Adjustments to uncertain tax positions Other income (expense) and Income tax expense

 

(9

)

 

(1

)

 

(8

)

 

(0.05

)

Release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets Income tax expense

 

-

 

 

33

 

 

(33

)

 

(0.19

)

Total impact on Net earnings

$

113

 

$

47

 

$

66

 

$

0.38

 

 
Q3 2021
 
Non-GAAP Adjustments Statement Line PBT
(Inc)/Exp		 Tax
Inc/(Exp)		 PAT
(Inc)/Exp		 EPS impact
 
Intangible assets amortization expense Intangibles amortization

$

56

 

$

9

 

$

47

 

$

0.27

 

Share-based compensation expenses Cost of sales, SG&A and R&D

 

34

 

 

6

 

 

28

 

 

0.16

 

Fair value adjustments to equity investments Other income (expense)

 

18

 

 

4

 

 

14

 

 

0.08

 

Hytera-related legal expenses SG&A

 

8

 

 

1

 

 

7

 

 

0.04

 

Reorganization of business charges Cost of sales and Other charges (income)

 

4

 

 

-

 

 

4

 

 

0.02

 

Acquisition-related transaction fees Other charges (income)

 

2

 

 

-

 

 

2

 

 

0.02

 

Adjustments to uncertain tax positions Other income (expense) and Income tax expense

 

1

 

 

-

 

 

1

 

 

0.01

 

Release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets Income tax expense

 

-

 

 

1

 

 

(1

)

 

(0.01

)

Total impact on Net earnings

$

123

 

$

21

 

$

102

 

$

0.59

 

 
Q4 2021
 
Non-GAAP Adjustments Statement Line PBT
(Inc)/Exp		 Tax
Inc/(Exp)		 PAT
(Inc)/Exp		 EPS impact
 
Intangible assets amortization expense Intangibles amortization

$

64

 

$

18

 

$

46

 

$

0.26

 

Share-based compensation expenses Cost of sales, SG&A and R&D

 

35

 

 

1

 

 

34

 

 

0.20

 

Acquisition-related transaction fees Other charges (income)

 

9

 

 

-

 

 

9

 

 

0.05

 

Hytera-related legal expenses SG&A

 

8

 

 

4

 

 

4

 

 

0.02

 

Reorganization of business charges Cost of sales and Other charges (income)

 

3

 

 

2

 

 

1

 

 

0.01

 

Fair value adjustments to equity investments Other income (expense)

 

3

 

 

2

 

 

1

 

 

0.01

 

Operating lease asset impairments Other charges (income)

 

3

 

 

1

 

 

2

 

 

0.01

 

Sale of investments (Gains) or losses on sales of investments and businesses, net

 

(1

)

 

-

 

 

(1

)

 

(0.01

)

Adjustments to uncertain tax positions Other income (expense) and Income tax expense

 

(1

)

 

4

 

 

(5

)

 

(0.03

)

Impact of tax rate changes on deferred tax balances Income tax expense

 

-

 

 

(2

)

 

2

 

 

0.01

 

Undistributed foreign earnings from prior periods Income tax expense

 

-

 

 

(3

)

 

3

 

 

0.02

 

Total impact on Net earnings

$

123

 

$

27

 

$

96

 

$

0.55

 

 
FY 2021
 
Non-GAAP Adjustments Statement Line PBT
(Inc)/Exp		 Tax
Inc/(Exp)		 PAT
(Inc)/Exp		 EPS impact
 
Intangible assets amortization expense Intangibles amortization

$

236

 

$

49

 

$

187

 

$

1.08

 

Share-based compensation expenses Cost of sales, SG&A and R&D

 

129

 

 

15

 

 

114

 

 

0.66

 

Reorganization of business charges Cost of sales and Other charges (income)

 

32

 

 

7

 

 

25

 

 

0.14

 

Hytera-related legal expenses SG&A

 

26

 

 

7

 

 

19

 

 

