Putnam Investments Announces 19(a) Notices for Class A Open-End Funds

The Trustees of The Putnam Funds have declared the following distributions previously declared on the January 28, 2022 press release.
|
RECORD/
|
PAYMENT
|
FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS
|
EX DATE
|
DATE
|
|
|
|
Putnam Dynamic Asset Allocation Conservative Fund– Class A Shares (PACAX)
|
$0.0130 per share investment income
|
2/17/22
|
2/22/22
|
|
|
Putnam Diversified Income Trust – Class A Shares (PDINX)
|
$0.0190 per share investment income
|
2/17/22
|
2/22/22
|
|
|
|
Putnam Fixed Income Absolute Return Fund – Class A Shares (PTRNX)
|
$0.0250 per share investment income
|
2/17/22
|
2/22/22
|
|
|
George Putnam Balanced Fund – Class A Shares (PGEOX)
|
$0.0360 per share investment income
|
2/24/22
|
2/28/22
|
|
|
|
Putnam Global Income Trust – Class A Shares (PGGIX)
|
|
|
$0.0170 per share investment income
|
2/24/22
|
2/28/22
|
|
|
|
Putnam High Yield Fund– Class A Shares (PHYIX)
|
$0.0210 per share investment income
|
2/23/22
|
|
2/25/22
|
|
|
|
Putnam Income Fund – Class A Shares (PINCX)
|
$0.0120 per share investment income
|
2/23/22
|
|
2/25/22
|
|
|
|
Putnam Mortgage Opportunities Fund – Class A Shares (PMORX)
|
$0.0330 per share investment income
|
2/17/22
|
|
2/22/22
|
|
|
|
Putnam Mortgage Securities Fund – Class A Shares (PGSIX)
|
$0.0410 per share investment income
|
2/17/22
|
|
2/22/22
19(a) NOTICES
Mortgage Opportunities Fund
$0.002 per share of Mortgage Opportunities Fund's dividend represents a return of capital. This is only an estimate for the current fund fiscal year based on information we have at this time. In January 2023, we will provide final information about all 2022 distributions for your tax filing.
If a fund's dividend included an estimated distribution such as a return of capital or capital gain: For the purposes of this disclosure, a fund's dividend sources are determined in accordance with accounting principles, which may vary from federal tax treatment. The sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results may vary. Any non-taxable return of capital cannot be determined until after the end of the fund's fiscal year. In January 2023, you will receive information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209006022/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
