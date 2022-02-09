Kramer Levin's John P. 'Sean' Coffey Confirmed as General Counsel of the Department of the Navy by the US Senate

Today, the U.S. Senate confirmed Kramer Levin partner John P. "Sean" Coffey as general counsel of the Department of the Navy. Coffey, a retired Navy captain and former federal prosecutor, was nominated as general counsel by President Joe Biden in August 2021.
"Sean is an outstanding litigator and natural leader, and we are extremely proud that he is taking this important position in service to his country," said Kramer Levin co-managing partners Paul H. Schoeman and Howard T. Spilko. "His unique talent, experience and background will prove to be a significant asset for the Department of the Navy."
As chair of Kramer Levin's Complex Litigation group, Mr. Coffey has successfully overseen a variety of high-profile matters on behalf of both plaintiffs and defendants since joining the firm in 2013. Earlier in his career, he served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Southern District of New York.
A U.S. Naval Academy graduate, Mr. Coffey served as an active-duty naval flight officer, hunting Soviet submarines during the Cold War, and as a junior staff officer at the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Pentagon, at which time he entered the evening J.D. program at Georgetown Law. While earning his law degree, he also served as the personal military assistant to Vice President George H.W. Bush. He left active duty to pursue his legal career in New York but remained in the Navy Reserve for 18 years, retiring in 2004 at the rank of captain.
Mr. Coffey said, "It is hard to put into words my excitement at being confirmed to become the next general counsel of the Department of the Navy. I thank President Biden and the Senate for this honor and will work hard to validate their trust. I thank my friends at Kramer Levin for the eight wonderful years I spent as their colleague. I can think of no better place to practice law, but the opportunity to return to public service as chief counsel for the Navy and Marine Corps is a calling I am eager to accept. I will miss Kramer Levin dearly, but look forward to working alongside the outstanding lawyers at Navy OGC in the service of our nation and our sailors, Marines, civilian staff and their families."
The Department of the Navy Office of the General Counsel (OGC) has more than 800 civilian lawyers in 140 offices and is the second-largest civilian law department in the federal government (DOJ is the largest). Mr. Coffey will be sworn in on Monday, Feb. 14.
About Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP
Kramer Levin provides its clients proactive, creative and pragmatic solutions that address today's most challenging legal issues. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Silicon Valley and Paris and fosters a strong culture of involvement in public and community service. For more information, visit www.kramerlevin.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209006126/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.