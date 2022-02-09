TPG Announces Full Exercise and Closing of the Over-Allotment Option in Connection with its Initial Public Offering

TPG TPG, a leading global alternative asset management firm, today announced that, in connection with its previously announced initial public offering of 33,900,000 shares of its Class A common stock (consisting of 28,310,194 shares issued and sold by TPG and 5,589,806 shares sold by an existing strategic investor), the underwriters have exercised their option in full to purchase an additional 3,390,000 shares of Class A common stock (consisting of 1,775,410 shares issued and sold by TPG and 1,614,590 shares sold by the existing strategic investor) at a public offering price of $29.50 per share. The issuance and sale of these additional shares closed today.
J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and TPG Capital BD, LLC acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, Evercore ISI, UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, BMO Capital Markets and Barclays acted as joint book-running managers, and Mizuho Securities, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, a Stifel Company, MUFG, SMBC Nikko, AmeriVet Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, C.L. King & Associates, Drexel Hamilton, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc., and Siebert Williams Shank acted as co-managers for the offering.
A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 12, 2022. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, via telephone: (866) 471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About TPG
TPG is a leading global alternative asset management firm founded in San Francisco in 1992 with $109 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams in 12 offices globally. TPG invests across five multi-product platforms: Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate, and Market Solutions and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities.