0.11

 

Loss from extinguishment of long-term debt Other income (expense)

 

18

 

 

4

 

 

14

 

 

0.08

 

Acquisition-related transaction fees Other charges (income)

 

15

 

 

-

 

 

15

 

 

0.09

 

Operating lease asset impairments Other charges (income)

 

10

 

 

2

 

 

8

 

 

0.05

 

Fair value adjustments to equity investments Other income

 

8

 

 

3

 

 

5

 

 

0.03

 

Legal settlements Other charges (income)

 

3

 

 

1

 

 

2

 

 

0.01

 

Sale of investments (Gains) or losses on sales of investments and businesses, net

 

(1

)

 

-

 

 

(1

)

 

(0.01

)

Adjustments to uncertain tax positions Other income and Income tax expense

 

(10

)

 

7

 

 

(17

)

 

(0.10

)

Release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets Income tax expense

 

-

 

 

34

 

 

(34

)

 

(0.20

)

Impact of tax rate changes on deferred tax balances Income tax expense

 

-

 

 

(4

)

 

4

 

 

0.02

 

Undistributed foreign earnings from prior periods Income tax expense

 

-

 

 

(3

)

 

3

 

 

0.02

 

Total impact on Net earnings

$

466

 

$

122

 

$

344

 

$

1.98

 

Non-GAAP-2

Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Segment Information
(In millions)
 
Net Sales
 
Three Months Ended
 
December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 % Change
Products and Systems Integration

$

1,495

 

$

1,510

 

(1)%

Software and Services

 

825

 

 

763

 

8%

Total Motorola Solutions

$

2,320

 

$

2,273

 

2%

 
Years Ended
 
December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 % Change
Products and Systems Integration

$

5,033

 

$

4,634

 

9%

Software and Services

 

3,138

 

 

2,780

 

13%

Total Motorola Solutions

$

8,171

 

$

7,414

 

10%

 
Non-GAAP Operating Earnings
 
Three Months Ended
 
December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 % Change
Products and Systems Integration

$

378

 

$

408

 

(7)%

Software and Services

 

292

 

 

259

 

13%

Total Motorola Solutions

$

670

 

$

667

 

-%

 
Years Ended
 
December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 % Change
Products and Systems Integration

$

976

 

$

880

 

11%

Software and Services

 

1,141

 

 

955

 

19%

Total Motorola Solutions

$

2,117

 

$

1,835

 

15%

 
Non-GAAP Operating Earnings %
 
Three Months Ended
 
December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Products and Systems Integration

 

25.3

%

 

27.0

%

Software and Services

 

35.4

%

 

33.9

%

Total Motorola Solutions

 

28.9

%

 

29.3

%

 
Years Ended
 
December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Products and Systems Integration

 

19.4

%

 

19.0

%

Software and Services

 

36.4

%

 

34.3

%

Total Motorola Solutions

 

25.9

%

 

24.8

%

Non-GAAP-3
Motorola Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Operating Earnings after Non-GAAP Adjustments
(In millions)
 
Q1 2021
 
TOTAL Products and
Systems Integration		 Software and
Services
Net sales

$

1,773

 

$

1,015

 

$

758

 

Operating earnings ("OE")

$

298

 

$

77

 

$

221

 

Above-OE non-GAAP adjustments:
Intangible assets amortization expense

 

58

 

 

13

 

 

45

 

Share-based compensation expenses

 

29

 

 

22

 

 

7

 

Reorganization of business charges

 

16

 

 

12

 

 

4

 

Operating lease asset impairment

 

7

 

 

5

 

 

2

 

Hytera-related legal expenses

 

2

 

 

2

 

 

-

 

Acquisition-related transaction fees

 

1

 

 

-

 

 

1

 

Total above-OE non-GAAP adjustments

 

113

 

 

54

 

 

59

 

Operating earnings after non-GAAP adjustments

$

411

 

$

131

 

$

280

 

 
Operating earnings as a percentage of net sales - GAAP

 

