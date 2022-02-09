Bluegreen Vacations Returns to The NASCAR Cup Series Duel Races At Daytona

Bluegreen Vacations, a leading vacation ownership company and the "Official Vacation Ownership Provider of NASCAR," confirmed its return to the Daytona International Speedway as the entitlement sponsor of the 150-mile qualifying races billed as The Duel At DAYTONA.

"We're pleased to return to the NASCAR track, particularly in Daytona where we have several of our popular resorts including the Daytona SeaBreeze and Casa Del Mar," said Dusty Tonkin, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of Bluegreen Vacations.

The Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA is scheduled for Thursday, February 17, 2022 as part of DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth. The pair of qualifying races will finalize the starting lineup for the 64th annual DAYTONA 500. This will mark Bluegreen's fourth NASCAR entitlement sponsorship, the third as sponsor of the season-opening Duel showdown.

"As part of its NASCAR sponsorship, Bluegreen Vacations plans to offer its members unique vacation packages that include private parties, behind-the-scenes access at select races, VIP experiences including garage tours, VIP suites access, and driver meetings," Mr. Tonkin continued. "Further, through our sponsorship, Bluegreen plans to offer its premium owners many additional one-of-a-kind experiences like waving the green flag to start a NASCAR race, going on a ride-along around the track, and much more. These are the memories that can last a lifetime and is at the heart of what we try to do at Bluegreen."

To learn more about the Bluegreen at NASCAR race packages or to book, Bluegreen members can visit www.bluegreenowner.com for more details.

About Bluegreen Vacations:

Bluegreen Vacations, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation BVHBVHBB is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with 68 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to nearly 11,300 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks. The Company also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services to, or on behalf of, third parties. For further information, please visit us at www.BluegreenVacations.com.

