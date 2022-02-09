Southernmost Beach Resort Unveils a $15M Renovation

Coveted Key West retreat brings a new level of sophistication to the island

Key West's award-winning Southernmost Beach Resort has debuted an extensive $15 million renovation to its exterior façade, breezeways, and 243 guest rooms. This comes on the heels of the recently completed refurbishment of the resort's lobby, Pineapple Pool and Bar, and the addition of an exterior patio at the signature Beach Café, creating a completely fresh and modern resort experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005991/en/

Oceanfront guest room at Southernmost Beach Resort. (Courtesy of Southernmost Beach Resort)

The renovated Key West island resort, aptly named for its perfectly placed location at the southern tip of famed Duval Street and complemented by its highly sought-after beachfront location, is inspired by Key West's charm, rich history, and laid-back ambiance. Capitalizing on its historical and organic past that is uniquely Key West, Southernmost embraces the island's heartbeat and personality.

"The extensive renovation and refurbishment perfectly showcases the natural beauty of this renowned Key West destination," said Sarka Takovich, General Manager of Southernmost Beach Resort. "The light, open and airy design evokes the laid-back, free-spirit ambiance that visitors seek in Key West. You are immediately transported to the Keys' pace of life as soon as you step foot into your room. It's why people come here."

Bigtime Design Studios, a Miami-based design firm, thoughtfully re-envisioned Southernmost Beach Resort's guest rooms incorporating contemporary top-of-the-line furnishings and linens with playful seaside hues.

"We took a deep dive into the ethos of the brand, location, and demographics to re-imagine the iconic property," said Callin Fortis of Bigtime Design Studios. "Travelers visiting Key West are seeking fresh, familiar, and a touch of exotic that can now be found at Southernmost Beach Resort."

Warm sand tones and muted nautical blue shades reflect the ombre patterns of the Atlantic Ocean, creating a sense of harmony with the resort's idyllic surroundings. Fabric headboards are centered on a soft cadet blue wood-paneled feature wall, while various settee and armchair seating options in complementary shades and patterns offer space to lounge. The architectural cues and beach inspired look are seamlessly unified by decor, artwork and wall hangings featuring elements found in a coastal location that easily fit within the setting.

The guest rooms' oversized bathrooms were not overlooked in the makeover process. White subway tiled walls and showers create a bright space, and vanity mirrors and sinks featuring wooden shades and clean lines are offset by turquoise chevron pattern tiles. Chrome detailing and contrasting tile patterns in the shower delivers an elevated look and feel.

Southernmost Resort's renovation will be complemented with a final phase in 2023, focusing on its four guesthouses. In December 2021, two adjacent guesthouses, Avalon and Duval Gardens, were acquired and will be refreshed along with the resort's existing La Mer and Dewey buildings.

Tucked away at the end of Duval Street where Old Town meets the Atlantic, Southernmost Beach Resort is spread across six acres featuring three palm-fringed pools, private cabanas, two beaches, and a secluded tanning pier - the perfect outdoor venue for yoga, intimate wedding ceremonies and sunset cocktails. Guests can enjoy live entertainment, cocktail tastings, sip and paint classes, or opt for water activities like snorkeling, eco-tours, kayaking, and paddleboarding just steps from the resort. Three al fresco bars, a signature oceanfront restaurant, and a full-service spa with beachside massages round out this picturesque retreat's offerings that allow guests to enjoy paradise in the great outdoors. For more information or to book reservations, please visit SouthernmostBeachResort.com or call 1-800-354-4455.

About Southernmost Beach Resort

Situated in the quieter southern limit of the famed Duval Street, Southernmost Beach Resort features a classic coastal charm overlooking the pristine Atlantic Ocean. Offering the perfect balance of contemporary island luxury and inviting hospitality, the resort features 293 guest rooms, including options across four adult-only guest houses. Boasting three palm-fringed pools with private cabanas, a secluded tanning pier, a signature restaurant, and four bars, this oceanfront oasis sets the tone for a tranquil stay in Key West's Historic District. A full-service spa, group fitness classes, live entertainment, and unique programming including cocktail tastings and painting classes make Southernmost Beach Resort the ideal home base whether you want to unwind or wind up in one of Florida's most sought after locales.

About Highgate

Highgate is a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company widely recognized as an innovator in the industry. Highgate is the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing Caribbean and Latin America footprint. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands. Highgate maintains corporate offices in New York, Chicago, London, Dallas, and Seattle. www.highgate.com.

About Pebblebrook

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 56 hotels, totaling approximately 14,000 guest rooms across 16 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209005991/en/