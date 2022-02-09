Putnam Investments Announces 19(a) Notices for Closed-End Municipal Funds

The 19(a) monthly distribution notices for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust PMM and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust PMO are now available. These informational notices provide further details on the sources of the funds' monthly distributions and follows the most recent distribution announcement.
The table below provides an estimate of the sources of the Fund's current distribution and its cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date. Amounts are expressed on a per share of common stock basis, and as a percentage of the distribution amount.
|Estimated sources & percentages of distributions
|Ticker
|Time period
|Per share
distribution
(Feb)
|Net
investment
income
|Short-
term
capital
gains
|Long-
term
capital
gains
|Return of
capital
|Net
investment
income
|Short-
term
capital
gains
|Long-
term
capital
gains
|Return
of
capital
|PMM (FYE
10/31)
|Current month
|
$
|
0.0320
|
$
|
0.0320
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
100.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|Fiscal YTD
|
$
|
0.1280
|
$
|
0.1157
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
0.0123
|
$
|
-
|
90.4%
|
0.0%
|
9.6%
|
0.0%
|PMO (FYE
4/30)
|Current month
|
$
|
0.0531
|
$
|
0.0531
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
100.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|Fiscal YTD
|
$
|
0.5310
|
$
|
0.5310
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|
100.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
|
0.0%
The table below provides information regarding distributions and total return performance for various periods.
|Data as of 1/31/2022
|Annualized
|Cumulative
|5-year
|Current
|Fiscal
|Fiscal YTD
|return
|distribution
|YTD
|distribution
|Ticker
|at NAV
|rate at NAV*
|return at NAV
|rate at NAV**
|PMM (FYE 10/31)
|
5.45%
|
|
4.84%
|
|
-2.04%
|
|
4.84%
|PMO (FYE 4/30)
|
5.65%
|
|
4.82%
|
|
-1.85%
|
|
4.82%
|Performance includes the deduction of management fees and administrative expenses, assumes reinvestment of distributions, and does not account for taxes.
|*Most recent distribution annualized and divided by NAV at the end of the period.
|**Total fiscal period distributions annualized and divided by NAV at the end of the period.
You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Distribution Policy.
The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this 19(a) Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend on the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-Div for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
The funds periodically provide fund-related information on their websites. The following information will be available for each fund at putnam.com at the frequencies indicated: (1) Full holdings will be available monthly beginning on the 8th business day after the end of each month; (2) Top 10 holdings and additional portfolio statistics will be available monthly, approximately 15 days after month-end.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209006026/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.