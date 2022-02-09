Inszone Insurance Services Acquires Keck Insurance Agency in Temecula, CA

3rd Acquisition in Temecula for Inszone

Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of benefits, personal, and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of Keck Insurance Agency, expanding its presence in the Temecula area.

Keck Insurance, a family-owned independent agency, has served the needs of residents and businesses of the Temecula Valley since 1992. The agency was originally started in September of 1972 by Dan Keck's father in the San Bernardino area. Dan started working with his father in the agency in 1989 before ultimately taking it on as an owner in October of 1992 when he moved the agency to Temecula.

Keck Insurance Agency strives to provide quality protection for hundreds of individuals, families, and businesses throughout Southern California. The team at Keck Insurance has worked hard at identifying the needs of clients, putting together a customized plan that's simple and easy to understand, ultimately taking the mystery out of insurance. Keck Insurance Agency customers will continue to receive the service they are accustomed to, under the Inszone Insurance brand.

"We are excited to bring Keck Insurance Agency into the Inszone Insurance family," said Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services. "The acquisition of Keck Insurance makes for our third in the Temecula Valley, expanding our services throughout Southern California."

Inszone Insurance plans to continue to broaden its national footprint in 2022, and pursue a steady growth trajectory, with a number of important transactions to be completed and announced in the upcoming months.

About Inszone:

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 26 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Missouri, Texas and Illinois, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.

