Sleep Number Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on February 23rd

Sleep Number Corporation SNBR will release its fourth quarter and full year results through January 1, 2022, after market close on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Management will host its regularly scheduled conference call to discuss the company's results at 5 p.m. EST (4 p.m. CST; 2 p.m. PST). To access the webcast, please visit the investor relations area of the Sleep Number website at https://ir.sleepnumber.com. The webcast replay will remain available for approximately 60 days.
About Sleep Number Corporation
Individuality is the foundation of Sleep Number. Our purpose driven company is comprised of over 5,000 passionate team members who are dedicated to our mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. We have improved almost 14 million lives and are positively impacting society's wellbeing through higher quality sleep.
Our award-winning 360® smart beds are informed by science. They learn from over one billion sleep sessions of highly-accurate, real world sleep data – the cumulation of over 13 billion hours' worth – to automatically adjust to each sleeper and provide effortless comfort and proven quality sleep. Our 360 smart beds deliver individualized sleep health reports and insights, including a daily SleepIQ® score, and are helping to advance meaningful sleep health solutions by applying sleep science and research.
For life-changing sleep, visit SleepNumber.com or one of our 650 Sleep Number® stores. More information is available on our newsroom and investor relations sites.
