Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (ARGO) Investors of Investigation

The investigation concerns whether Argo and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On February 8, 2022, Argo announced that its results for the fourth quarter of 2021 will be negatively affected by adverse prior year reserve development and non-operating charges. Specifically, the Company expects net adverse prior year reserve development to be $130 million to $140 million for the quarter, the largest of which increases were related to construction defect claims within Argo's U.S. operations and reserve increases in the run-off segment. In addition, Argo disclosed an expected goodwill and intangible assets charge of $40 million to $45 million for the quarter, related to Argo's syndicate 1200 business unit. On this news, Argo's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on February 9, 2022.

