Wolverine Worldwide Declares Quarterly Dividend

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on May 5, 2022, to stockholders of record on April 1, 2022. The dividend is equal to the last quarterly dividend and reflects an indicated annual dividend of $0.40 per share.
ABOUT WOLVERINE WORLDWIDE
Founded in 1883 on the belief in the possibility of opportunity, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. WWW is one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. Through a diverse portfolio of highly recognized brands, our products are designed to empower, engage and inspire our consumers every step of the way. The company's portfolio includes Sweaty Betty®, Merrell®, Saucony®, Sperry®, Hush Puppies®, Wolverine®, Keds®, Chaco®, Bates®, HYTEST®, and Stride Rite®. Wolverine Worldwide is also the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat® and Harley-Davidson®. Based in Rockford, Michigan, for more than 130 years, the company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories. For additional information, please visit our website, www.wolverineworldwide.com or visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