16.8

%

 

7.6

%

 

29.1

%

Operating earnings as a percentage of net sales - after non-GAAP adjustments

 

23.2

%

 

12.9

%

 

36.9

%

 
Q2 2021
 
TOTAL Products and
Systems Integration		 Software and
Services
Net sales

$

1,971

 

$

1,198

 

$

773

 

Operating earnings ("OE")

$

370

 

$

139

 

$

231

 

Above-OE non-GAAP adjustments:
Intangible assets amortization expense

 

58

 

 

13

 

 

45

 

Share-based compensation expenses

 

31

 

 

24

 

 

7

 

Reorganization of business charges

 

9

 

 

7

 

 

2

 

Hytera-related legal expenses

 

8

 

 

8

 

 

-

 

Legal settlements

 

3

 

 

2

 

 

1

 

Acquisition-related transaction fees

 

3

 

 

1

 

 

2

 

Total above-OE non-GAAP adjustments

 

112

 

 

55

 

 

57

 

Operating earnings after non-GAAP adjustments

$

482

 

$

194

 

$

288

 

 
Operating earnings as a percentage of net sales - GAAP

 

18.8

%

 

11.6

%

 

29.9

%

Operating earnings as a percentage of net sales - after non-GAAP adjustments

 

24.4

%

 

16.2

%

 

37.2

%

 
Q3 2021
 
TOTAL Products and
Systems Integration		 Software and
Services
Net sales

$

2,107

 

$

1,325

 

$

782

 

Operating earnings ("OE")

 

451

 

 

224

 

 

227

 

Above-OE non-GAAP adjustments:
Intangible assets amortization expense

 

56

 

 

13

 

 

43

 

Share-based compensation expenses

 

34

 

 

25

 

 

9

 

Hytera-related legal expenses

 

8

 

 

8

 

 

-

 

Reorganization of business charges

 

4

 

 

3

 

 

1

 

Acquisition-related transaction fees

 

2

 

 

-

 

 

2

 

Total above-OE non-GAAP adjustments

 

104

 

 

49

 

 

55

 

Operating earnings after non-GAAP adjustments

$

555

 

$

273

 

$

282

 

 
Operating earnings as a percentage of net sales - GAAP

 

21.4

%

 

16.9

%

 

29.1

%

Operating earnings as a percentage of net sales - after non-GAAP adjustments

 

26.3

%

 

20.6

%

 

36.0

%

 
Q4 2021
 
TOTAL Products and
Systems Integration		 Software and
Services
Net sales

$

2,320

 

$

1,495

 

$

825

 

Operating earnings ("OE")

$

549

 

$

320

 

$

229

 

Above-OE non-GAAP adjustments:
Intangible assets amortization expense

 

64

 

 

15

 

 

49

 

Share-based compensation expenses

 

35

 

 

28

 

 

7

 

Acquisition-related transaction fees

 

9

 

 

3

 

 

6

 

Hytera-related legal expenses

 

8

 

 

8

 

 

-

 

Reorganization of business charges

 

3

 

 

3

 

 

-

 

Operating lease asset impairment

 

3

 

 

2

 

 

1

 

Sale of investments

 

(1

)

 

(1

)

 

-

 

Total above-OE non-GAAP adjustments

 

121

 

 

58

 

 

63

 

Operating earnings after non-GAAP adjustments

$

670

 

$

378

 

$

292

 

 
Operating earnings as a percentage of net sales - GAAP

 

23.7

%

 

21.4

%

 

27.8

%

Operating earnings as a percentage of net sales - after non-GAAP adjustments

 

28.9

%

 

25.3

%

 

35.4

%

 
FY 2021
 
TOTAL Products and
Systems Integration		 Software and
Services
Net sales

$

8,171

 

$

5,033

 

$

3,138

 

Operating earnings ("OE")

$

1,667

 

$

760

 

$

907

 

Above-OE non-GAAP adjustments: