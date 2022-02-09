Battery Kicks Off 2022 with Expansion into Chicago

Pat Dunneback and Jessie Wang to Serve as Inaugural Members of the Battery Chicago Team

Battery, the highly regarded Los Angeles-based creative agency under Havas Creative Group, is kicking off the new year with an expansion into Chicago. The team welcomes Pat Dunneback and Jessie Wang, who will serve as introductory members of the Chicago lineup as they look to continue strengthening Battery's presence for its client partners in the Midwest and beyond.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209006012/en/

Pat Dunneback, Group Brand Director - Battery (Photo: Business Wire)

As Group Brand Director, Dunneback will lead as a connector between Battery's L.A. team and Midwest client base. Fostering an increased level of connectivity with the enhanced geographic reach, the Chicago team will start out small, with plans to bring on additional hires immediately as Battery builds out their offering.

A veteran of agency environments both big and small, Dunneback has brought a mindset of trust and collaboration to his work with brand clients at the local, national and global level. Dunneback previously served as Account Director at Leo Burnett, The Abundancy, and most recently at Camp & King.

Through close collaboration with his strategic and creative partners, Dunneback helped to identify and transform consumer insights, business goals and marketplace trends into action-oriented marketing plans that delivered outsized results. During his time as brand lead for the Papa John's account, these efforts supported seven straight quarters of growth through the activation of product innovation and brand evolution efforts.

Having come up in the Chicago advertising community, Dunneback is thrilled by the opportunity to bring a new name into its fold. "The Chicago ad industry is built on big, bold ideas. My ambition is to situate our team here as an accelerator for the Battery philosophy, so that when Midwest clients are looking for standout creative delivered with a culture and entertainment-driven approach – they know to call Battery."

Alongside Dunneback in Chicago is Jessie Wang in the position of Senior Brand Manager. Having previously worked together on the Kellogg's account at Leo Burnett, Wang will be utilizing her new role to maintain the strong connection and day-to-day executional excellence between the client team and Battery's creative, strategy and production teams in L.A.

"In hiring for the position, I needed someone who could come in on day one ready to make a difference," explains Dunneback. "Nothing beats working with positive, curious and passionate individuals – people with the drive to find ways to do things better every day – and Jessie checks every one of those boxes in spades. She truly is a standout account professional, and I couldn't be more excited to have her on the team."

Anson Sowby, CEO and co-founder of Battery, remarks: "Pat is the real deal, already he's proven the Midwestern work ethic is part of his DNA. With Pat at the helm, we're situating the Chicago team to optimize performance for our current clients and to be seen as a compelling setup for future prospects as opportunities present themselves. Our Midwest client partners will experience the full benefit of working with each discipline across the organization, with Pat and Jessie working in tandem with Group Creative Directors Andrea Schnieder and Mark Maziarz leading the creative team in L.A."

About Battery

Battery's mission is to create impactful advertising with a philosophy that merges classic marketing principles with Hollywood storytelling and a Silicon Valley work model. The agency has been recognized 3 times as a Top 50 Fastest Growing Private Companies in L.A. and celebrated by Ad Age as a 3-time Small Agency of the Year. A lead creative agency of the Paris-based Havas Group, Battery has offices in Hollywood, Chicago, Toronto and Shanghai and creates global advertising campaigns for forward-thinking clients.

For more information visit www.batteryagency.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220209006012/en/