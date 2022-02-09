United Insurance Holdings Corp. Schedules 2021 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results and Conference Call

United Insurance Holdings Corp. UIHC (UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it expects to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 after the close of the market and will conduct its quarterly conference call to discuss those results and review the outlook for the Company at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. The Company invites interested parties to participate in the conference call.

Conference Call Details

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 – 5:00 p.m. ET

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

(United States): 877-445-9755

(International): 201-493-6744

Webcast

To listen to the live webcast, please go to http://investors.upcinsurance.com and click on the conference call link at the top of the page or go to: UIHC Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call Webcast.

This webcast will be archived and accessible through the Company's website for approximately 30 days following the call.

About UPC Insurance

Founded in 1999, UPC Insurance is an insurance holding company that sources, writes and services personal and commercial residential property and casualty insurance policies using a group of wholly owned insurance subsidiaries and one majority owned insurance subsidiary through a variety of distribution channels. The Company currently writes policies in Florida, Louisiana, New York, and Texas. The Company also writes policies in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Massachusetts, where renewal rights have been sold and all premiums and losses are ceded. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, UPC Insurance's team of dedicated professionals manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, customer service and claims.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005125/en/